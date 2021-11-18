U.S. House could vote on 'Build Back Better' Thursday- Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as long as a budget score on the bill comes in.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Pelosi said that as soon as the Congressional Budget Office weighs in with its view of the budgetary impact of the bill, the House could proceed with a procedural vote and then vote on final passage.

"Those votes hopefully will take place later this afternoon," she said.

(Reporting by Richrd Cowan and David Morgan; writing by Katharaine Jackson; editing by Tim Ahmann)

