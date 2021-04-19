U.S. House of Representatives approves cannabis banking bill

FILE PHOTO: A marijuana leaf is displayed at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that would allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal, a step towards removing what analysts say is a barrier to development of a national industry.

Lawmakers voted 321-101 to approve the bill and send it to the Senate.

The bill clarifies that proceeds from legitimate cannabis businesses would not be considered illegal and directs federal regulators to craft rules for how they would supervise such banking activity.

Banks have generally been unwilling to do business with companies that sell marijuana or related products, fearing they could run afoul of federal laws.

That has left companies in the marijuana industry with few options, including relying on just a handful of small financial institutions or doing business in cash.

The American Bankers Association has lobbied aggressively for the "SAFE Banking Act" bill.

"Banks find themselves in a difficult situation due to the conflict between state and federal law, with local communities encouraging them to bank cannabis businesses and federal law prohibiting it," the group wrote in a letter to lawmakers on Monday. "Congress must act to resolve this conflict."

Thirty-six states have legalized medical cannabis while 17 states now allow adult use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in an early-April interview with Politico, said he would try to advance legislation legalizing marijuana use for adults. Asked about the SAFE Banking Act, he said he would like to see such a bill move forward as part of a more comprehensive measure - even if President Joe Biden was not supportive.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida House measure to cap THC in medical marijuana appears to have failed

    A controversial measure being contemplated by Florida lawmakers to cap the potency of medical marijuana will apparently not become law this year.

  • The Biden administration is reportedly weighing restrictions on nicotine in cigarettes and a possible menthol ban

    Shares of major tobacco companies fell sharply Monday following The Wall Street Journal's report.

  • Hooray for Holly-Weed: 19 Celebrity Stoners to Celebrate 420 With (Photos)

    Hollywood stars don’t shy away from being 420-friendly. Here are the biggest names in entertainment who like to roll up a blunt or hit a bong — no matter what the date is. From Snoop Dogg to Dawn Wells — if you’re commemorating the marijuana enthusiast’s national holiday for 420, you have friends in high places. Robert Mitchum: The O.G. of celebrity stoners was arrested on marijuana charges in 1948 and spent two months behind bars. Willie Nelson The Red-Headed Stranger is notoriously no stranger to the green and announced that he was launching his own strain of premium weed last year. We have no idea what took him that long. Dawn Wells Mary Ann from “Gilligan’s Island” got popped for pot in 2008. Cameron Diaz The “There’s Something About Mary” star has admitted that she used to buy weed from Snoop Dogg. Which leads us to … Snoop Dogg We’d have to be completely high to leave him off of this list. Justin Timberlake The “20/20 Experience” singer says he smokes out because “sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off.” Roseanne Barr The “Roseanne” star, who smokes to alleviate her glaucoma, got into the weed biz in 2016 by investing in the dispensary Roseanne’s Joint. She even famously got stoned an old episode of her show. Chace Crawford The former “Gossip Girl” star gave people plenty to wag their tongues about when he was arrested for marijuana possession in 2010. Frances McDormand When she’s not appearing in awesome projects like “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” McDormand serves as a High Times cover girl. Seth Rogen The “Pineapple Express” actor not only knows his way around a bong, he’s named names when it comes to his famous smoke-out pals. Read original story Hooray for Holly-Weed: 19 Celebrity Stoners to Celebrate 420 With (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett gets $2 million advance for a book deal, according to new report

    The $2 million figure is significantly higher than what Barrett's colleagues Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor received for their books.

  • Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court's work

    Civil liberties groups are asking the Supreme Court to give the public access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The groups say in an appeal filed with the high court Monday that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The appeal was filed by Theodore Olson on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

  • Oregon town on Idaho border experiencing fairly predictable marijuana sales boom

    When Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2015, much of conservative Eastern Oregon did not join the green rush. Ontario, a town of about 11,000 people on the Idaho border, voted against allowing pot sales in 2016 — and then the smaller town of Huntington, 30 miles northwest of Ontario and 30 minutes farther from Boise, allowed dispensaries to open and was flooded with cash from Idaho weed tourists, Politico reports. "Huntington was soon receiving $100,000 in tax revenue from a single marijuana shop — half the 400-person city's annual budget." Ontario approved pot sales in 2018. Now, Ontario — best known as the home of Ore-Ida and the birthplace of the tater tot — is a weekend destination for residents of Boise and Idaho's Treasure Valley, who congregate mostly in a shopping center with a Home Depot, Walmart, fast food restaurants, and four cannabis dispensaries, Politico's Natalie Fertig reports. City Manager Adam Brown tells Politico that Idahoans make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for the weed, which is totally prohibited in Idaho. Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, according to Portland Business Journal, or $2,857 for every resident of Ontario's Malheur County. Multnomah County, which encompasses most of Portland, sold only $378 in weed for every resident in 2020, Politico reports. The $1.5 million in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4 percent of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3 million in weed taxes this year. "Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws," Politico says. "Eighteen states now embrace full legalization, and all of them but California and Alaska share a border with at least one state where cannabis is illegal." In the last five months alone, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota have legalized marijuana, motivated in part by the weed windfalls in neighboring states, Fertig notes. "Those new laws have created more than 20 regions potentially rich with border-crossing cannabis business." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Arrest warrant issued in Louisiana for Seahawks' Aldon Smith

    A sheriff's office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency's Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.

  • Fact check: Missing context in claim about Black Lives Matter co-founder's property purchases

    We rate claims about a Black Lives Matters co-founder's property purchases as missing context.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She's no monster

    Defense lawyers insisted Ghislaine Maxwell is “no monster” as they asked an appeals court Monday for her release on bail so she can better prepare for trial on charges she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. The lawyers told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the British socialite has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove that she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a $28.5 million bail. The attorneys have thrice failed to convince a Manhattan federal judge to release their 59-year-old client.

  • 'Midnight hour of need': St. Vincent pleads for global help

    The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a heartfelt plea Monday to the international community to help his country recover from a volcanic eruption that has displaced 20,000 people, saying the island nation is “in its midnight hour of need.” La Soufrière, the volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, unleashed its first big eruption of ash and hot gas April 9, a day after the government ordered people to evacuate homes nearby. The U.N.'s resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean said last week that the island was facing “a humanitarian crisis that is growing and may continue for weeks and months.”

  • Codecov hackers breached hundreds of restricted customer sites: sources

    Hackers who tampered with a software development tool from a company called Codecov used that program to gain restricted access to hundreds of networks belonging to the San Francisco firm's customers, investigators told Reuters. Codecov makes software auditing tools that allow developers to see how thoroughly their own code is being tested, a process that can give the tool access to stored credentials for various internal software accounts. The attackers used automation to rapidly copy those credentials and raid additional resources, the investigators said, expanding the breach beyond the initial disclosure by Codecov on Thursday.

  • The Latest: Michigan governor: State's surge may be ending

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state could be seeing a drop in infections after leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks. Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining. Whitmer has urged a voluntary pause on activities like dining out and pushed for more vaccinations from the White House, which has said it would help with other logistics but continue allocating based on population.

  • Cam Newton reportedly among Patriots at voluntary workouts after players share COVID concerns

    Nearly two-thirds of NFL teams' players released statements saying they would not report to voluntary workouts.

  • A Minnesota man attacked a store employee over a mask policy then dragged a police officer with his vehicle and struck him with a hammer, police say

    Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, closed his truck window on a police officer reaching through it, then sped off, according to a criminal complaint.

  • Column: Employers say lavish unemployment checks make it hard to hire workers. Don't buy it

    Restaurants say people are refusing to work because unemployment benefits are so good. You should be skeptical.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Form Exhaustion Candle

    Gold markets rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday but then gave back the gains as we approached the 200 day EMA.

  • Seahawks issue statement after reports of Aldon Smith’s arrest warrant

    The Seattle Seahawks have issued a statement after reports of defensive Aldon Smith's arrest warrant in Louisiana.

  • Flyer promoting a ‘slave sale’ with prices and racial slurs found near Aledo schools

    The date for “sale” was depicted as Tuesday and includes description of “slaves” being sold.

  • NFL Draft rumors: Falcons not taking QB? Favorite for 49ers’ pick?

    Peter King shares the latest whispers he's heard from around the league with the NFL draft less than two weeks away.