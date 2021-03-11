U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

  • FILE PHOTO: AR-15 rifles are displayed for sale at the Guntoberfest gun show in Oaks, Pennsylvania
  • FILE PHOTO: Rifles are displayed for sale at the Guntoberfest gun show in Oaks, Pennsylvania
1 / 2

U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

FILE PHOTO: AR-15 rifles are displayed for sale at the Guntoberfest gun show in Oaks, Pennsylvania
Richard Cowan
·3 min read

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts.

The first measure, which passed the Democratic-led House 227-203, would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. Only eight Republicans joined the Democrats in backing the bill.

The second bill, passed 219-210 with only two Republicans supporting it, would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed. Currently, such sales can proceed if the government cannot complete complicated background checks of prospective buyers within three days.

President Joe Biden is a supporter of expanded gun control measures. The legislation may face a tougher battle in the U.S. Senate, where Biden's fellow Democrats hold an even slimmer majority than in the House.

The bills follow a series of deadly U.S. mass shootings over the past decade. Gun control is a divisive issue in the United States, which enshrines gun rights in its Constitution. Most Republicans strongly oppose gun restrictions, while most Democrats argue that new laws are needed to curb gun violence.

The House Judiciary Committee's senior Republican, Jim Jordan, wrote on Twitter that House Democrats were "making it harder for law-abiding citizens to buy a gun."

Many Democrats want to go further by banning sales of some high-capacity, military-style rifles that can fire ammunition rapidly.

Democratic Representative Mike Thompson, who has spearheaded a drive for expanded gun control for years, said 30 people are killed by gun violence daily in the United States, with that number growing to 100 if suicides and accidental deaths involving firearms are counted. At the same time, Thompson said, 170 felons and 50 domestic abusers are stopped from buying a gun every day.

"It only makes sense that if you expand it you'll stop even more felons, more domestic abusers," Thompson said.

Republicans opposing the bills argued that the legislation would not make American streets safer and would infringe upon the right to bear arms guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

With Democrats now controlling the White House along with both chambers of Congress, they are seeking to pursue liberal goals thwarted when Republicans led either the House or Senate. Democrats have said their position has been further strengthened by turmoil within the National Rifle Association, the influential gun lobby closely aligned with Republicans.

The Senate's longstanding filibuster rule makes it so most legislation requires 60 votes to proceed in the 100-seat chamber rather than a simple majority, and Republicans could use the maneuver to try to block gun control measures. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said if that happens, Democrats would "come together as a caucus and we'll see how we're going to get this done," possibly hinting at ending or altering the filibuster rule.

A bipartisan gun control bill in 2013 - proposed after a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school - failed on a vote of 54-46 in the Senate, short of the needed 60 votes.

During a news conference before the gun control votes, a tearful Representative Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence, said: "No one deserves the kind of pain and anguish that people are suffering."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • House passes gun sale universal background check bill

    The House on Thursday passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, a measure that would require universal background checks on all commercial gun sales, part of a new push for gun control after Democrats won control of the Senate. The universal background check legislation was introduced in March by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., who is chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, has three GOP cosponsors. The bill is the work of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force which was created in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

  • House votes to expand gun background checks

    The House voted 227-203 Thursday to pass a bill that would require background checks for all gun purchasers. Within hours, the chamber voted 219-210 on a second background check bill to close the "Charleston loophole," which allowed Dylann Roof to buy a firearm used to kill nine people at a Black church in 2015.Why it matters: Overhauling the nation's gun control laws is a priority for Democrats and the Biden administration, but the bill is unlikely to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, where Republicans oppose attempts to curtail gun rights.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The first bill (H.R. 8) became the first gun control legislation considered by Congress in nearly 25 years after it was first passed by the House in 2019, following a wave of youth-led activism in the wake of the Parkland shooting. It was never taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.The bill would prohibit anyone who is not a licensed firearms importer, manufacturer or dealer from transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person without a background check.It exempts gifts from relatives and transfers for hunting, target shooting and self-defense.Eight Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting for the bill.The second bill (H.R. 1446), introduced by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, increases the review period of the initial background check from three to 10 days.White supremacist Dylann Roof was able to purchase a gun, despite a criminal conviction, because of a clerical error that caused the FBI's background check to take longer than three days."A large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support universal background checks. This legislation is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them and save lives," Clyburn said in a statement.The big picture: The U.S. gun violence epidemic has grown since the pandemic began, NBC News reports.Gun violence and gun crime rose dramatically in 2020, with over 19,000 people killed in shootings and firearm-related incidents, per the Gun Violence Archive.May 2020 saw the highest number (59) of mass shootings of any month since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shooting data in 2013, the nonprofit said last year. The bottom line: "We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change,” Biden said in February while marking the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting. "The time to act is now."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades -- starting with stricter background checks. The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

  • Northrop unveils new ‘Sky Viper’ chain gun as US Army considers weapons for future helos

    Northrop Grumman's new Sky Viper sets up a chain gun versus Gatling gun battle for the U.S. Army's 20mm cannon to be used on its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

  • House bill would increase gun background check period

    Democrats push for more gun control. Reaction from Antonia Okafor Cover, spokesperson for Gun Owners Of America.

  • House passes bills expanding background checks for gun sales, closing 'Charleston loophole'

    H.R. 8 requires a background check for firearms sale or transfer by private individuals. Another bill addresses 'Charleston Loophole.'

  • Widening face mask scandal hits Merkel's party before state votes

    A German conservative has become the third lawmaker within a week to resign from Chancellor Angela Merkel's parliamentary group over a face mask procurement scandal, dealing a further blow to the party before regional votes on Sunday. Mark Hauptmann from the eastern state of Thuringia told the Christian Democrats (CDU) he would give up his seat in parliament, his office confirmed on Thursday, after allegations that he helped contacts in Azerbaijan with procurement. Asked by Die Welt whether he had brokered mask deals for his constituency and received a commission for it, Hauptmann said he had helped but had not received any payment.

  • American Airlines says 13,000 workers can tear up furlough notices after passage of COVID-19 relief bill

    American Airlines is "happily" canceling over 10,000 furloughs as Congress' new COVID-19 relief bill heads to President Biden's desk. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told employees on Wednesday that after Congress passed the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes more funding for the Payroll Support Program, it will be canceling 13,000 furloughs. "For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled - you can tear them up!" the company said. American Airlines had previously informed 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed without more federal assistance, according to CNN. Biden is planning to sign the new relief package, the American Rescue Plan, on Friday. It includes $15 billion for the airline industry, NPR notes. When Biden signs the relief package, American Airlines said this will "extend" its commitment that all U.S. team members will "continue to receive pay and benefits through" Sept. 30. The company also told employees, "if you see your local congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day." White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain quickly celebrated news of the canceled American Airlines furloughs on Wednesday, tweeting in response, "Help is here." Overall, CNN writes, Congress' relief bill is "expected to save 27,000 airline workers from furloughs." NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAll living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSAThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFauci warned the pandemic 'will get worse' exactly 1 year ago. Today he sees 'light at the end of the tunnel.'

  • Mississippi first state to pass limits on transgender athletes in 2021 after governor signs bill

    The governor signed the law as expected on Thursday.

  • "There may be a breaking point": Colorado gun debate sparks sharp words from GOP lawmakers

    As Democratic state lawmakers in Colorado press ahead on gun restrictions, Republicans are raising prospects of a "rebellion." What’s happening: Two Democratic-backed bills advanced yesterday to mandate the safe storage of firearms at home and require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons within five days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This bill is about one thing and one thing only, and that is about protecting our children," said Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn), the sponsor of the storage bill, according to the Denver Post. The other side: Republicans argue the rules represent government overreach, violate constitutional rights and widen the divide between rural and urban Colorado. They spent hours arguing against them in the Democratic-controlled chambers."Our country was founded on rebellion, and there are political winds where I come from," Rep. Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) said, according to Colorado Politics. "If this continues to go like this, there may be a breaking point." Where things stand: Democrats have become increasingly confident to take on gun control regulation and less worried about pleasing their GOP colleagues in the process. Flashback: Democrats won a confidence boost after successfully passing the "red-flag" bill in 2019 and retaining their majority in 2020.Yes, but: Sponsors of the gun legislation still need to ensure they have support from their fellow Democrats to get it past the finish line.The House passed the gun storage bill Tuesday, and only one Democrat defected. What to watch: A third gun control measure — arguably the most controversial — is expected soon. It would call for a mandatory five-day waiting period for Colorado gun buyers.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the fact that only one Colorado House Democrat voted against the gun storage bill (not two).This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible?

    Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. A new research paper authored by an American physicist offers a potential blueprint for superluminal travel - faster than the speed of light - using conventional physics rather than a construct based upon hypothetical particles and states of matter with exotic physical properties. The paper, published this week in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, moves the question of superluminal travel a step away from theoretical research and a step toward an engineering challenge, according to physicist Erik Lentz, who did the work while at the University of Göttingen in Germany.

  • The B-21 Bomber Is the Coolest Plane We've Never Seen

    The mysterious Raider will be the Air Force’s first new bomber in more than 30 years.

  • Su-57 Vs. J-20: What the Competition Tells Us About America's New Fighter

    In September, the Air Force revealed the existence of new fighter jet. Details about the jet remain sparse, but a quick look at its most advanced adversaries reveals a clear picture of the F-22's future replacement.

  • Why the CDC is still urging caution for vaccinated people

    Hoping for a green light, vaccinated Americans got a flashing yellow instead. Worried that packed airplanes and concert halls could threaten the gains made throughout the last several months, the CDC is still waiting for “ironclad data” about vaccination before issuing a more detailed guidance.

  • Clashes break out at Greek protest against police brutality

    Clashes break out at a protest of some 5,000 people in Athens against police violence. The police said one officer suffered serious head injuries during the clashes. The protests follow an uproar over a viral video that showed an officer beating a man with a baton on Sunday during a patrol to enforce a coronavirus lockdown.

  • Rolls-Royce Will Provide Engines for a New All-Electric Chopper Coming in 2024

    The engine builder says it will be powering Vertical Aerospace's VA-X4 to a top speed of 200 mph. Its first flight will happen this year.

  • Protections for SC’s LGBTQ community stripped out of House hate crimes bill

    Republican members argued that the bill could not pass the House this year if it contained explicit protections for LGBTQ individuals.

  • Every living former president has urged Americans to get vaccinated in a new ad series - apart from Trump, who's demanding credit for the vaccine

    While COVID-19 vaccines were developed during his presidency, Trump's pandemic response and vaccination rollout have been considered failures.

  • Michael B Jordan to make directorial debut with 'Creed III'

    In directing the Creed sequel, Jordan follows in the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone who directed four Rocky films himself.

  • Breonna Taylor's mother 'will continue to fight' for her daughter

    Breonna Taylor's mother spoke on the "