U.S. to house Afghan visa applicants at Fort Lee, Virginia

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense has agreed for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants to be housed initially at Fort Lee, Virginia, a U.S. Army base about 30 miles (48 km) south of Richmond, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

"The Department of Defense has agreed, at the request of the Department of State, to allow the use of Fort Lee, Virginia as the initial relocation site for ... applicants (who) are closest to completing the special immigrant processing," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular briefing.

(Reporting By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories