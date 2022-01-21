U.S. House panel turns to oil major boards in next climate probe

Valerie Volcovici
·3 min read

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee has invited key board members at four oil majors to testify in February about the industry's role in climate change and spreading "disinformation," turning up the heat on big oil after lawmakers grilled their CEOs last year.

The hearing of officials from Exxon, Shell, Chevron and BP, scheduled for Feb. 8, is the next phase of the House oversight committee's ongoing investigation into the role of fossil fuel companies in blocking action on climate change and misrepresenting the industry's efforts to address it.

The panel had concluded the first of these hearings last October, that featured the CEOS of oil majors, by issuing subpoenas https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/us-congress-puts-big-oil-hot-seat-climate-deception-probe-2021-10-28 for documents on what company scientists have said about climate change and any funds spent to mislead the public on global warming.

By turning its focus to board members who were elected to spur change at these companies on climate change, the committee plans to scrutinize corporate pledges to cut emissions and invest in cleaner sources of energy.

"These are board members who ran on changing these institutions from the inside," chair of the oversight panel's environment subcommittee Ro Khanna told Reuters. "They will have to chose between their life convictions or fealty to their CEOs."

Among the board members selected to testify include Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet Inc who won one of three seats for activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/engine-no-1-win-third-seat-exxon-board-based-preliminary-results-2021-06-02 to Exxon's board to address growing investor concerns about global warming.

The committee also sent a letter to Susan Avery, an atmospheric scientist and former president of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution who was brought on to Exxon's board in 2017 as a climate expert.

The letters said board members play a key governance role in addressing climate change "by overseeing and guiding companies’ climate strategies, promoting transparency and holding management accountable to meaningful emissions reductions.

Each of the four companies invited to the hearing have announced net zero emission targets by 2050 and have claimed that their plans are aligned with the goals of the Paris agreement.

The panel will focus on the fact that the companies' net zero plans are mostly focused on their internal operations, not on the emissions released when consumers burn the fossil fuels they produce.

For example, Exxon earlier this week announced a net zero plan https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/exxon-pledges-net-zero-carbon-emissions-operations-by-2050-2022-01-18 focused on its operations - not on so-called "scope three" emissions from consumers who buy their products.

Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton did not comment on the new hearing but said the company has "provided [committee] staff with more than 200,000 pages of documents, including board materials and internal communications."

The board members were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street blunts momentum of fossil fuel divestment

    Citigroup and BlackRock, two major financial players with far-reaching climate goals, took similar stances this week on divesting from fossil fuel companies. They're against it, at least for now.Why it matters: Both Citi and BlackRock see potential downsides to withdrawing their funds from fossil fuel companies. And it's not all about profits, but rather having a say over how those firms navigate what may be a rocky clean energy transition, they said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and e

  • Is Tornado Cash Complicit in Laundering Crypto? It’s Complicated, Says Former Agent

    Obfuscation of the money trail isn’t necessarily money laundering, according to the expert, but it still makes the protocol worthy of being treated with suspicion.

  • Tight supplies, heating demand drive global gasoil margins to multi-year highs

    Refiners globally are reaping the highest profits from gasoil production in years on stronger than expected demand and tight supplies despite concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on the world economy. Strong jet fuel prices have also reduced the availability of the middle distillate for blending into the diesel pool, they added. Stronger that expected demand has led to a drawdown on stocks in key trading hubs such as Singapore, Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA), and the United Arab Emirates to the lowest in years, supporting prices and refining margins globally.

  • New York City’s mayor is getting paid in cryptocurrency. These are the bills he can (and can’t) pay

    Eric Adams will find it difficult to spend his cryptocurrency paycheck to pay for the daily costs of living in the Big Apple New York Mayor Eric Adams will not be able to ride the subway with his cryptocurrency pay. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP New York’s new mayor gets his first paycheck on Friday – and as part of his bid to keep the city “on the forefront of innovation”, he’ll be receiving his wages in cryptocurrency. “New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptoc

  • Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $60 off at Amazon — 'These little things pack a punch!'

    Active noise-canceling, next-level sound...isn't it time you treat yourself?

  • NYC's mayor invests first paycheck in cryptocurrency

    New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, plans to convert his first paycheck this week into two cryptocurrencies, which he has been hyping as a potential economic engine for the city. The Democrat's office announced Thursday that Adams' first salary payment will be deposited with Coinbase, an online platform used for buying cryptocurrency, and then converted into Ethereum and Bitcoin. “New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Adams said in a statement.

  • 'I'm 15. Is that bad?' Howell police sergeant on trial for child luring

    Authorities allege Howell Sgt. Richard Conte arranged a rendezvous with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

  • New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency

    The salary will be converted to ethereum and bitcoin, the statement added. The mayor last year said he would take his first three paychecks in bitcoin and signaled his intention to make his city the "center of the cryptocurrency industry". “New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Adams said in a statement.

  • NPR ‘Founding Mother’ Unloads on Public Editor Over SCOTUS Story: ‘She’s Not Clarifying Anything!’

    Andrew Burton/GettyThe widening controversy over an NPR story on masks in the Supreme Court turned inward as a legendary reporter there blasted the broadcaster’s public editor for critiquing her work.The public editor, Kelly McBride, who operates independently of the newsroom but takes a paycheck from the publication, called for a “clarification, but not a correction” to an article about the Supreme Court written by one of the newsroom’s “founding mothers,” legal affairs correspondent Nina Toten

  • States with looser gun restrictions have higher number of homicides, suicides: study

    States with more relaxed gun laws have higher rates of firearm-related homicides and suicides, according to a new study from the nonprofit advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety. California, Hawaii, New York and Massachusetts were all among the eight states with the tightest gun laws and the lowest rate of gun-related deaths. California came in the number one spot for restrictive gun laws, and Hawaii and Massachusetts reported the lowest...

  • FBI confirm search near Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar

    FBI agents searched near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

  • Civil rights attorneys ask Chicago mayor to abandon ordinance targeting gang members

    CHICAGO — A group of Chicago civil rights attorneys signed a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wednesday asking her to withdraw an ordinance introduced in September that aims to allow the fining of gang members and gives police the authority to seize their property. The proposal, called the “Victims’ Justice Ordinance,” was introduced as Lightfoot is under pressure to crack down on Chicago’s gun ...

  • Overruling Roe may not be conservatives' best strategy – Brown v. Board of Education shows how Supreme Court can uphold precedent while gutting its meaning

    Overturn Roe? They might not have to. Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty ImagesTens of thousands of anti-abortion protesters are expected to descend on Washington on Jan. 21, 2022, for the March for Life rally – as they have done annually since 1974 to protest the Roe v. Wade ruling of the previous year. Whether they have reason to march against abortion in 12 months’ time is uncertain, though. It will likely depend on how the Supreme Court decides the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organizatio

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan calls closing Montgomery Co. schools a mistake

    The decision to send 16 Montgomery Co. public schools back to virtual instruction in the face of rising COVID numbers drew a sharp rebuke from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan today.

  • NTSB: Require small planes to have carbon monoxide detectors

    U.S. crash investigators are urging the Federal Aviation Administration to require private planes to be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, citing deadly crashes that were attributed to poisoning by the odorless gas. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that it identified 31 accidents since 1982 involving carbon monoxide poisoning, including 23 fatal crashes that killed 42 people and seriously injured four others. Carbon monoxide from engines can get inside the cabin through defects or corrosion in exhaust systems or other parts, the board said.

  • Ossoff and Collins clash over her past support for voting rights legislation

    Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who has kept a low profile for much of his first year in office, spoke up Wednesday evening on the Senate floor to challenge Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) over what he characterized as her evolving position on voting rights legislation. Ossoff, the youngest member of the Senate, made the bold move of tangling with Collins by suggesting she had flip-flopped on her support for the Voting Rights Act, an implication that...

  • Senate Ethics Committee recommends Sen. Katrina Robinson's expulsion, will go before Senate vote

    Sen. Katrina Robinson had asked for a delay until her attorney could be present, given sentencing is pending in her federal criminal case.

  • Idaho’s Janice McGeachin rails against media, says she’s been ‘doxxed’ after court loss

    McGeachin made the budget request again, and continued to rail against the media Wednesday.

  • How a wedding photographer and a donut shop owner got millions in a COVID testing operation now under investigation

    While the Center for COVID Control failed to keep up with testing demands, the company's owners spent millions on luxury cars and homes, records show.

  • Trump sent House Republicans copies of conservative writer Mollie Hemingway's book with a note saying GOP leadership 'should have never certified the election on January 6'

    All current members of House Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, voted to overturn the 2020 election result.