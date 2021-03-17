U.S. House passes bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement

  • FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in Washington
1 / 2

U.S. House passes bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Makini Brice
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Makini Brice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who responded to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

The measure passed by a vote of 413-12.

Five people, including a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, died in the violence when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building trying to stop Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

They overpowered Capitol Police officers for hours before law enforcement agencies seized control of the building. Some 300 people have been arrested over the attack.

In addition to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained from the event, two law enforcement officers died by suicide afterward.

The bill mandates the creation of three Congressional Gold Medals to be given to the U.S. Capitol Police, Washington's Metropolitan Police Department and to the Smithsonian Institution for display and research purposes.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which is expected to give its approval.

A separate bill, passed in the Senate unanimously to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer who steered rioters away from lawmakers, still needs to clear the House.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • House votes to award Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol Police, other authorities in Jan. 6 riot

    The House voted to award Capitol police, Metropolitan police with the Congressional Gold Medal for their response to the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Movement for Black Lives opposes George Floyd Justice Act

    The Movement for Black Lives is opposing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, arguing the bill doubles down on reform strategies that have historically failed to center marginalized communities and address police violence nationwide, according to a blistering letter to congressional leaders, first shared with The Associated Press. The movement, which was formed in 2014, is a coalition of 150 organizations nationwide that helped drive the global protests against racial inequity last summer. It is demanding Congress create new, comprehensive legislation to confront disinvestment, mass incarceration and systemic racism in America.

  • A flaw in an old case over 3 hot dogs allows NC man to be freed from prison

    David Twitty of Charlotte was designated a habitual offender due in part to a felony conviction involving $3.25 of food from a convenience store

  • Daughter-in-law of Trump’s right-hand man is cooperating with financial probe: ‘She refuses to be silenced’

    ‘Jennifer Weisselberg is committed to speaking the truth,’ says her lawyer

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan ministers were informed of deal 'Citgo Six' were jailed for, documents show

    Six executives of U.S. refiner Citgo have been jailed in Caracas on graft charges since 2017, but court documents seen by Reuters show that top Venezuelan officials were made aware of the deal that the country's top prosecutor accused the six executives of signing in secret. The documents, which have not previously been reported, show that during at least two board meetings of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which owns the U.S. refiner, top Venezuelan officials - including three ministers - were informed of the proposed deal for Citgo to borrow up to $4 billion. The financing was never executed, and a Caracas court in late 2020 sentenced the six executives to between eight and 13 years in prison.

  • Six EU countries raise concerns over COVID jabs distribution: official

    Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Slovenia raised concerns over COVID-19 vaccine distribution in a call with the head of the European Council on Wednesday, a European Union official said. European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, discussed the matter with leaders from the six countries on Wednesday.

  • Minorities underrepresented in service academy nominations

    Minority students are significantly underrepresented when it comes to getting nominations from members of Congress to attend the nation's military service academies, according to an analysis released Wednesday. The study by the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center and the Veterans Legal Services Clinic at Yale Law School included nearly 25 years of admissions nomination data from the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy involving members of the current Congress. Members of Congress have awarded 6% of their total nominations to Black students and 8% to Hispanic students, according to the report.

  • Tragedy in Atlanta

    The suspect in the Atlanta-area spa shootings has been charged with eight counts of murder. It's Wednesday's news.

  • Lawsuit filed over 2019 police custody death in Connecticut

    A wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Stamford, Connecticut, police of using excessive force on a mentally ill man and failing to immediately get him emergency medical and psychiatric care after he was taken into custody in October 2019. Steven Barrier died on his 23rd birthday after becoming unresponsive in a police cruiser on the way to the police department, where officers carried him into a holding cell and some of them made jokes as he lay unconscious and handcuffed, according to the lawsuit and police body camera videos. The death of Barrier, who was Black, sparked protests, including one in which several demonstrators and police officers were injured and six protesters were arrested.

  • Fed's Powell: U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like Europe

    The U.S. economy appears set to leave other developed markets in the dust this year with the largest annual growth spurt in decades, new Federal Reserve forecasts indicate, but that divergence is not worrying to the central bank's top official. If anything, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees a greater likelihood the strong U.S. rebound from the coronavirus pandemic will help jump-start those still struggling to find their footing, such as Europe, rather than those weak showings overseas impeding the domestic recovery. "U.S. demand, very strong U.S. demand, as the economy improves, is going to support global activity as well, over time," Powell said on Wednesday in a news conference following the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting.

  • 16 things you probably didn't know about 'Gilmore Girls'

    The hit family drama is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Here are some surprising things you even avid fans probably didn't know about the show.

  • Battle over Floyd's 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

    A lawyer for the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck wants to bring up Floyd’s history of drug use and a previous arrest in an effort to show jurors that Floyd was partly to blame for his own death. A prosecutor says it’s irrelevant and that Derek Chauvin’s lawyer is trying to smear Floyd to excuse his client’s actions. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.

  • Exclusive: Ninja Talks New Graphic Novel 'Ninja: War for the Dominions', Hollywood Aspirations

    World-renowned streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins talks his latest graphic novel, 'Ninja: War for the Dominions' (out May 18, 2021), his 'Free Guy' cameo, and more!

  • Lockdown closed Ireland’s pubs. This Dublin man rebuilt them in Lego

    For most of the past year Ireland’s pubs have been closed by the pandemic, shuttered by one of the world’s stricter lockdowns. Gianni Clifford, 35, has crafted miniature replicas of more than a dozen of the Irish capitals’ pubs so far, constructed entirely from plastic blocks and with painstaking detail. “A lot of Dublin’s heart and soul is in its pubs,” Clifford said in his living room in south Dublin recently, sitting at a table laden with his creations.

  • 43 New Groups Join Anti-Filibuster Coalition As Reform Push Accelerates

    Progressive groups want Democrats to move quickly to enact their agenda.

  • Kamala Harris Says Her 'Heart Wouldn’t Be Whole' Without Her Stepchildren

    They call her "Momala."

  • What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • Biden indicates support for filibuster change

    The fight over the Senate's filibuster rules is escalating after President Biden said he would support making changes to the procedure. That falls short of some Democrats' calls to get rid of the filibuster altogether, but would make it harder for Republicans to block legislation. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss what the change would mean.

  • Protesters in Myanmar fight back amid violent crackdown

    Protesters in Myanmar fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces after apparently coming under fire Wednesday in a rare incidence of anti-coup demonstrators fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackdown. At least two people were shot dead during protests Wednesday in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to press and social media posts that included photos of the victims. Smoke and fires were seen in Kalay and Yangon Wednesday night, reportedly from the authorities burning down barricades protesters had set up during the day.

  • Review: In 'Happily,' 10 millennials walk into an Airbnb....

    Actually, it’s a familiar line in a new genre of thriller that's emerged the last few years: Airbnb horror films. By the time “Happily,” an ambitious, sometimes compelling but wildly uneven debut feature by BenDavid Grabinski, gets to this point, it’s already lost us a bit, and started feeling like yet another slick hipster horror film — you know, for those who like their millennials attractive and their chef-quality kitchen appliances even more so. “Happily” begins with this question: Does the “law of diminishing returns” apply in a biological sense to marriages, or can a couple remain as infatuated with each other as the day they met, year after year?