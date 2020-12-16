U.S. HHS to give $4.5 billion more to pandemic-hit healthcare providers

The Telegraph

UK-EU divisions over fishing are jeopardising a Brexit trade deal, which is “so close”, the European Commission president warned on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen said that talks over access to UK waters for EU fishermen from January 1 was now the biggest obstacle to agreeing the zero-tariff, zero-quota deal before the end of year deadline. It raises the prospect of a row over fishing, which is just 0.1 percent of the UK economic output, forcing a no deal Brexit, which the Office of Budget Responsibility warns could wipe 2 percent off GDP. Boris Johnson said there was “every hope” the EU would do a deal but whatever the outcome of negotiations, Britain would “prosper”. “I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement. Now, the path may be very narrow but it is there,” Mrs von der Leyen told MEPs in Brussels. “This is now a case of us being so close and yet being so far away from each other,” Mrs von der Leyen said in the European Parliament. Emmanuel Macron, who has threatened to veto a trade deal that did not respect French red lines over fishing and the level playing field, said he wanted the “best relationship possible” with Britain. The French President said the Single Market had to be protected from unfair competition from British companies. In Berlin, Angela Merkel said that progress had been made in the talks but there was no breakthrough yet. The German Chancellor said the EU was ready for no deal but remained “of the view that a Brexit deal would be better than no deal.” British negotiators asked Brussels to move on fishing after making concessions on the level playing field this week but those overtures were rebuffed. The EU wants a longer transition period for the new fishing arrangements to come into force than Britain has offered. The UK proposed a three year “glide path” towards a significant increase in the British share of the catch from its waters. The EU wants as long as ten years. Diplomatic sources in Brussels have long suggested that a five to seven year transition period for fish, which will allow the UK to build up its fleet and EU fishermen time to adapt, is the most likely landing zone. “We do not question the UK sovereignty on its own waters. But we ask for predictability and stability for our fishermen and our fisherwomen,” Mrs von der Leyen said. She said, “On fisheries, the discussion is still very difficult. And in all honesty, it sometimes feels that we will not be able to resolve this question. But we must continue to try to find a solution.” EU sources have suggested that Britain has watered down its demands that all foreign-owned boats under a UK flag be majority owned by British companies. In London, MPs have been primed to vote for a possible Brexit trade deal at the beginning of next week, which has raised hopes a deal is closer than ever. A UK official said, “We’ve made some progress but we are still very far apart in key areas.”