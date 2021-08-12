U.S. health secretary mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care staff

Good Morning America

The contagious delta variant has complicated the country's COVID-19 recovery, and health care experts are again suggesting Americans cover their faces. "The delta variant has raised the stakes," Maureen Miller, an adjunct associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, told ABC News. Miller, a former epidemiologist for the New York City Health Department, said the N95 is the most secure mask to block out the virus and the variants, but due to higher prices and strained supplies, most people should consider other options, such as the cloth masks and surgical masks found in most stores.