U-Haul truck runs over man after he was shot twice at gas station, Pennsylvania cops say

A man is in critical condition after being shot and then run over in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania gas station, Philadelphia police told news outlets.

The 26-year-old victim stopped at a gas station in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood before 1 a.m. on April 5, and two other vehicles soon pulled into the lot, KYW reported.

Video from the scene shows a man get out of a Cadillac and open fire on the victim, hitting him two times, once in each leg, police told WCAU.

A U-Haul truck then runs the victim over as it exits the lot, the station reported. The driver of the Cadillac also drove away from the scene.

Police later found the U-Haul truck left on a nearby road, WPVI reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police told the station.

Officials didn’t say what may have motivated the attack.

