U.S. Hiring Surge Expected for March With More Growth Ahead

1 / 5

U.S. Hiring Surge Expected for March With More Growth Ahead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olivia Rockeman and Reade Pickert
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. employment probably swelled in March by the most in five months as millions of Covid-19 vaccinations and a more open economy helped invigorate hiring, including at businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

Friday’s monthly jobs report will show 650,000 people were added to payrolls and the unemployment rate dropped to 6%, according to the median forecasts of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Some are projecting an increase of 1 million or more, which would be the sharpest gain since August.

The rate of coronavirus vaccinations rose above two million per day in March and dozens of states eased pandemic-related business restrictions or lifted them all together. That likely boosted hiring in sectors most depressed by the health crisis, such as leisure and hospitality, which have been slow to rebound because of limits on capacity and in-person activities.

“We know that the sector is still running pretty lean for jobs relative to pre-Covid levels, so there’s room for a nice bounce in job creation in that sector,” said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Corp.

Some industries like food services may also step up hiring in anticipation of stronger sales in coming months, she said.

ADP Research Institute data on Wednesday showed companies in March added the most jobs in six months, led by a big pickup in hiring at leisure and hospitality businesses. Total private payrolls increased 517,000 during the month and February employment was revised up to a 176,000 gain.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill on March 11 that included direct relief payments, an extension of unemployment benefits, aid for restaurants and funding for vaccinations and testing. That should spur further employment growth in the coming months as more money circulates through the economy.

In addition, Biden on Wednesday is set to unveil a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan -- paid for by steep tax hikes on businesses. The proposal aims to create new jobs through programs such as a new Civilian Climate Corps, construction on affordable housing and efforts to clean up abandoned mines, and capping old oil and gas wells.

“Well-designed public investment can spur innovation and can spur productivity and it can spur job growth all around America,” Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said on Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “This is about public sector investments that we know will actually generate job growth.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A pronounced acceleration in the pace of hiring is due to continue through March and into the second quarter as the economy surges out of its winter lockdown. Watch for sectors hit hardest during the pandemic to dominate payroll creation over the next several months.”

-- Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby, Eliza Winger, economists

For the full note, click here

Employment in the construction industry is also poised to rebound in March after a decline in payrolls a month earlier amid severe winter weather in much of the country.

Alternative data also suggest robust overall job growth in March. A measure of employees working rose 6.8% between the beginning of 2021 and mid-March, a significant uptick compared to the gains seen in February, according to data from Homebase, an employee scheduling software company.

Job postings on Indeed.com, a hiring website, were 13.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels as of March 26.

In the meantime, the latest Paychex/IHS Markit small business jobs index advanced 0.3% in March, the most since 2013, while hourly and weekly earnings growth accelerated. Census Bureau data are also showing employment gains, with 1.12 million more Americans reporting that they were working in early March compared with early February, according to the Household Pulse Survey.

Despite the positive outlook, Covid-19 variants present a risk to the labor market if they result in another wave of infections. What’s more, a full recovery in the labor market is still a long way off as employment is down 9.5 million from the pre-pandemic peak of 152.5 million in February last year.

While the recovery is progressing more quickly than expected, some sectors hit hardest by the virus remain weak, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks to the House Financial Service Committee last week.

“We welcome this progress, but will not lose sight of the millions of Americans who are still hurting, including lower-wage workers in the services sector,” Powell said.

(Adds ADP employment figures in sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook denies fueling polarization, launches tools to control feed

    The company will also offer a Feed Filter Bar that would allow users to switch between algorithmic ranking of their feed or show content in the order it was posted. The changes come as the world's largest social network has been under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across its platforms. Users can manage the comments for any public post by choosing from options such as anyone who can view the post can comment or only people and pages they tag, Facebook said https://about.fb.com/news/2021/03/more-control-and-context-in-news-feed in a blog post.

  • Biden administration targets 30 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030

    The administration's plan lays out a target of building 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind projects nationwide by 2030.

  • Resort Asks Guests Not to 'Harass' Wildlife After Man Grabs Gator: It's 'Illegal and Dangerous'

    According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the since-identified man will be charged with molesting an alligator, facing a $100 to $150 fine or 30 days behind bars, The State reports

  • Paying 10% Dollar Yield, Obscure Vale Bond Is Now Talk of Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a very odd security, technically a perpetual bond from Vale SA that pays out when the Brazilian mining giant’s ore output reaches certain thresholds. And for years, few in Sao Paulo financial circles seemed to notice it, with prices stuck at just a few cents in thin trading.But investors are giving the notes a fresh look, and prices are soaring. The appeal is that while the bonds are sold in the local currency, the payout is based on Vale’s dollar revenue. That means securities from an investment-grade company will pay a dollar yield of about 10% this year, an almost unheard of figure in a world where global central banks have done their best to hold down interest rates.Now, a fresh supply of the notes is about to hit the secondary market, increasing liquidity and providing an opportunity for new investors to jump in just as prices for industrial metals seem on the cusp of a new supercycle. Brazil’s government and state development bank BNDES, which own about 55% of the outstanding amount, plan to sell their stake next month, worth about 12.9 billion reais ($2.24 billion) at current prices. It’s part of a plan to shed state assets championed by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.“The notes are very attractive right now,” said Ulisses de Oliveira, a money manager at Sao Paulo-based Quasar International Cap Mgmt Ltd., which owns the debt. “The BNDES sale brings liquidity to the trade.”The securities now fetch almost 60 reais after more than doubling over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Anbima, the country’s capital markets association.The notes were issued with a face value of 0.01 real each in 1997, just before Vale’s privatization, with owners given one for each equity share they held. The idea was that investors would be directly rewarded as Vale ramped up production, and would get windfall payouts in years when output and metals prices were particularly robust.The notes don’t have a fixed coupon and instead pay holders a dividend equal to 1.8% of net revenue from some iron-ore sales and 2.5% of net revenue from copper and gold after certain production thresholds are met, some of which are tied to where the ore is being mined. The revenue is calculated in dollars, then converted to reais for the distributions to investors.While output thresholds haven’t been reached in the region that encompasses southern Brazil after a deadly dam rupture in Minas Gerais curbed production, the northern region alone is providing bondholders with attractive yields, according to Oliveira. In October last year, Vale payed 1.27 reais per note in dividends. The first payment this year will be for 2.76 reais on April 1, and Oliveira estimates a payment of at least 3 reais this October, which would provide a dollar yield of 9.6% given a price of 60 reais for the security.That’s an extraordinary level when considering that Vale’s longest term overseas bonds, due in more than 20 years, yield just 4.2%. The perpetual notes also pay more than three times the 2.8% average dollar yield for emerging-market companies rated in the BBB bucket, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.With an increase in production volumes at Vale’s northern mines and considering the 80% jump in iron-ore futures over the past year, the securities represent a great value, according to Jorge Junqueira, a partner at asset management firm Gauss Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda., which owns the notes.“Those notes are very peculiar, and some time ago there was a total lack of knowledge of those assets, even from some of Vale’s top equity analysts,” he said. “With the dollar at this level, this asset is very interesting for investors.”Of course the payouts to noteholders are painful for the Rio de Janeiro-based company. Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani Pires said in a conference call with analysts in October that Vale planned to repurchase the securities at some point, a prospect that concerns bondholders since it could reduce liquidity.At a bondholder meeting March 19, the government and BNDES voted their majority stake in favor of changing the clauses of the securities -- without paying any compensation to bondholders -- so that Vale can repurchase them. Oliveira and Junqueira say they voted against the proposal and now that it was approved are considering legal options to try to revert the decision.In a emailed response to Bloomberg, Vale said repurchases aren’t a priority for now, and it would do “a public and transparent” tender offer if it decides to buy back the notes in the future. It said capital market regulations forbid the company from bidding on the notes being sold by the government and BNDES next month, and also don’t allow Vale to buy the securities slowly on the secondary market, denying speculation it was doing so.BNDES, also based in Rio de Janeiro, mandated banks in September to organize the sale, with presentations to investors running from March 30 to April 9.“If Vale wants to buy back the notes, they will have to come up with a very attractive proposal,” Oliveira said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 30, 2021

    The Euro is trading lower against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday as accelerating U.S. vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package stoked inflation expectations, driving up Treasury yields and making the greenback a more attractive investment.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1750

    EUR/USD gained downside momentum and is trying to settle below the support at 1.1750.

  • Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

    The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030. Meeting the target could mean jobs for more than 44,000 workers and for 33,000 others in related employment, the White House said. The effort also would help avoid 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, a key step in the administration's fight to slow global warming.

  • U.S. Companies Add Most Jobs Since September, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private employers in March added the most jobs in six months, signaling that a pickup in Covid-19 vaccinations and business reopenings are encouraging hiring.Company payrolls increased by 517,000 during the month and February was revised up to a 176,000 gain, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 550,000.A big pickup in hiring within leisure and hospitality businesses, along with strong gains in other industries, indicate a broader improvement in the labor market that’s been slow to bounce back from the pandemic. Small and medium-size businesses showed stronger employment growth this month than large companies.“Job growth in the service sector significantly outpaced its recent monthly average,” led by the leisure and hospitality industry, Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, said in a statement. “This sector has the most opportunity to improve as the economy continues to gradually reopen and the vaccine is made more widely available.”States have been easing business restrictions -- or have lifted them altogether -- and the rate of vaccinations rose above two million per day in March, which should allow for further recovery in the coming months.President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion relief bill earlier this month that includes funding for vaccines, small businesses and direct payments to households. The aid is expected to help stimulate spending and spur consumer and business confidence, which should help increase hiring.The ADP report comes ahead of Friday’s monthly jobs report, which is forecast to show a 650,000 gain in March payrolls, with some economists projecting an increase of 1 million or more.ADP data showed a 437,000 increase in services employment and an 80,000 rise at goods producers.Digging DeeperSmaller companies, with less than 50 employees, added 174,000 positions, while medium-size businesses took on 188,000 employeesLeisure and hospitality industry payrolls climbed by 169,000 in March, followed by a 92,000 in trade, transportation and utilities, and an 83,000 increase at business servicesAmong goods producers, manufacturing employment rose 49,000 and construction jobs increased 32,000ADP’s payroll data represent firms employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 12891.00 Sets the Weekly Tone

    The price action suggests the direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index the rest of the week will be determined by trader reaction to 12891.00.

  • 22 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The sitcom is well-known for its controversial ending, but there are plenty of things even the biggest fans might not know about the show.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 22 years later

    Stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been busy since the sci-fi film first aired, including working on the latest sequel set for 2021.

  • 17 details you probably missed in 'The Matrix'

    The legendary sci-fi film is 22 years old, but even avid fans probably haven't caught all of these hidden gems and background details.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Man arrested and charged with attack on 65-year-old Asian woman. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering his mom.

    The New York City Police Department said the man "was arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime."

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • An Italian naval officer was arrested in the middle of meeting a Russian official to hand over secret documents, officials say

    Italian police say the officer was arrested in Rome while meeting with a Russian officer to hand over documents in exchange for money.

  • The Trump campaign's nondisclosure agreements have been voided by a court, opening the door for whistleblowers

    Donald Trump's nondisclosure agreement with campaign staffers was too vague to be legally enforceable, a federal judge ruled.

  • Edmunds puts Tesla's range to the test

    Edmunds’ test team recently published the results of its real-world range testing for electric vehicles. Notably, every Tesla the team tested in 2020 came up short of matching the EPA’s range estimate. Almost all other EVs Edmunds tested met or exceeded those estimates.

  • Emmanuel Macron expected to announce strict new lockdown measures in televised address

    French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce stricter measures to halt an explosion of Covid-19 hospital admissions in a national address on Wednesday. Pressure is growing on Mr Macron to tighten restrictions, but it is not yet clear whether a third nationwide lockdown will be imposed. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo demanded the closure of schools in the capital on Wednesday, echoing growing calls for closures nationwide. Figures from hospitals across the country show the third wave of coronavirus, fuelled by the more infectious British variant, could be much worse than the previous ones.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.