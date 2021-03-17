U.S. House approves small business Paycheck Protection Program extension to May 31

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the U.S. Capitol in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a 60-day extension, to May 31, of the Paycheck Protection Program that helps small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, launched a year ago as part of a major COVID-19 aid bill, set loans for small businesses such as restaurants that were struggling as the United States went into a lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, millions of jobs have been lost in small and large businesses and more than 536,000 Americans have died from the highly-contagious disease.

Under the program, loans are converted to grants if businesses meet the program's requirements.

The House approved the extension on a 415-3 vote.

PPP has "provided a lifeline to 'mom and pop' businesses across the country, including those in my district, who are simply trying to survive an unprecedented health and economic crisis," said Democratic Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia.

Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, the senior Republican on the House Small Business Committee, said some businesses have experienced delays in processing grant applications, which would not be resolved before the program expires on March 31.

Addressing that problem, the bill also would set a 30-day period beyond May 31 for the Small Business Administration to finish processing the loans.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • PPP paid over 4,000 businesses twice, government watchdog says - and it has to be paid back

    Last year, the Paycheck Protection Program issued 8,731 duplicate loans worth $692 million to 4,260 borrowers, including 2,689 with the same tax ID.

  • Most small businesses kept paying their bills during the pandemic. Experts say that can only last so long.

    Small businesses have experienced significant revenue drops during COVID-19 but remained able to make payments with the help of government aid.

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign if sexual misconduct allegations are true

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are confirmed by an investigation. New York state Attorney General Letitia James last week named a team of outside lawyers to lead a probe into accusations that Cuomo harassed women through unwanted, sexually suggestive comments or inappropriate physical contact, including unsolicited kissing.

  • As deadline for PPP applications approaches, lawmakers rush to extend program through May

    The Paycheck Protection Program stops taking applications March 31. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is scrambling to pass legislation to extend PPP.

  • Uber says it will treat UK drivers as workers in wake of Supreme Court ruling

    Uber said Tuesday that drivers in the UK who use its ride-hailing app will be treated as workers, a designation that will give them some benefits such as holiday pay. Uber said that beginning Wednesday all drivers in the UK will be paid holiday time based on 12.07% of their earnings, which will be paid out every two weeks. Drivers will also be paid at least the minimum wage (called the National Living Wage) after accepting a trip request and after expenses, Uber said in a statement.

  • Steven Yeun, A24 Reuniting After ‘Minari’ Oscar Noms for 10-Episode TV Series with Ali Wong

    The half-hour series marks Yeun's return to live-action, multi-episode television after breaking out as Glenn Rhee on "The Walking Dead."

  • Furlough will ease unemployment pain, says Bailey

    Unemployment is likely to peak at a lower level thanks to the “helpful” extension of the furlough scheme, but some job losses will still be inevitable, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday. Mr Bailey, who reiterated that the Bank expected the economy to recover the ground lost to Covid by the end of the year, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Chancellor’s decision to extend furlough until September would limit the effect of the pandemic on jobs. The Bank’s most recent forecasts, made last month when the furlough was due to end in April, put the peak in unemployment at 7.5pc. “I think it’s very helpful that the furlough scheme is now projected to extend beyond the end of the restrictions by a month or two, which should help to smooth that transition,” Mr Bailey said. “Expecting a transition without some rise in unemployment I’m afraid is, is probably unlikely. We haven’t done any forecast yet since the Budget but I would expect the next forecast to show the peak in unemployment will be lower.”

  • How the COVID relief bill shields your Obamacare subsidies from the IRS

    This year, the federal tax agency can't touch your ACA tax credits.

  • "Get your shot friends": Mississippi to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all

    All Mississippi residents will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) announced Monday.Why it matters: President Biden has called on states to designate all adults eligible by May 1. Mississippi is the second state after Alaska to open up the vaccine to people ages 16 and older.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Almost 10,000 appointments will be available in the next three weeks, according to Reeves.The state has already extended eligibility to cover everyone 50 or older. The governor urged those residents to "Lock [appointments] down TODAY!" on Twitter."Get your shot friends - and let’s get back to normal!" Reeves tweeted. No vaccine has been authorized yet for children in the U.S. so likely only those 16 and over are eligible. The big picture: About 20% of Mississippians have gotten at least one shot as of Sunday, per a New York Times tracker. 11% have been fully vaccinated.On Monday, Connecticut also announced plans to open the vaccine to everyone 16 and older by April 5, the Hartford Courant reports. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • GameStop leads meme stocks lower, on track for sharp weekly drop

    The company's shares were down 16.4% at $184, on track for their worst weekly performance since early February, with a drop of more than 30% since Friday's close. Other so-called meme stocks, popular with online retail traders, declined early in Tuesday's session, with cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc down 8.6%, while headphones maker Koss Corp fell 7.1%. GameStop continues to retain a legion of devout followers after a social media frenzy in January triggered a massive rally in which its shares surged more than 1,600%, in a short squeeze that shook hedge funds such as Melvin Capital.

  • Hundreds Arrested for Breaking COVID Protocols as Spring Breakers Flock to Miami Beach

    Miami Beach Police Department officers wound up using pepper balls to disperse a disruptive, large crowd and to take a suspect into custody.

  • Cryptocurrency inflows hit record high of $4.2 bln, CoinShares says

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products have already hit a record $4.2 billion for the first quarter, reflecting growing institutional investor interest, CoinShares data showed. The previous high for crypto inflows was $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, driving total inflows for 2020 to $6.7 billion, the asset manager's data shows. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has had the most inflows so far this year with $3.3 billion, while ethereum was second with $731 million.

  • This PlayStation DVR add-on is coming back in Japan, and it will get PS5 support

    Nasne still has PS3 styling, but later this year it will let Japanese gamers watch live TV and DVR recordings on their PS5.

  • Is Biden to blame for rising gas prices?

    Prices at the gas pump are significantly higher than last November — threatening to hit $3 a gallon by summer — triggering debate over whether Joe Biden, less than two months into his presidency, bears the blame. Since the inauguration, Republicans and right-leaning commentators have wasted few opportunities to link the price increases to Biden’s policies and predict that the worse is yet to ...

  • IRS Delayed Refunds Last Year for Millions of Taxpayers — Here’s How To Get Yours Faster

    In 2020, the IRS' fraud filters flagged 5.2 million refunds for review — and that includes millions that were perfectly legitimate, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Important:...

  • John Oates on lost cult-classic 'She’s Gone' video: 'Most hysterical thing we'd ever done'

    "It wasn't until YouTube began that we actually said, 'You know, we've got to post this thing,'" the Hall & Oates man says of the bonkers "performance art" clip from 1973.

  • What Are the Chances of a Fourth Stimulus Check?

    With the third round of stimulus checks beginning to hit taxpayers' bank accounts this week, many are wondering if there will be a fourth round of stimulus payments. See: If You Get a Stimulus Check,...

  • 8 killed in shooting spree at Atlanta-area massage parlors; suspect in custody

    Authorities said a 21-year-old man was in custody Tuesday after fatal shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors leave eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent.

  • At least 8 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta area spas, suspect in custody

    The suspect is linked to at least one of the shootings, but police could not confirm if he was involved in the other two.

  • 'It's too low and should be raised:' Amazon study backs minimum wage hike

    Amazon, which has come under fire for its wage practices, is providing unlikely support for a position backed by many of its chief detractors.