U.S. House panel subpoenas U.S. Postal Service chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy received a subpoena from a congressional panel seeking documents over his decision to implement changes that Democrats said threatened mail deliveries and the 2020 election, the United States Postal Service said.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee, said Monday that DeJoy had not turned over any additional documents after a hearing.

A spokeswoman for Maloney confirmed on Wednesday the subpoena had been served.

A spokesman for the Postal Service said the agency was "surprised and confused by Chairwoman Maloney’s insistence on issuing a subpoena to the Postal Service in the midst of ongoing dialogue with her staff."





