U.S. House panel to hold hearing on policy toward China

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai
Karen Freifeld
·1 min read

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) - The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing next Tuesday with top officials on China policy to identify gaps in pursuing what it called a "more holistic approach" to countering aggression by the Chinese Communist Party.

The hearing, announced by the panel's chair, Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican, is called, "Combating the Generational Challenge of CCP Aggression."

Alan Estevez, the U.S. Commerce Department's under secretary for industry and security, who oversees restrictions on tech exports to China, is among the witnesses.

Other witnesses are Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs; Michael Schiffer, Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia at the U.S. Agency for International Development; and Scott Nathan, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

McCaul has been pressing Estevez on the need to ensure China is not transferring U.S.-origin technology to state sponsors of terrorism, and has called for tighter restrictions on exports to blacklisted companies like China's Huawei, which are viewed as a threat to U.S. national security.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's foreign interference laws designed for China - former PM Turnbull

    Exposing China's activities was the "key purpose" of Australia's foreign interference laws, but the scheme has failed to do this, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who introduced the laws, said on Tuesday. The Australian government was careful not to name China when introducing laws to prevent foreign interference in 2018, but the move nonetheless sparked tension with Australia's largest trading partner that later developed into a diplomatic freeze. Turnbull told a parliamentary committee the "key purpose" of a foreign interest register was to disclose the links the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department had formed in Australia.

  • Russia announces its suspension from last nuclear arms agreement with the US, escalating nuclear tension

    A woman in Crimea watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Feb. 21, 2023. Stringer/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter decades of progress on limiting the buildup of nuclear weapons, Russia’s war on Ukraine has prompted renewed nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation address on Feb. 21, 2023, that Russia is “suspending” its participation in the U.S. and Russia’s last remaining nuclear arms

  • Lee officially announces run for California Senate seat

    Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she is running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D) seat in California, capping off weeks of speculation and following a move earlier this month to file paperwork to run in the race. “I’m running for US Senate because Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has accomplished real…

  • Putin Suspends Nuclear Arms Control Pact With The U.S.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the Western World on Tuesday when he declared he will no longer participate in the New SMART nuclear treaty with the U.S. The withdrawal marks the last of the country’s nuclear arms control pact almost a year after it invaded Ukraine.

  • 'Kyiv stands strong’: Biden declares Putin ‘was wrong,’ marking one year of Russia’s war in Ukraine

    President Joe Biden's trip to Poland comes as Russia has started what is expected to be a fierce spring assault in Ukraine.

  • Biden in Poland: US, allies 'will never waver' in Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned of “hard and bitter days ahead" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, but vowed that no matter what, the United States and allies “will not waver” in supporting the Ukrainians. A day after his surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden used a strongly worded address in neighboring Poland to praise allies in Europe for stepping up over the past year and to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire.” “One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden said before a crowd of thousands outside Warsaw’s Royal Castle.

  • Defiant and regretful Putin prepares Russia for a long war

    Veteran watchers of Vladimir Putin will have seen a few familiar faces at today’s speech.

  • Why sales of Botox and other cosmetic injections may be resilient in a recession

    They have a kind of staying power that’s more akin to a staple than a discretionary purchase for many of their users.

  • 'A serious problem': Secretary of State Antony Blinken says China pondering supplying weapons to Russia. Live Ukraine updates.

    The U.S. has detected worrisome signs of more substantial participation in Russia's war in Ukraine from an influential force: China. Live updates.

  • Appointment of C. Evan Ballantyne to PreveCeutical's Board of Directors

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") announces the appointment of Mr. Evan Ballantyne to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") effective February 17, 2023.Mr. Ballantyne has extensive executive leadership experience and has spent the last 20 years as a public and private company Chief Financial Officer in the healthcare industry. He was most recently the CFO

  • West Virginia passes campus carry, bill heads to governor

    A bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on West Virginia public college and university campuses is heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice after passing the final hurdle in the GOP-dominated Legislature. At the House session, a lawmaker who supported the measure shared an emotional story about responding to the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech as a state trooper. Republican Del. Mike Honaker, who represents a county near the Virginia border, said he will never forget the sight of the blood that covered the floor of Norris Hall, nor the sound of cell phones ringing as people frantically tried to reach loved ones who could not answer.

  • South Korean court grants legal status for same-sex couple in landmark ruling

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The Seoul High Court ruled on Tuesday that the state's health insurer should provide spousal coverage to a same-sex couple, in a decision that lawyers and advocates said marked the first legal recognition of same-sex union in South Korea. The ruling overturned a lower court decision that a same-sex dependent was ineligible for benefits afforded other common law couples by the National Health Insurance Service. Ryu Min-hee, a lawyer for the plaintiff couple said the High Court's decision was the "first recognition of the legal status of a same-sex couple."

  • Doctors to be in East Palestine to assess residents with health concerns following derailment

    Several residents said they’ve become ill since the train derailment.

  • Vladimir Putin suspends last remaining nuclear treaty with U.S., President Biden visits Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Vladimir Putin’s U.S. nuclear treaty withdrawal, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reported upcoming visit to Moscow, Russia, and President Biden’s visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

  • Molten debris rains down after deadly Ohio plant blast

    STORY: Molten metal and debris rained down on an Ohio neighborhood on Monday after an explosion tore through a metals plant about 15 miles southeast of Cleveland. At least one person was killed and about a dozen others injured, mostly with burns, according to officials and media reports. The blast sent smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen for miles around the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant in Bedford. Authorities said they did not yet know what caused the explosion. But that all the casualties were people on site. Oakwood Fire Department Captain Brian DiRocco told reporters at the scene that he had inspected the site before and found it a safe place, “except for the fact that it's a foundry. You are dealing with molten metal, so there's always an inherent danger.” I. Schumann and Co. produces copper, brass and bronze alloys. In a statement, the company said the cause was unknown and damage to the plant was "significant”. It added, "We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio, where we have been operating for more than 100 years." The explosion was about 70 miles northwest of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month, causing a spill and a blaze that forced thousands of people to evacuate from the area.

  • Feds seek to seize funds from white supremacist convicted for Charlottesville attack

    Federal prosecutors in December told a judge that James Alex Fields Jr. had a total of $759.86 in his "inmate trust account."

  • Former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger to release book in October

    Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican who broke with his party two years ago after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, has a book deal. The Open Field, a Penguin Random House imprint overseen by Maria Shriver, announced Tuesday that Kinzinger's “Renegade: My Life in Faith, the Military, and Defending America from Trump’s Attack on Democracy” is scheduled for release on Oct. 17. “Ever since my final falling-out with the GOP, on the day of the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s followers, I have wanted to tell the inside story of how my party and also my faith have been hijacked by extremists who represent a real danger to our democracy,” Kinzinger said in a statement.

  • Founder James O’Keefe Claims Project Veritas Ouster Linked to Pfizer Sting in Farewell to Staff

    James O’Keefe, the guerilla filmmaker known for exposing left-wing politicians and institutions, is out at Project Veritas, the conservative media company he founded more than a decade ago.

  • Video: Man hurls eggs in racist attack on Muni rider

    A racist attack on a Muni bus left a bad impression on an out-of-town visitor. A man started shouting anti Asian slurs at her then threw eggs. (2-20-23)

  • It’s pączki day — ask for these sinful Fat Tuesday pastries by name. And certainly don’t call them doughnuts.

    This Fat Tuesday, pronunciation of these jelly- or creme-filled pastries is ‘POONCH-key.’ Others, like in New Orleans, prep for Lent with a king cake.