Should the U.S. House open impeachment inquiry on Biden? Texans in Congress lay out case.

Republican U.S. Reps. Jason Smith, Jim Jordan and James Comer speak to reporters after the House voted to authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House vote Wednesday to formally launch an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden was a partisan mic drop with all Republicans voting for it and all Democrats against, 221-212, underscoring the nation’s deep divide in a presidential election cycle.

The vote also provided a platform for Texans on both sides — the 25 U.S. House Republicans and 13 Democrats — especially for those who serve on the committees spearheading the investigation, to make the case for their parties.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, said that as part of "this so-called investigation, I’ve already participated in hours of executive sessions, listened to witnesses and sifted through numerous documents.”

“As even Speaker (Mike) Johnson previously admitted, there is absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden," Doggett told the American-Statesman. "This is nothing but a groundless attempt to fulfill the demands of the great charlatan, Donald Trump, who, in today's GOP, calls all the shots. This is just their latest misfire.”

Democrats are blasting the vote, which gives congressional legal standing to an investigation underway since September, and say the probe is a political payback for the impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, who is on the oversight panel, said in a statement to the Statesman that “House Republicans have embarked on this fact-free wild-goose-chase because Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump are in charge over there. Republicans have admitted there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, but they’ve voted for this sham impeachment inquiry anyway.”

Green is an outspoken conservative U.S. representative from Georgia.

Republicans, however, are equally adamant that Biden’s connections to his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings with foreign entities when the elder Biden served as vice president and a presidential candidate require further investigation. Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017 and was elected president in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, who sits on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee — the lead committee investigating Biden — said on X, formerly Twitter, “The DOJ’s reluctance to cooperate in the Hunter Biden case calls for equal legal standards by @GOPoversight, no matter his name or family connections.”

Sessions said the committees looking into Hunter Biden’s dealings have been hampered by the lack of Department of Justice cooperation, which the House vote could jump-start by giving investigators legal heft.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Hays County, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, which is one of the three panels leading the impeachment probe, sought to downplay the hot button term “impeachment.”

“This is an impeachment inquiry, defined as an act as asking for information, nothing more, nothing less,” he said on the House floor, laying out questions the panels have about Biden’s actions and connections to his son.

Democrats have been critical of Republicans for failing to provide a connection between the president and his son’s business dealings — even their witnesses at a September hearing said there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden is under indictment on tax evasion and federal gun charges, and he might face contempt of Congress charges for defying a subpoena to be questioned this week by the House oversight and judiciary committees.

His defiant response appearing outside the U.S. Capitol and demanding a public forum instead of a probe behind closed doors further enraged GOP leaders.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a joint statement.

“We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden,” the chairmen said.

So what is the Democratic response? It was crystallized in September by freshman U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, who went viral online during questioning of expert witnesses at the Oversight Committee’s only hearing.

“What is the crime here?” Crockett, an attorney, said she asked as she was preparing for the hearing. She taunted Republicans for being “blind” to the evidence of alleged crimes by Trump in storing secret government documents at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's resort in Palm Beach, Fla., and waved photos of piles of papers in the “sh-----.”

On Biden, she said, “What is the president guilty of? He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward.”

Just before the House vote, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., flanked by Crockett and other Democrats, said, “What is the crime that Joe Biden is being accused of? They don’t have it.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Biden impeachment inquiry: Texans in Congress lay out arguments