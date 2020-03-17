U.S. hotel, travel industry to meet with Vice President Pence over coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American hotel and travel industry executives from companies such as Marriott and Hilton are meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday to discuss the economic impact of the new coronavirus as the outbreak hurts the industry.

The hotel industry said it is expected to lose $1.4 billion in revenue every week due to the coronavirus, according to a statement from the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the U.S. Travel Association, which also said forecasts for a 30 percent drop in hotel occupancy over a year would cause the loss of nearly 4 million jobs.

Pence, White House officials and members of Congress will meet with hotel industry leaders to discuss urgent action and providing relief to employees, the statement said.





