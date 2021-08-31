U.S. House Democrat proposes repeal of Arctic refuge oil lease

FILE PHOTO: Polar bears are seen within the 1002 Area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Timothy Gardner
·2 min read

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democratic lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives proposed infrastructure legislation on Tuesday that would end oil and gas leases in an Alaskan wildlife refuge while charging billions of dollars more in fees and royalties for offshore drilling elsewhere.

The office of House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva released legislation https://naturalresources.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Natural%20Resources%20Committee%20Reconciliation%20Print.pdf that repeals the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) oil and gas program. Any leases issued would be canceled and payments returned to lessees within 30 days of enactment.

The committee is slated to debate the measures on Thursday. It is one of several panels crafting legislation that would become part of the $3.5 trillion bill aimed at expanding social services, combating climate change and reforming U.S. immigration policies.

The Grijalva measure plans to raise billion of dollars by hiking royalty rates for oil and gas producers in certain offshore areas and putting new fees on owners of offshore oil and gas pipelines.

It places royalties on methane consumed or lost by venting, flaring or leaks at drilling operations on public lands. The legislation prohibits the secretary of the Interior Department from holding oil and gas lease sales in certain areas of the Outer Continental Shelf and the Atlantic and Pacific regions.

Democrats hope to pass wider infrastructure legislation on a party line vote as it is certain to be slammed by Republicans. Moderate Democrats in the House from states dependent on fossil fuel revenues could block some of the measures.

In the Senate, Democrats hope to pass the legislation under so-called reconciliation in which they would need only a simple majority in the 100-member chamber instead of the 60 votes needed to pass most bills.

While Senate Democrats were united in backing the initial framework paving the way for the reconciliation legislation, moderate Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have protested the overall price tag.

Former President Donald Trump's administration opened up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to drilling leases, but President Joe Biden's administration suspended the nine leases pending an environmental review. The ANWR is coveted by conservationists as one of the last pristine places on the planet.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Small Louisiana communities bear brunt of Hurricane Ida

    Jason Kane rode out Hurricane Ida in Crown Point, south of New Orleans, and though no water entered his house, which is raised 8 feet (2 meters) off the ground, he did see metal roofs, fencing and other chunks of large debris flying through the air outside. “It was just nuts, man," Kane said. Kane had parked his two vehicles on high ground away from the house.

  • Ireland to drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions in October

    Ireland, which had one of Europe's longest COVID-19 lockdowns, will drop almost all pandemic restrictions in October after one of the continent's most successful vaccine rollouts, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday. From Oct. 22, the requirement for vaccine certificates in bars and restaurants will be dropped, as will all restrictions on the numbers attending indoor and outdoor events. As part of a phased easing of restrictions, the government is recommending the reopening of theatres and cinemas at 60% capacity next week and a return of non-essential workers to offices from Sept. 20.

  • Ida's sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

    Hundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday with no electricity, no tap water, precious little gasoline and no clear idea of when things might improve. Long lines that wrapped around the block formed at the few gas stations that had fuel and generator power to pump it. People cleared rotting food out of refrigerators.

  • Fear and loathing in Las Vegas: Hollywood faces theater owners after streaming new movies during pandemic

    There were many villains revealed at this year's CinemaCon, the annual Las Vegas conference for theater owners.

  • North Texans React To New Permitless Carry Gun Law That Goes Into Effect Sept. 1

    North Texans react to Texas' new permit-less carry law that goes into effect Sept. 1.

  • Brazil bank robbery: Hostages describe terrifying getaway car ordeal

    Brazil hostages describe terrifying ordeal as bank robbers used them as human shields on getaway cars.

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • Defiant Biden rejects criticism of Afghan exit, points at Afghan military, Trump role

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday defiantly rejected criticism of his decision to stick to a deadline to pull out of Afghanistan this week, a move that left up to 200 Americans in the country along with thousands of U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens. In a televised address, Biden offered a sweeping defense of his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, saying he inherited an unstable situation from his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, and that the 20-year war "should have ended long ago." Biden's handling of the withdrawal has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans and his own Democrats as well as foreign allies, punctured his job approval ratings and raised questions about his credibility.

  • Biden defends ending mission in Afghanistan: It "was designed to save American lives."

    President Biden said on Tuesday that ending the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan "was designed to save American lives."Why it matters: While Biden said he did not regret pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he made a commitment to get Americans still in the country out even without a military presence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing t

  • More than 660 new Texas laws go into effect September 1. Here’s what you need to know

    The new laws address critical race theory, abortion access and guns.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Social Security to become unable to pay full benefits sooner than previously estimated

    “The pandemic and its economic impact have had an effect on Social Security’s Trust Funds, and the future course of the pandemic is still uncertain,” said the Social Security Administration’s acting commissioner, Kilolo Kijakazi, in a statement. “Yet, Social Security will continue to play a critical role in the lives of 65 million beneficiaries and 176 million workers and their families during 2021.” The government said the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund will become unable to pay full benefits starting in 2033, a year earlier than projected last year, while the Disability Insurance Trust Fund will become depleted in 2057, or 8 years earlier.

  • Trump complained on a radio show that the media spent 'all night' Sunday covering the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida instead of his 'great agreement' with the Taliban

    "All they talked about was the hurricane," the former president told the conservative radio host Todd Starnes.

  • The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

    Michael Brochstein/Sipa USAPHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat.Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change.But a representation of Sinema was there—a four-foot sculpture of her carved out of a big block of ice—to display at an event held by activists from the lef

  • DeSantis’ COVID fall out; Tiffany Carr payback; Election fraud plea deal

    It’s Monday, Aug. 30, and another school week begins as the politics of COVID has started to shift.

  • 'Don't forget me': Former Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden pleads for help

    An interpreter who previously saved then-Sen. Joe Biden pleaded with the president to rescue him and his family, who were left behind after the United States finished its withdrawal.

  • Trump Rants About Media Spending 'All Night' On Ida Instead Of His 'Great' Taliban Deal

    "The level of stupidity — and we had a great deal," Trump boasted in his usual mangled syntax.

  • Kentucky Republicans likely to break with McConnell on infrastructure

    “I don’t think there’s a lot of infrastructure in there,” Republican Rep. James Comer said.

  • Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

    Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

  • The US supreme court is deciding more and more cases in a secretive ‘shadow docket’

    These emergency rulings – short, unsigned and issued without hearing oral arguments – undermine the public’s faith in the integrity of the court ‘It seems like the majority-conservative court has transformed a rarely used tool into a way to achieve its preferred outcomes without having to justify its decisions to the public.’ Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Last week, it was Remain in Mexico. On Tuesday, the supreme court issued an order requiring the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-e