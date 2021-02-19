U.S. House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank drive-thru distribution in West Covina
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill took a step forward on Friday as a U.S. House of Representatives committee unveiled the legislation Democrats hope to pass by late next week.

The 591-page bill, stitched together by the House Budget Committee, would carry out Biden's proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment.

Biden was set on Friday to tour a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan amid efforts to ramp up production, with only about 15% of the U.S. population vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

But the main components of the massive aid plan focus on stimulating the country's economy, which has struggled over the past year under job layoffs and shuttered businesses resulting from a pandemic that has killed nearly 500,000 Americans. The plan would offer direct payments to households, extended federal unemployment benefits, aid to state and local governments, and other steps.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she was aiming for a vote in the Democratic-controller chamber on passing the bill -- a top priority of the new Democratic Biden administration -- by the end of next week.

Earlier on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat, said his deeply divided chamber will pass the bill before March 14, when the latest round of federal unemployment benefits expire.

While Schumer said he welcomed "constructive amendments" by Republicans, he added in a letter to rank-and-file Democrats: "Make no mistake: the era of Mitch McConnell’s legislative graveyard is over."

Senator McConnell, a Republican, served as majority leader from 2015-2020 and had proudly labeled himself the "Grim Reaper" of legislative initiatives from the Democratic House.

Included in the House bill is a controversial proposal to gradually raise the federal minimum wage, now set at $7.25 an hour, to $15 by 2025.

The provision faces multiple difficulties: Republicans oppose it and at least two moderate Senate Democrats have warned they, too, would vote against it, which would sink the wage increase in a Senate split 50-50.

More importantly, the Senate parliamentarian might prohibit the measure altogether, under arcane Senate rules governing "reconciliation" bills such as this one that allow it to move through the chamber by simple majority votes. Most other bills need to have the backing of at least 60 senators to clear procedural hurdles.

The House Budget Committee is set to meet Monday to weigh amendments to the bill before it sending it to the full House for debate and passage.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to visit Pfizer factory as Americans clamor for more COVID-19 vaccine supply

    President Joe Biden heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday to visit the Pfizer Inc manufacturing plant that is churning out COVID-19 vaccines, as state and local governments across the country clamor for more. Biden is due to tour Pfizer's largest manufacturing site and its only facility in the United States making the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when less than 15% of the U.S. population is vaccinated. The United States has rolled out ambitious vaccination programs in recent weeks that include large sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily, as well as hospitals and pharmacies.

  • Biden tours Pfizer vaccine plant as weather delays 6M shots

    President Joe Biden toured a state-of-the art coronavirus vaccine plant Friday as extreme winter weather across broad swaths of the U.S. handed his vaccination campaign its first major setback, delaying shipment of about 6 million doses. The disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice left the White House and states scrambling to make up lost ground as three days' worth of vaccine shipments were temporarily delayed. The president's trip to see Pfizer's largest plant had been pushed back a day due to a storm affecting the nation’s capital.

  • The Republicans vying to replace Trump, from Ted Cruz to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Texas senator embarrassed over Cancun vacation scandal just one of emerging pack of GOP pretenders courting disenfranchised MAGA vote

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • Walmart just announced record US sales, and it sees more stimulus checks bringing another 'boost'

    Walmart CFO Brett Biggs told CNBC that another round of stimulus would lead to "something similar" to the "boost" seen in fourth-quarter sales.

  • Ted Cruz says he went to Cancun amid Texas crisis to be "good dad"

    The Republican senator returned home Thursday afternoon.

  • 6 books to read while planning your LGBTQIA+ family

    These gems will give you insight.

  • Biden administration takes major steps to restoring Iran nuclear deal, offering to join European allies for talks with Tehran

    Holding talks with Iran would be a significant step forward in terms of Biden's goal to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • We can’t escape climate change, but we can manage it

    From stronger storms to Arctic warming to California fires, rising atmospheric carbon levels mean there's no escaping the fallout from global warming. Now, we're plunged into a new world of managing the consequences.Why it matters: Some regions will require power grids more prepared for extreme heat and cold. But the needs go far beyond power systems to building codes, workplace regulations and design and placement of infrastructure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rutgers University climate scientist Robert Kopp tells Axios that the pandemic and the Texas disaster have shown us that the competence of public institutions is a predictor of the "severity" of transcendent disasters.He's among the many authors of a 2018 federal report that laid out the climate-related health and economic risks facing different parts of the country. "[R]ising temperatures, sea level rise, and changes in extreme events are expected to increasingly disrupt and damage critical infrastructure and property," along with labor productivity, the report says.Scientists are still analyzing the nexus between polar vortex events and climate change. But Princeton energy expert Jesse Jenkins wrote in a New York Times op-ed: "[W]e do know that climate change increases the frequency of extreme heat waves, droughts, wildfires, rain and coastal flooding.""Those extreme events test our systems to the breaking point, as they have in Texas this week," he writes.Michael Wehner, an extreme weather expert with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, said in an email exchange with Axios that vast swaths of the country will need to adapt:"For hurricanes, this may mean managed retreat in some low-lying areas and building code changes in other areas," Wehner said.Low-income people and people who work outdoors are most at risk, requiring stiffer workplace safety guidelines — and enforcement.What's next: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday he'll ask the legislature to require Texas' power system to be winterized — a basic step that it didn't take before this week's disaster.The bottom line: As important as adaptation strategies are, climate experts say they're not a replacement for the need to cut emissions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs will testify about misinformation before U.S. Congress

    The chief executives of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter will testify before a U.S. House panel on March 25 on "misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms." A pair of House Energy and Commerce subcommittees will hold a fully remote joint hearing including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as Congress considers whether to make changes in legal protections for social media companies.

  • U.S. storms delay COVID-19 vaccines in all 50 states: White House

    The United States has a backlog of six million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to winter storms and power outages weather, White House officials said at a media briefing on Friday, adding that the federal government expects to catch up with vaccine distribution by next week. All 50 states are impacted, said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team. The United States has been ramping up shipments of vaccines.

  • Biden to Invest $4 Billion in Global Vaccine Effort

    As part of his ongoing efforts to rebuild relationships with U.S. allies while also addressing the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced today that the U.S. will contribute $4 billion to COVAX,...

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Doing Ted Cruz's Job To Provide Texas Storm Aid

    The New York congresswoman helped raise $2 million in relief for Texans and is heading to the state to dispense supplies after the GOP senator went to Cancun.

  • Over 13 million Texans facing water crisis after brutal winter storm

    In many homes, the tap is dry. Finding bottled water is nearly impossible. Some have resorted to boiling snow.

  • Jack Del Rio and Ray Lewis reminisce on historic 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense

    Jack Del Rio joined the Ray Lewis Show on Thursday and the two reflected on the accomplishments of the 2000 Ravens defense.

  • Marilyn Manson Under Investigation by LA County Sheriff’s Department Over Abuse Accusations

    Marilyn Manson is under investigation for domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. He’s been accused of abuse by his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and other women. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told TheWrap. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.” A representative for Manson did not immediately return a request for comment. Also Read: Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson's Wife Threatened to Release Damaging Underage Photos Earlier this month, Manson was dropped by CAA and by his label Loma Vista Recordings and from appearances on several TV shows in the wake of the public accusations. In a statement at that time, Manson denied the accusations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.” “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.” Following her post, four other women also came forward to detail accusations against Manson.Wood then revealed that she filed a police report last month after, she said, Manson’s wife threatened to release damaging photos from when the “Westworld” star was underage. “On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, also sharing screenshots from a Discord server in which the alleged discussions occurred. Read original story Marilyn Manson Under Investigation by LA County Sheriff’s Department Over Abuse Accusations At TheWrap

  • Robinhood says it doesn't monitor social media stock discussions. One lawmaker called such posts a 'serious threat to our financial system.'

    "When tweets, social media posts, do more to move the market than material legitimate information, the risk is enormous," Rep. David Scott said.

  • ‘WandaVision’ Star Randall Park on How He Ended Up in the COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

    ET spoke with 'WandaVision' actors Kat Dennings and Randall Park about their roles on the hit show, now streaming on Disney+.

  • Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's 3-Year-Old Daughter Gio

    Behati Prinsloo shared a rare photo on Instagram of her Adam Levine’s youngest daughter Gio. The 32-year-old model and the 41-year-old Maroon 5 frontman very seldom post pictures on social media of their two children, 3-year-old Gio and 4-year-old Dusty Rose. Behati gave us a fun selfie to celebrate Gio’s birthday on Tuesday with an elf filter over their faces, captioning the photo ‘My bestie turned 3.’ Speaking with ET in 2018, Adam revealed fatherhood gave him the conclusion ‘girls are better than boys.’

  • Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

    Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating allegations of domestic violence by rock singer Marilyn Manson, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday. "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood and three other women said earlier this month in social media posts that Manson had abused them. On Friday, the LA County Sheriff's Department said its special victims unit was "investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry."