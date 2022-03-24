U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot moves toward contempt charge against Navarro, Scavino
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol said on Thursday it was moving toward holding Peter Navarro, a director of trade policy in former President Donald Trump's administration, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff, in contempt of Congress.
The Select Committee said it would hold a business meeting on Monday to vote on a report recommending the full House cite them for contempt of Congress and refer them for federal prosecution.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)