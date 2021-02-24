U.S. House plans vote on COVID-19 aid bill on Friday

People walk past protective fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol, as the sun sets in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Friday on legislation to provide $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, Representative Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said.

"The American people strongly support this bill, and we are moving swiftly to see it enacted into law," Hoyer said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The House Budget Committee approved the measure on Monday. Passing more relief to ease the economic effects of the pandemic is a top priority of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Although polls show Americans want more economic support, Democrats - who narrowly control Congress - and Republicans differ sharply over how best to provide it.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll this week surpassed the grim benchmark of 500,000 victims. Millions more have been left jobless by the pandemic.

The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

