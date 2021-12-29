U.S. hits record number of new COVID-19 infections Monday as Omicron variant spreads

NextShark

The U.S. government is apparently backpedaling on its earlier pronouncement that it will be implementing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. A difference in interpretation: Washington allegedly submitted applications for three-month Chinese visas for 18 American officials who will provide “security support operations,” reported South China Morning Post. Washington does not consider these officials as part of the boycott since they will be at the Winter Olympics for “security and medical support.”