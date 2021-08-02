U-Haul employee shot during carjacking dies

Aug. 2—An employee at a U-Haul in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood shot during a carjacking last week has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Jacob Jaillet, 21, of Pittsburgh died at a hospital Sunday.

Jaillet had been shot in the neck during the carjacking Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of Washington Boulevard.

The suspect, Braijon Amir Burton, 21, of Garfield was arrested after a pursuit that ended on Route 28.

According to police, Burton fled in a pickup stolen from the U-Haul location.

During the pursuit, police said Burton fired a weapon at a civilian vehicle. The vehicle was hit but the driver was not hurt.

Police said Burton hit a police vehicle. The officer suffered a minor leg injury, and was in stable condition when taken to a hospital.

Burton was taken into custody after the truck became immobilized, police said.

Police initially charged Burton with attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery of a motor vehicle, firearms and driving offenses and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Burton was denied bail and being held in the Allegheny County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

