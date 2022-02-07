U.S. House panel to hold oversight hearing on Washington subway system

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House panel will hold a hearing on Wednesday on the Washington subway system that has faced reduced service following a train derailment in October and other challenges.

The House Oversight subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing on the system. Last month, the subway system that serves the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland said it planned to delay the return of trains like the one that derailed in October by another 90 days.

A safety commission in October ordered it to indefinitely remove about 60% of its railcars following inspections after the derailment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)