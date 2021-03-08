U.S. House Democrats demand IRS to extend tax filing deadline to July 15

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday urged the Internal Revenue Service to extend this year's tax filing deadline until July 15.

"We want to remind the IRS that many Americans continue to face the same health and economic challenges that necessitated an extension last year," wrote the chairmen of the House's Ways and Means Committee and the Oversight Subcommittee, referring to the filing delay in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now. We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Lisa Lambert)

