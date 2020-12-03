Trump admin to hold Arctic refuge oil drilling auction before Biden takes office

(Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday said it would issue a sale notice for oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) next week, putting it on track to hold an auction shortly before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The move is the latest step toward pulling off the first ever sale of oil drilling leases in a pristine area of the Arctic before Biden, a Democrat who opposes energy development there, becomes president on Jan. 20.

The notice will be published next week, setting up a sale to be held on Jan. 6 via video livestream, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.

The announcement comes a little more than two weeks after Trump's Republican administration issued a request to energy companies to identify what specific land areas in the refuge should be offered for sale. The companies have 30 days to respond, and a sale notice was not expected to be issued until the end of that period.

"The Trump Administration is hell bent on selling off the Arctic Refuge on its way out the door, rules be damned," Matt Lee-Ashley, a senior fellow at the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, said in an emailed statement.

Drilling had been banned in the refuge for decades before Republican-led tax legislation signed in 2017 removed that ban. Lawmakers in Alaska have long pushed to open up the ecologically sensitive area to oil and gas exploration.

BLM's Alaska state director, Chad Padgett, said in a statement that oil and gas from ANWR's coastal plain "is an important resource for meeting our Nation's long-term energy demands and will help create jobs and economic opportunities."

Bureau of Land Management officials were not immediately available to comment on the timeline. A White House spokesman would not comment.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)