U.S. Health Spending Grew to $4.3 Trillion in 2021

Alex Ivey/The Fiscal Times
Yuval Rosenberg
·3 min read

As the Covid-19 pandemic wore on last year, U.S. health care spending grew 2.7% to $4.3 trillion, or nearly $13,000 per person, according to a new analysis by Medicare actuaries published online in the journal Health Affairs. The increase was far smaller than the 10.3% jump seen in 2020, when the virus first exploded across the country, and the annual report highlights how health spending changed as the disruptive effects of the pandemic — and the massive emergency response — began to fade.

“Three key factors affected the spending trend in 2021, with the decline in federal government health care spending far outweighing greater use of health care goods and services and increased insurance coverage,” the report says.

Federal health care spending fell in 2021: After a 37% spike in federal health care spending fueled by the pandemic in 2020, government health care expenditures fell by 3.5% last year — to $1.46 trillion — as Covid-19 funding continued at lower levels. Federal spending on public health activity, for example, fell from about $136 billion in 2020 to $79 billion in 2021, a drop of more than 40%.

The use of medical goods and services grew: Health spending excluding emergency pandemic programs and federal public health efforts grew by 7.6% in 2021, compared with 2.3% the prior year, as Covid-19 vaccinations became widely available and medical care that had been put off due to the pandemic picked up again.

The health care sector shrank as a share of the economy: Health spending dropped from 19.7% of gross domestic product in 2020 to 18.3% in 2021, driven by broader growth in the economy, but health spending remained higher than the 17.6% share of GDP it represented in 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of uninsured fell again: As Medicaid enrollment swelled due to the pandemic and related federal restrictions preventing states from dropping people from their Medicaid rolls, the number of uninsured Americans fell for a second straight year, dropping from 31.2 million to 28.5 million. The portion of the population that has insurance Medicaid enrollment grew by 8.5 million, or 11.2%, the most since 2015. Medicare and private insurance enrollment also grew, by 1.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

Medicare and Medicaid spending jumped: Spending by the health care program for seniors topped $900 billion last year, up 8.4% compared with 3.6% growth in 2020. Medicare accounted for more than a fifth of total national health care spending. Medicaid spending increased 9.2% to $734 billion, or 17% of the national total, though on a per-enrollee basis spending fell by 1.8%. Overall, the federal government accounted for 34% of total health spending in 2021, down from 36% in 2020 but higher than the 29% for 2019.

Private health insurance spending, meanwhile, grew by 5.8% to reach $1.2 trillion, or 28% of total health expenditures. “Private health insurance enrollees increased their use of medical goods and services in 2021 in part because of pent-up demand for elective surgeries and procedures that were delayed or forgone in 2020,” the report says. Out-of-pocket spending rose by more than 10%, the fastest since 1985, to reach $433.2 billion.

Where the money went: Hospital spending rose by 4.4% to $1.3 trillion, representing 31% of total spending. Payments to doctors and other clinical services grew 5.6% to total nearly $865 billion, or 20% of total spending. As doctor visits rebounded last year, the number of new prescriptions jumped and retail prescription drug spending rose by about 8% to $378 billion, accounting for 9% of health outlays. “The mix of spending on drugs dispensed also contributed to increased expenditure growth, as spending for newly available, higher-price brand-name medications increased and less was spent on newly available generic medicines,” the report notes. Generics account for about nine of every 10 prescriptions dispensed, but only 16% of prescription drug spending, down from more than 20% in 2017.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) have made a decent return of 40% over the past year

    Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ( SGX:C07 ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • Why Africa is facing its worst hunger crisis yet

    STORY: Africa is facing a food crisis that is bigger and more complex than it has ever seen before.That's according to diplomats and aid workers... who say the situation has worsened in the past year.Conflict and climate change are the main culprits.Nadifa Abdi Isak had to bring her malnourished daughters to a hospital in Mogadishu. She and her family set off on foot to the capital... in hopes of escaping the drought that ravaged their town. The journey took 12 days.She says three of her children were anemic and needed blood transfusions.A nurse told her 42 other children had already been checked into the emergency unit that day from hunger.There were 57 the day before that.Half a million children's lives are at risk from a looming famine in Somalia, according to the UN -- more than anywhere else in the world.It also says one in five Africans -- a record 278 million people -- were already facing hunger in 2021...But warns the peak of the hunger crisis hasn't been seen yet. East Africa has missed four consecutive rainy seasons - the worst drought in decades.While on the other side of the continent - West Africa has been hit by flooding - after historic rainfall.Heavy debt burdens following the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect livelihoods - while rising prices and the war in Ukraine have made things worse.Regional director of UNICEF - Rania Dagash.“The fundamental issue in Somalia and in the Horn at the moment is a climate-induced crisis, right, it’s drought, but where the effects of the Ukraine crisis come in is that the food prices and fuel prices and others are hiked up to a point where we need more resources to secure what we would have secured before, we need a lot more.”Conflicts are also worsening across the continent.It's long been a driver of hunger - forcing people from their homes, livelihoods and farms - while making it dangerous to deliver assistance.The number of displaced people in Africa has tripled over the past decade to a record 36 million in 2022, according to the U.N.That represents almost half the displaced people in the world.

  • Wiz Khalifa Was Once Arrested For Cannabis Use In Pennsylvania — Now, Khalifa Kush Is Expanding To The State

    Wiz Khalifa has never been one to shy away from his passion for cannabis.

  • Health Care — Long COVID linked to thousands of US deaths

    One Minnesota woman was able to capture the rare phenomenon of thundersnow on camera. Who knew that was a thing? Today in health, the CDC released new research findings linking thousands of deaths to long COVID, highlighting the potential severity of the post-COVID condition that is still not well understood. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K

    Over the past week, the correlation between the red metal and cryptocurrency has grown tighter, which bodes well for investors. But a strengthening U.S. dollar may suggest a less rosy future.

  • Russia discusses debt, energy stability with Venezuela

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela's oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela's outstanding debts to Russia. Novak, who is also in charge of Moscow's ties with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), visited as part of an inter-governmental commission, which is held regularly, a Novak spokesperson said earlier.

  • Eight charged in $114 million pump-and-dump stock scheme on Discord and Twitter

    Eight men have been charged over a $114 million stock manipulation scheme orchestrated through Discord and Twitter.

  • Twitter conveniently reveals a location sharing policy amid Elonjet controversy

    Sharing another person's 'live location' on Twitter is now prohibited.

  • Al Roker hospitalized again due to 'some complications' after blood clot recovery

    Al Roker is back in the hospital due to "complications" less than a week after being released during a blood clot scare, Hoda Kotb announced Thursday.

  • Over 10,000 COVID tests recalled because they may produce false negative results

    A total of 11,102 Detect tests shipped to customers from July 26 to August 26 have been recalled and the company has agreed to issue refunds.

  • What to know about an aortic aneurysm, Grant Wahl's cause of death

    The renowned soccer journalist died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

  • Covid vaccinated do not 'shed' mRNA to unvaccinated

    A US cardiologist claims in an interview spreading across social media that people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine could pass on messenger RNA (mRNA) to the unvaccinated through close contact, causing harm. This is false; the shots approved in the US and Canada do not contain live, weakened versions of the coronavirus, and the studies referenced in the video do not prove the jabs pose a threat. "If your (sic) unvaccinated, see this update on the potential threats to you from those mRNA va

  • Pfizer CEO did not quit, mRNA vaccines proven safe

    Social media posts claim Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla quit after admitting messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are not safe. This is false; Bourla was still CEO of the US pharmaceutical giant in mid-December 2022, and public health authorities say Covid-19 shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death."Pfizer CEO Albert Burla (sic) is stepping down and now says the mRNA technology was not sufficiently proven when they laun

  • DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said.

  • 5 Natural Ways to Boost Serotonin and Start Feeling Happier

    This feel-good hormone plays a key role in everything from sleep and digestion to happiness and contentment—here's how to keep it flowin'.

  • Doctor shares his 8 strategies to protect himself from winter viruses

    With a tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID sickening kids and adults, a primary care doctor shares how he stays healthy during the winter virus season.

  • Ron DeSantis Lashes Out at ‘Authoritarians’ After Demanding Vaccine Probe

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended his launch of the Public Health Integrity Committee – a state alternative to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and in the process waded into vaccine-skeptic territory on friendly Fox News airwaves.Laura Ingraham introduced DeSantis as someone who “has fought relentlessly against the medical cartel’s silencing campaign,” and referenced how the governor earlier in the day also called for a statewide grand jury investigation into what he

  • A cancer patient was told she didn't have much time. Her fiancé and medical team organized their wedding in 12 hours.

    After being told she didn't have much time to get married, her hospital team and fiancé raced against the clock to make it happen.

  • These Are the 3 Supplements That Actually Boost Heart Health, New Study Shows

    The research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology also highlighted a key nutrient to avoid.

  • The CDC finally put a number on how many lives long COVID has claimed: ‘It’s probably an undercount’

    The WHO made a code for long COVID deaths in September 2020, but the U.S. hasn’t implemented it yet.