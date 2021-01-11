U.S. House to consider impeachment article on Wednesday -lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Rules Committee said he expected the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to get to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday and predicted it will pass.

"It is important that we act, and it is important that we act in a very serious and deliberative manner," Representative Jim McGovern told CNN in an interview on Monday. "We expect this up on the floor on Wednesday. And I expect that it will pass."

McGovern said he expected Republican lawmakers to object to a request to bring up a resolution demanding that Vice President Mike Pence invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump. In that case, his committee will provide a rule to bring that legislation to the House for a vote and, 24 hours later, the committee will then bring another resolution to deal with impeachment.

"What this president did is unconscionable, and he needs to be held to account," McGovern said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)

