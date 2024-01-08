U-Haul employee, two others arrested for felony vehicle burglary

(KRON) – The San Rafael Police Department arrested three individuals for committing a vehicle burglary that occurred in San Rafael’s West End neighborhood on Sunday.

Around 5 a.m. on Jan. 7, a victim reported their vehicle was burglarized in the 200 block of Santa Margarita Drive in San Rafael. The victim stated that they witnessed the suspects flee the scene in a U-Haul rental van.

San Rafael officers responded to the scene. After police reviewed the surveillance video of the incident, officers remained in the area to locate the van and the suspects.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers observed the U-Haul rental van driving westbound on Fourth Street from San Anselmo. According to police, officers observed quantities of suspected stolen property through the van’s windows. The clothing of the individuals matched the clothing from the surveillance video, police said. Officers detained all three of the van’s occupants.

Oscar Noe Nunez-Rivera, 30

Victor Manuel Orellana, 46

Marco Antonio Vasquez-Paxtor, 29

The van and the stolen property inside were connected to the vehicle burglary reported on Santa Margarita Drive, police said.

San Rafael Police Department

The driver of the U-Haul van, Vasquez-Paxtor, was found to be on Marin County probation from a previous stolen vehicle conviction, according to SRPD. Vasquez-Paxtor was also determined to be an employee at a local U-Haul business.

Vasquez-Paxtor, Orellana, and Nunez-Rivera were arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of felony vehicle burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Nunez-Rivera had an added charge of drug possession. Vasquez-Paxtor had an additional charge of violating the terms of his probation.

