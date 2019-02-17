U.S. Hemp Revenue to Grow 27% Annually, Hit $2.6 Billion by 2022

The marijuana industry is blossoming before our eyes. After spending many decades as a taboo and illicit substance, cannabis is now perfectly legal for adult consumption in Canada (as of October 17, 2018). Though supply shortages and regulatory red tape have slowed weed's launch out of the gate, estimates suggest that Canadian cannabis could net close to $6 billion in annual revenue by 2022.

The marijuana movement is also picking up significant momentum in the United States. At year's end, 33 states had given the green light to medical marijuana, with another 10 allowing adult consumption. With 2 out of 3 Americans in favor of legalization, according to a Gallup survey this past October, it would be prudent to expect additional state-level expansions to follow in the United States.

An up-close view of tall hemp plants, with the sun hiding behind the plants. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Don't overlook the suddenly high-growth hemp industry

However, it's not just the legal marijuana industry that's suddenly thriving. Following the passage of the Farm Bill in the U.S. this past December, which legalized hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products, hemp is all the rage.

Though my colleague Todd Campbell does a great job of explaining the differences between cannabis and hemp, the biggest difference you need to know is that hemp has industrial uses and won't get you high. Hemp is often rich with CBD, the non-psychoactive cannabinoid that's best known for its perceived medical benefits, and typically contains small traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabinoid that gets a user high. Meanwhile, cannabis plants are usually rich in THC.

Hemp has been used for a long time in paper, plastic, pet and human food, clothing, insulation, and a host of other products. The passage of the Farm Bill, which was trumpeted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, a longtime voice of opposition to the marijuana movement, will allow licensed businesses to grow hemp legally, as well as extract CBD from hemp plants, thereby marketing CBD oils, lotions, and perhaps even hemp-derived edibles. Please note that cannabis-derived CBD is still illicit at the federal level and that certain states have chosen to crack down on CBD edibles of any form, even if they're hemp-derived.

Just how much growth can we expect out of the U.S. and global hemp industry? According to a first-of-its-kind report from data analytics firm New Frontier Data, "The Global State of Hemp: 2019 Industry Outlook," global hemp retail sales totaled $3.7 billion in 2018 and are on track to grow to $5.7 billion by 2020.