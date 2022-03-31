U.S. House approves bill setting strict cap on insulin costs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Cowan and Ahmed Aboulenein
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Frank Pallone
    U.S. Representative from New Jersey
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

By Richard Cowan and Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The high cost of insulin to treat diabetes would be drastically reduced under legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Thursday, in a rare example of drug price reform gaining traction in Congress.

By a vote of 232-193, with few Republicans supporting the measure, the House approved the bill that would cap patients' out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month for their insulin.

Currently, monthly supplies of the life-sustaining medicine average around $375 and can go as high as $1,000, causing some people to skip needed doses.

"No one should have to ration their insulin to help reduce costs and risk their health and in some cases actually cost them their lives," said Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs a committee that oversees health policy, during House debate.

The legislation would still have to be considered by the Senate, which is crafting a much broader bill.

The Democratic-led effort, if successful, could have far wider ramifications for lowering prescription drug costs - a goal supported by Americans in the run-up to the Nov. 8 congressional elections, according to public opinion polls.

"It is for us a step in the direction of the secretary (of Health and Human Services) being able to negotiate drug prices beyond insulin," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly news conference on Thursday.

Three companies, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Co, and Novo Nordisk, have long dominated the U.S. insulin market. The trio own some 90% of the market for insulin, which was invented in the 1920s but continues to rise in cost to consumers.

More than 34 million people in the United States have diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most have type 2, which typically does not require insulin to control blood sugar but can. Nearly 1.9 million Americans with type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day.

Medicare, the U.S. government health insurance program for those age 65 and older and the disabled, could have saved more than $16.7 billion from 2011 to 2017 on insulin purchases had it been allowed to negotiate discounts with drug companies, according to a congressional report released last December.

Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers dismissed the legislation as a "government drug-pricing scheme; part of a socialized medicine approach that would lead to fewer cures" while raising health insurance premiums.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • House passes bill capping insulin costs at $35 a month for insured patients

    The House on Thursday passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

  • House passes bill to cap the cost of insulin

    The House on Thursday passed legislation to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month, a move that would significantly lower the price of the life-saving drug for more than 7 million diabetes patients. The bill passed on a mostly party line vote, 232-193. The measure was authored by three House Democrats facing competitive reelection…

  • House passes bill to lower insulin costs, but prospects unclear in Senate

    The House passes a healthcare bill that would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin users at $35 a month, but its prospects in the Senate are unclear.

  • Why insulin prices are troublingly high

    Lawmakers in the House and Senate are zeroing in on legislation that would lower the price of insulin, reigniting questions over how the the cost of this essential medicine was able to skyrocket in the U.S. and remain so high. On Thursday, House Democrats passed a bill to cap the monthly cost of insulin at…

  • Here are 7 unsolved murder cases in Wisconsin you may not have heard of

    These cold cases from Wisconsin range from 1963 to 2008, taking place in Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Portage, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties.

  • In setback for Democrats, New York judge throws out new congressional map

    A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister said the map violated a constitutional provision that districts should not be drawn to favor one political party over another. The map, passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature and signed into law by Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in February, gave the party the advantage in 22 of the state's 26 districts, according to analysts.

  • Why Formula 1 U.S. Expansion to Las Vegas Should Raise the Bar for IndyCar

    IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi: 'Now we don't only have to compete against NASCAR, we’ve got to compete against F1 as well.”

  • Democrats hope for win on insulin price caps

    Congress is pressing ahead with plans to limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month — an effort that could be the closest Democrats get to making good on campaign pledges to rein in drug costs.Why it matters: But while capping out-of-pocket costs for insulin might be a political winner in an election year, it could wind up costing the government billions in lost revenue and swelling the deficit.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZoom

  • 5 fetuses found in D.C. home after indictment in clinic blockade

    Five fetuses were removed from a Washington, D.C. home on Wednesday, a day after a federal grand jury indicted nine people for obstructing access to an abortion clinic in the city.Driving the news: Police raided the home on a quiet block of Capitol Hill row houses after a tip about bio-hazardous material in a basement. The fetuses were collected by the D.C. Medical Examiner on 6th Street SE, police say.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Fairgrounds racetrack renovation in holding pattern

    Four months have passed since Mayor John Cooper's administration announced a deal in principle with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the fairgrounds racetrack, but a financing plan has still not been released.Driving the news: Gov. Bill Lee included $17 million for the racetrack project in his budget amendment released Tuesday. The hope is a renovated facility helps BMS lure a NASCAR race back to the fairgrounds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • A former Yale administrator is accused of stealing $40 million worth of computers and iPads for nearly a decade, officials say

    Jamie Petrone, 42, used the money to buy real estate, fund trips, and purchase luxury cars, including two Mercedes Benz, officials said.

  • Ruby Princess ship docked with COVID cases in San Francisco, has since left on new cruise

    Princess Cruises' Ruby Princess docked in San Francisco Sunday after a 15-day Panama Canal cruise with a cluster of COVID-19 cases on board.

  • 31 Tweets About Things Millennials Love That Are Brutally Funny, But Also Totally Accurate

    Millennials really do love their air fryers though.View Entire Post ›

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Judge rejects New York's redistricting plan, orders new maps

    A lower-court judge declared New York's new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional Thursday and ordered the legislature to quickly redraw them, a process that could delay the state's fast-approaching party primaries. Judge Patrick McAllister said in his surprise ruling that the districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.

  • Flight Attendant Who Sued over Mask Mandate Says It Endangers Staff, Passengers

    A group of nine flight attendants filed a lawsuit against the CDC over the mask mandate on public transportation, arguing that being forced to wear masks and to enforce the mandate for passengers poses a risk to their own health and safety and hinders their ability to do their jobs.

  • What's New on Netflix in April — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Others

    To help you anticipate and navigate all that Netflix has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the streaming service this month — all as a free supplement to our daily What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns. Among new releases on […]

  • Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap during comedy set

    Sunday’s Oscars telecast continues to dominate conversations and not just because CODA won Best Picture. Chris Rock finally addressed the […] The post Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap during comedy set appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.