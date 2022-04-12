U-Haul van linked to subway shooter found in Brooklyn, say police sources

Police located a U-Haul van linked to the gunman who set off a smoke bomb and shot at least 10 people at a Sunset Park subway station Monday, cop sources said.

The van, which has Arizona license plates, was found just before 4:30 p.m. on Kings Highway near W. 3rd St. in Gravesend, police sources said.

A patrol officer with the 62nd Precinct found the van abandoned.

Police officials soon replaced the patrol cop with an unmarked vehicle, then shut down the block as they waited for Bomb Squad and Emergency Services Unit officers to arrive.

At one point, ESU officers approached the van, rifles drawn.

A worker at Friends Pharmacy a block away said the van was parked on the street since this morning.

“They’re clearing the area right now. They’re telling everybody to stay inside just for safety,” said the worker, who only gave his first name, Danny.

“The area’s pretty secure,” Danny said. “There’s dozens of cops. They seem to have anything under control.”

At least 10 people were shot, while six more needed medical care, after a gunman set off a smoke bomb and started shooting at passengers on an inbound N train arriving at the 36th St. stop in Sunset Park, according to authorities.

None of the wounds were believed to be life-threatening.

A worker at Friends Pharmacy a block away said the van was parked on the street since this morning.

“They’re clearing the area right now. They’re telling everybody to stay inside just for safety,” said the worker, who only gave his first name, Danny. “The area’s pretty secure. There’s dozens of cops. They seem to have anything under control.”