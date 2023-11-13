U-Haul truck damages 3 cop cars during 2-hour, 100-mile chase through 8 towns: Police

HOWELL - A Toms River man driving a U-Haul rental truck crashed into three police cruisers during a two-hour, 100-mile chase Saturday night that ended with an arrest in Jackson, police said.

Zachariah Hartman, 38, was charged with two counts of eluding, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of obstruction.

There were no reports of injuries resulting from the chase.

Howell police went to Longhorn Steakhouse on the complaint of a customer acting erratically and getting confrontational, Howell Police Sgt. Peter Kuppler said.

When they arrived, Hartman fled, striking a Howell police car, Kuppler said. As the chase went on through the township, Hartman hit two other police cruisers, disabling one, he said.

The 100-mile chase continued through seven other towns: Freehold, Freehold Township, Colts Neck, Millstone Township, Plumsted, Jackson and Lakewood, Kuppler said.

Hartman is being held at Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, where he awaits a detention hearing.

