U.S. House panel probing Capitol attack issues subpoenas to 3 people

National Guard soldiers continue to patrol the U.S. Capitol following a riot on Capitol Hill in Washington
(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing last year's attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three individuals, including a White House official under former President Donald Trump and two advisers to his son Donald Trump Jr.

The subpoenas were issued for Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, who served as advisers to Donald Trump Jr, and for Ross Worthington, who helped draft the former president's speech for the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, the House Select Committee said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

