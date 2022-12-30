U.S. holds sale of drilling rights off Alaska coast

FILE PHOTO: A view of the midtown Anchorage headquarters of Hilcorp Alaska LLC in Alaska
1
Nichola Groom
·2 min read

By Nichola Groom

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday will hold a sale of oil and gas drilling rights off the coast of Alaska, the first federal auction in the region in more than five years.

The sale of nearly 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet is among the concessions to the oil and gas sector included in President Joe Biden's signature climate change law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Under the law, the Interior Department is required to hold the sale by Dec. 31. The agency had scrapped the Cook Inlet sale earlier this year before the IRA passed, citing a lack of industry interest.

The sale will be streamed live on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) website, with bids beginning at 10:00 local time in Anchorage (1900 GMT). BOEM oversees offshore energy development for the Interior Department.

BOEM will offer 193 blocks covering about 958,202 acres (387,771 hecatres). Cook Inlet stretches 180 miles (290 km) from Anchorage to the Gulf of Alaska.

Last week, five environmental groups sued the administration to block the sale, alleging it had not adequately considered the auction's impact on climate change as well as the consequences for threatened species such as the Cook Inlet beluga whale and humpback whales.

The federal government has held several oil and gas lease sales in the Cook Inlet since the 1970s, but no production has occurred in federal waters there to date. There are 14 active federal leases in Cook Inlet, all of which were purchased by Houston-based Hilcorp at the last federal auction in the region in 2017.

Operating oil and gas platforms in the area are all in state waters, but oil production has declined substantially since peaking in the 1970s.

The areas offered for leasing have the potential to produce 192.3 million barrels of oil and 301.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to an Interior Department estimate.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady shares Christmas celebration photos without ex-wife Gisele Bündchen following divorce

    Tom Brady shared photos of his belated Christmas with his children. The kids spent the holiday with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in Brazil.

  • Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

    Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result. The cancellations prompted the Department of Transportation to call out the airline's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of lack of prompt customer service."

  • Euro Brings Closure for Croatia Almost 30 Years After War

    (Bloomberg) -- As rockets hit Zagreb in the violent breakup of Yugoslavia, many Croats yearned that their country would one day become an integral part of Europe. One of the generation just coming of age was new law graduate Andrej Plenkovic.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkRea

  • Inside Matrix, the protocol that might finally make messaging apps interoperable

    Interoperability and decentralization have been major themes in tech this year, driven in large part by mounting regulation, societal and industrial pressure, and the hype trains that are crypto and web3. The number of people on the Matrix network doubled in size this year, according to Matthew Hodgson, one of Matrix's co-creators -- a notable, if modest, boost to 80.3 million users (that number may be higher: not all Matrix deployments "phone home" stats to Matrix.org). Given the bigger swing in support of interoperability -- it's happening also in digital wallets and maps -- a closer look at Matrix gives some insight into how we got here.

  • Greg Roman on Lamar Jackson: You can’t rush mother nature

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last three games with a knee injury. Because he’s missed Wednesday and Thursday practices this week, it looks like he’ll miss another with Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers. While head coach John Harbaugh has been tight-lipped about Jackson’s status, offensive coordinator Greg Roman shed a little light on [more]

  • Denver Airport CEO: ‘We’re as frustrated as anyone else’ about Southwest meltdown

    Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington breaks down how his staff is helping stranded travelers navigate Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown

  • Taiwan's remote islands are on the frontline with China — sometimes only a few hundred yards from Chinese troops

    Taiwan's outlying islands would stand little chance against a Chinese assault, but Taiwanese forces would make Beijing pay a price to capture them.

  • 49ers favored by 2 scores over Raiders in Las Vegas

    The 49ers were already favored over the Raiders -- then Las Vegas made a QB change.

  • Russian rouble surges as volatile year draws to a close

    The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues. The rouble has lost around 13% to the dollar since the price cap on Russian oil exports came into force on Dec. 5, although analysts have said the technical impact would be more strongly felt in January-February. The finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.

  • Scaly surprise lurked in truck driver’s engine compartment, Florida rescuers say

    The firefighters were returning from a medical call when they stopped.

  • Southwest Airlines operations back to normal after being crippled by storm

    Southwest Airlines was up and running on a normal schedule on Friday after a massive winter storm crippled operations this week and exposed problems at the low-cost carrier. Dallas-based Southwest struggled to recover from a mammoth weekend storm, cancelling at least 16,000 flights since last Friday and leaving passengers as well as its own crews stranded during the busy Christmas holiday rush. The airline showed 41 cancellations, or 1% of total flights, on Friday, according to flight data tracker FlightAware, far less than the nearly 60% cancellations on previous days.

  • Down 70%, This Stock Could Get Cut in Half Again

    The combination of low interest rates, stimulus payments, and a suspension of some student loan repayments sent housing prices through the roof. From May 2020 through the summer of 2022, the median sales price of both new and existing homes in the U.S. rose about 50%. Among the companies that benefited from the rapid climb, Trex (NYSE: TREX) has been one of the worst-performing stocks.

  • Italy’s Meloni Urges EU to Work on Way to Counter US Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union should rethink its rules to disburse state aid and have a stronger oversight of key supply chains like energy and chips to counter the US Inflation Reduction Act, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkWall Street’

  • Turkey denounces French politicians for attending protest at killing of Kurds

    Turkey on Thursday denounced French politicians for attending a Paris protest at the killing of three Kurds, in which demonstrators waved flags of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Clashes broke out last week between police and Kurdish protesters angry at the killing of three members of their community by a gunman on Friday. Some protesters waved flags of the PKK, labelled a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States, and posters of its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

  • Steelers OC Matt Canada might be on the chopping block, but it’s too late

    There is a report that Matt Canada and the team already know he is gone at the end of the season.

  • Miracle ‘Break’ in Child’s Murder Mystery Implodes Into Fury

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyKeith Bennett was walking to his grandmother’s house in Manchester, northwest England, when he disappeared in June 1964, just four days after his 12th birthday. It would be 20 years before his family’s worst fears were confirmed: Keith had been lured into a car by a couple, Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, who then drove him to the desolate Saddleworth Moor. There, Brady sexually assaulted and murdered Keith before burying his body in a makesh

  • Jamaica renews regional states of emergency due to gang violence

    Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness renewed states of emergency in eight parishes on Wednesday to control an ongoing threat of crime linked to gang activity in the Caribbean nation. Holness on Nov. 15 had announced regional states of emergency, which allow authorities to search buildings and arrest citizens without a warrant. "While we have had reasonable success in controlling the number of murders leading up to and during the Christmas season, the threat levels for ongoing gang conflicts ... (remain) elevated and extensive in scale," Holness said in a press conference.

  • Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home

    Israel's military said its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, a rare instance of Israeli troops facing serious charges over an offense against Palestinians. Prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation, the army announced late Thursday. The indictment said the two defendants acted out of revenge for the abduction of the body of an Israeli schoolboy in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin on Nov. 22.

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Social Media Rules for Daughter North: 'I Found a Groove'

    Kim Kardashian chatted with Gwyneth Paltrow on the GOOP podcast about setting social media rules with 9-year-old daughter North

  • Arkansas wins wild Liberty Bowl 55-53 in 3OT over Kansas after losing 18-point fourth quarter lead

    Arkansas led 38-13 in the third quarter before Kansas tied the game with 41 seconds to go in the fourth.