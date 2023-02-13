U-Haul truck hits and injures at least 8 people in a ‘violent rampage’ in Brooklyn, police say

A U-Haul truck hit and injured eight people, including a police officer, in a "violent rampage" Monday across Brooklyn, New York City police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man driving a U-Haul truck in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn and striking pedestrians at 10:50 a.m., New York Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell told reporters.

Authorities ultimately stopped the vehicle near the entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel and took the driver into custody before noon.

While Sewell did not release the driver's name, four senior law enforcement officials identified him as 62-year-old Weng Sor, a man with a criminal record dating back to 2005 in Clark County, Nevada. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police surround a U-Haul truck used in suspected hit-and-run in New York on Feb. 13, 2023. (NBC New York)

The van had an Arizona license plate, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.

There were seven different locations being processed as a result of the rampage, Sewell said.

Seven of the injured were civilians and one was a police officer “taking police action” during the incident, she said. Among the injured, three were on mopeds and at least one was a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, according to officials.

Two of the injured are in critical condition, two more are in serious condition and the other four have minor injuries, the New York City Fire Department and police said.

Sewell stressed there's "no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident."

Sor has an address in Brooklyn as well as a prior address in Las Vegas.

His criminal record in Nevada includes a 2015 case for felony battery and a citation last month for speeding over the traffic limit. In the 2015 case, he was found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of a year in jail and no more than 3 years in jail, records show. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

New York City Council member Justin Brannan, whose district includes Bay Ridge, tweeted, “We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted Monday afternoon that she was briefed on the situation and that her team was coordinating with police.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also briefed on the matter, his press secretary, Fabien Levy, tweeted.

“While the suspect is in custody, the NYPD is still investigating. There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Levy said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com