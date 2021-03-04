U.S. House passes 'George Floyd' police reform bill, Senate prospects unclear

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act
Makini Brice and Richard Cowan
·2 min read

By Makini Brice and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday banning controversial police tactics and easing the way for lawsuits against officers violating suspects' constitutional rights, although the measure's Senate prospects were uncertain.

Democrats pushed the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" through the House by a vote of 220-212, with the support of only one Republican, just days before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin goes on trial on a state murder charge in the death of Floyd last year.

Floyd, 46, an African-American man, died when he was detained with Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes. His killing sparked weeks of nationwide and global protests, many of which were led by Black Lives Matter activists.

"How many more people have to die, how many more people have to be brutalized on videotape" before police reforms become law, asked Democratic Representative Karen Bass, who wrote the legislation with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

She said the bill would hold police "accountable" when constitutional rights are violated but would also support local law enforcement by fostering improvements in community policing, especially for minority neighborhoods.

One of its most controversial provisions would change "qualified immunity" for police, further opening the door for lawsuits over the use of excessive force.

Reuters in May 2020 published an investigation revealing how qualified immunity, with the Supreme Court's continual refinements, had made it easier for police officers to kill or injure civilians with impunity.

Conservative Republicans have attacked the Democratic bill, saying it would put law enforcement lives in danger and make communities less safe.

The police reform effort sputtered in Congress last summer after the House passed the so-called George Floyd bill and Democrats blocked a Senate Republican bill. While it also addressed issues such as police choke holds, no-knock warrants and use of police body cameras, Democrats complained it relied on incentives rather than mandating changes.

Senator Tim Scott, the author of the Republican bill, told Reuters in a statement he welcomed conversations with Democrats over qualified immunity.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • US lawmakers pass bill to overhaul policing

    US lawmakers passed the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide on Wednesday. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was voted on by the House late Wednesday. (March 3)

  • U.S. House set to pass sweeping election bill, Senate prospects unclear

    The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday is expected to pass its flagship election reform bill, which would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. The legislation, whose number "H.R. 1" indicates the importance Democrats attach to it, "is designed to restore the voices of Americans who felt left out and locked out for too long," Representative John Sarbanes, the original sponsor of the legislation, said in remarks outside the U.S. Capitol. The bill is one of many the House Democrats are voting on early in the Congress on a number of priorities, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, policing and the environment.

  • 'We must act now': House passes police reform bill named for George Floyd

    The House passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It includes a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants and would reform qualified immunity.

  • Interior Dept. revokes Trump-era policy that restricted use of science and data

    The Interior Department rescinded a Trump-era policy that the Biden administration says "improperly restricted" the use of science and data, and ordered a review of its "scientific integrity policies," effective immediately, the acting Interior secretary announced Wednesday. Why it matters: The action is part of an effort to ensure the Interior Department remains a "leader in scientific integrity." The American public's divided trust in science was deemed a foundational crisis that President Biden would need to address to tackle other challenges awaiting him on Day 1 of his presidency, including the pandemic and climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: "Among other serious concerns," the late 2018 Interior order demanded that "every partner ... contractually agree to publish their data," hampering "the Department’s ability to enter into contracts for cutting-edge research, particularly when such research involved proprietary data."What they're saying: "SO 3369 was issued without permitting the due consideration and review by the Department’s career officials or by the broader scientific community," Acting Secretary Scott de la Vega wrote.He also noted that the "restrictive approach to data further precluded the Department from utilizing sensitive information (e.g., regarding sacred sites or rare and threatened species) to inform complex policy decisions.""The waiver process remained undefined and left the Department’s scientific endeavors vulnerable to political influence," he wrote.What's next: De la Vega's order requires science integrity officers across the department to share reports on the actions in which compliance with the Trump order “was determinative in the outcome or decision” in the next 90 days. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Judas and the Black Messiah' counters decades of lies about Black Panthers

    "CoIntelPro was out to destroy the Black Panther party and the radical left. This is an opportunity to shed light on an important topic, to create a piece of counter-propaganda," said director Shaka King.

  • House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

    The House voted 220 to 212 on Wednesday evening to pass a policing bill named for George Floyd, the Black man whose death in Minneapolis last year led to nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.Why it matters: The legislation overhauls qualified immunity for police officers, bans chokeholds at the federal level, prohibits no-knock warrants in federal drug cases and outlaws racial profiling.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It would also establish a national registry of police misconduct to be managed by the Department of Justice. Worth noting: Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.) was the only Republican to vote in favor of the bill. He later said in a since-deleted tweet that he had "accidentally pressed the wrong voting button and realized it too late." "I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition to the partisan George Floyd Policing Act," Gooden added.Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Ron Kind voted against the legislation. What they're saying: "Sadly, despite mass protests across America and a renewed focus on the crisis of racial injustice, the epidemic of police brutality continues — with more police killings occurring last year than in the year before, and with communities of color and vulnerable groups disproportionately bearing the brunt of this cruelty," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement introducing the bill last week. "The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will address systemic racism, curb police brutality and save lives."The White House backed the legislation on Monday. "We cannot rebuild that trust [between law enforcement and communities] if we do not hold police officers accountable for abuses of power and tackle systemic misconduct – and systemic racism — in police departments," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. The big picture: Law enforcement was responsible for the killings of 1,127 people in 2020, according to the Mapping Police Violence project. Black people comprised 28% of those who were killed, despite making up 13% of the population.The House passed a similar police reform bill last year, but it was not considered by the Republican-led Senate and was opposed by President Trump.Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who killed Floyd after kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes, is set to face trial next Monday.Zoom out: The vote on the bill was rescheduled as the U.S. Capitol Police warned of a possible attack on Thursday.What to watch: "We will begin ... discussions with the Senate immediately after the bill is passed," adding, "Over the last several weeks, discussions especially with Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Cory Booker have been under way," Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who is leading police overhaul efforts in the House, told reporters on Wednesday, per CNN.Editor's note: This article has been updated with to reflect that Gooden changed his vote.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why Bachelor Fans Are Convinced Heather Martin Was Cut From The Women Tell All

    Did Heather Martin take part in The Bachelor: The Women Tell All? Eagle-eyed fans are convinced the contestant attended the taping. Scroll on to learn more.

  • Boxing Granny knocks out Parkinson's symptoms

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) NANCY VAN DER STRACTEN, WHO IS BOXING TO FIGHT PARKINSON'S DISEASE, SAYING: "Hello, I am Nancy. I am boxing here against my Parkinson's disease.75-year-old Nancy Van Der Stractensteps into the ring three times a weekto battle her symptoms of Parkinson’s diseaseLocation: Antalya, Turkey(SOUNDBITE) (English) NANCY VAN DER STRACTEN, WHO IS BOXING TO FIGHT PARKINSON'S DISEASE, SAYING:I am now nine years declared with Parkinson's, six years I used many medicines and I discovered that is not enough. You have to move, move, move and boxing is ideal to move, move, move. So we go on.""It does not stop your Parkinson's. Parkinson's is a degenerative disease. It never stops but you can keep slow - slow it down. It is like a break and instead of being miserable the whole week, you stand up and you say: "Oh today, boxing." Stand up, get ready, go to box and after the boxing, after two hours of training you feel really better."

  • Could Kyle Van Noy be an option for the Giants?

    Should the New York Giants hone in on LB Kyle Van Noy, who is expected to be released by the Miami Dolphins?

  • Here's why Democrats want to bring back earmarks and Republicans want to ban them forever

    Republicans banned earmarks a decade ago, but Democrats have put them back on the table. They could help pass bills like the $1.9 trillion stimulus.

  • ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Allison Janney, ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy & Ben Platt In Talks: Hot EFM Pic

    EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Allison Janney, Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt are circling The People We Hate at the Wedding. Emmy winner Claire Scanlon (Set It Up) is directing an adaptation of the Grant Ginder novel that is a character-driven wedding comedy that aspires to be a next-generation […]

  • FIFA gamer banned for life after sending racist messages to soccer legend

    EA Sports banned a gamer for life after he flooded a former soccer player's inbox with racist messages. The post FIFA gamer banned for life after sending racist messages to soccer legend appeared first on In The Know.

  • Weeks after Mississippi winter storms, some residents still don't have water

    Two weeks into a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, officials don't know how many residents are still without water or when it'll be restored.

  • Turkey plans to shut down pro-Kurdish opposition party: ruling party official

    Turkey's government plans to shut down the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the ruling AK Party's deputy parliament chairman was quoted as saying on Tuesday, the most senior official to endorse nationalist demands for its closure. President Tayyip Erdogan's government and its nationalist MHP allies accuse the HDP of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), accusations that escalated after Ankara said Turkish captives were killed by the PKK in Iraq last month. The MHP have repeatedly called for the HDP's closure over links to the PKK, which Turkey, the European Union, and United States designate a terrorist organisation.

  • Eddie Murphy says 'race has never been an issue' for him during his career

    The successful actor and comedian said he had never had difficulty getting films made because he is Black.

  • The House is going to vote on a sweeping voting rights act. What's in it?

    The For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, would provide sweeping reforms on redistricting, absentee voting, voting rights and election security.

  • SpaceX rocket explodes on ground after seemingly successful flight

    SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype as it prepares to land in South Texas near Boca Chica on March 3, 2021

  • Former Maryland Police Chief Accused of Attempted Murder, a Dozen Arsons

    Howard County Detention CenterA Maryland police chief retired after decades on the force only to spend much the next 10 years unleashing a series of arson attacks on his perceived enemies, according to a bevy of charges revealed on Wednesday.David Crawford, 69, the former police chief of Laurel, Maryland, is accused of attempted murder and a dozen arsons from 2011 to 2020. He had resigned from the police department in 2010. He is charged with 20 felonies in Prince George’s county alone, according to the The Baltimore Sun—four counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, and six counts of malicious burning. But that is not the only jurisdiction where Crawford faces prosecution. He has been charged in Montgomery, Frederick, and Charles counties as well. He faces 32 felony counts in those three counties.In a statement released Wednesday, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said, “Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he had previous disagreements.”Crawford allegedly went after public officials, fellow members of law enforcement, two doctors who formerly treated him, a neighbor in Ellicott City, Maryland, and his own relatives. Prince George’s Fire Department declined to provide further details, and the Prince George’s state’s attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.“All of the fires were at night. In six of the arsons, the victim and their families were inside their homes asleep,” the fire department statement continued. Investigators said Crawford hid his identity from surveillance cameras with hooded sweatshirts.Bizarrely, a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Crawford paints a decidedly more cheerful picture of the alleged retired-police-chief-turned-arsonist. In the bio, Crawford describes himself as a “people lover” and lists one of his personal mottos as: “Find the positive.”He also recalls important advice from a mentor: “95% of your challenges in law enforcement melt away if you remember to speak to people the way you would want to be spoken to and treat people the way you would want to be treated.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Federal Program Will Send Every Chicago Public Schools Student $450 for Food Expenses

    I’m sure at this point you don’t need me to reiterate how disruptive the coronavirus pandemic has been. In an effort to help address how the lack of in-person schooling has potentially affected some students’ ability to get a good meal, families of Chicago students will receive $450 to help assist with food expenses.

  • OPEC+ Silence Has Oil Market Second-Guessing Next Supply Move

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies kept oil-watchers guessing about their next move, after a day of preliminary talks offered few clues as to whether the market will get the April supply increase it’s been expecting.Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of group, held bilateral talks on Wednesday, seeking common ground as Riyadh urges caution and Moscow presses to raise output, a delegate said. While OPEC+ is still widely expected to revive some of the 7 million barrels a day they’ve idled, a preliminary meeting of ministers earlier in the day didn’t get into specifics.The trajectory of oil prices in the coming months now rests on the outcome of Thursday’s full meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Crude could move higher if the group doesn’t deliver all of the extra barrels the market needs to fuel the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.“OPEC+ may raise by only 0.9 million barrels a day in April,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst and co-founder at Energy Aspects Ltd. Anything less than the 1.4 million barrel-a-day hike that had previously been expected “should be viewed as bullish by the market.”Plot TwistsSaudi Arabia, the leader of the producers’ group alongside Russia, has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a sharp surge in prices at the cartel’s January meeting by springing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day on an unsuspecting market. He has often warned of his willingness to inflict pain on anyone short-selling oil.“Given his repeated insistence that it is a futile exercise to predict Saudi action, we think His Royal Highness may look to cement his reputation as the prince of plot twists,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.Despite the notes of caution, veteran OPEC-watchers still expected some extra barrels from the group. There’s little chance that the group will hold output at current levels in April, given the pressure from members including the United Arab Emirates and Russia to pump more, said Sen. In Croft’s view, the most likely outcome is an increase of 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day. Two-Part DealThere are two distinct elements to the production increase that OPEC+ will debate on Thursday.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Russia has been the most consistent advocate for the first element, and other members largely agreed that it should go ahead, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.On the second, Saudi Arabia originally intended for its voluntary supply reduction to only last for two months. But recently, the kingdom has been considering whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, people familiar with the matter said this week.“From a risk management perspective, the direction of travel appears to be to maintain a tighter policy than the market expects for a bit longer,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.The group’s own analysts think the market is ready for extra supply. Even if OPEC+ were to boost production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, according to a presentation from the secretariat’s technical experts on Tuesday.While OPEC+ ministers may not be giving clear signals, the recent trend in oil prices points to a market that needs more supply. Brent crude jumped 2.3% on Wednesday to $64.12 a barrel, an increase of 24% this year.“They’re going to respond to the pressure” to raise production with prices at this level, said Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. Yet he also advised against taking the cartel’s actions for granted. “I have told our clients I would not invest in any way on this OPEC meeting -- I think there are too many wildcards.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.