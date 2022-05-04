U.S. House Republican tells regulator to preserve records related to Musk buy of Twitter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to the chair of the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday requesting that the agency preserve records related to Elon Musk's pending acquisition of Twitter Inc.

The request indicates that Jordan may investigate the FTC's merger review.

Jordan expressed concern about statements by the Open Markets Institute, which he called "an extreme left-wing political advocacy organization," and its call for the FTC to stop the deal.

"We are concerned that OMI - where you were previously employed as Legal Director - may be trying to leverage its close relationship with you to take action to further limit free speech online," wrote Jordan.

FTC Chair Lina Khan was legal director from 2017-2018 at the OMI, which describes itself on its website as working "to address threats to our democracy, individual liberties, and our national security from today’s unprecedented levels of corporate concentration and monopoly power."

Jordan has backed Musk's purchase of Twitter in hopes that some conservatives, like former President Donald Trump, who were removed from the social media platform would be able to return.

The OMI issued a statement https://www.openmarketsinstitute.org/publications/open-markets-details-how-us-government-can-block-musk-takeover-of-twitter?rq=twitter last month on how it said the government could block the purchase of Twitter.

There is little expectation that Musk's potential purchase of Twitter will be rejected by antitrust enforcers.

The FTC is reportedly investigating Musk's initial purchase of a 9% stake in Twitter, probing whether he complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he acquired the shares in early April.

The FTC acknowledged receiving Jordan's letter but declined further comment. Tesla, the electric vehicle company of which Musk is CEO, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The OMI could not be reached immediately for comment.

Musk, the world's richest man and an active and opinionated Twitter user, clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion cash in late April.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow police announce cause of death of University of Idaho student from Boise

    “Hudson (Lindow) was a source of positivity for those that knew him, and his passing weighs heavy on members of the Vandal community.”

  • DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery

    There is little credible information about the new Disinformation Governance Board. The board, part of the Department of Homeland Security, was announced last week. The lack of transparency has put DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the defensive and subjected the agency to criticism from Republican members of Congress who have already called for the board to be disbanded and the civil liberties groups that charge it could violate freedom of speech.

  • Jan. 6 committee requests interviews from GOP lawmakers

    The House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol is requesting interviews from three Republican lawmakers: Representatives Ronny Jackson, Mo Brooks and Andy Biggs. This comes as the panel prepares for public hearings in June. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Rep. Cuellar attacked on his anti-abortion stance by opponent Cisneros in Texas Democratic run-off

    House candidate Jessica Cisneros is demanding Democratic leaders withdraw support for her primary opponent, Rep. Henry Cuellar, over his anti-abortion stance.

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations

    In an exclusive interview with Bill Gates, “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie sat down with the Microsoft co-founder to discuss his divorce with ex-wife Melina French Gates and addressed affair allegations.

  • Rep. Susan Collins States Draft Roe Decision Is 'Inconsistent’ With What Gorsuch, Kavanaugh Told Her

    When Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) spoke about justifying voting for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, she said Kavanaugh assured her Roe v. Wade was “settled law.” The same goes for when Collins spoke to Justice Neil Gorsuch, saying in their conversation he pointed out to her “that he is a co-author of a whole book on precedent.” A leaked draft opinion might indicate both men have signed on to overturn the 1973 landmark decision, and the Senator from Maine is taken back by how

  • Politico told its employees to watch out for strangers trying to enter their office after it published the leaked SCOTUS draft, report says

    Politico's new security measures are only precautionary and not in response to any specific threat, The Daily Beast reported.

  • Democrats call for action after report suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Republicans responded almost universally condemning the historic leak of a draft Supreme Court ruling.

  • Tribe caught in middle of political debate over charter schools in Wisconsin

    A northern Wisconsin tribe’s efforts to establish a charter school is becoming the center of the debate between state Republicans and Democrats over public versus private schools.

  • ‘They made the world look at me’: Jacob Blake on his gratitude to NBA stars

    When police shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the story was reported around the world, thanks in no small part to star basketball players Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were prominent supporters of Jacob Blake after he was shot by police. Photograph: David Butler II/USA Today Sports On 23 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer Rusten Shesky shot Jacob Blake seven times in front of three of his children. Blake’s name, along with those of George Floyd and Breonna Ta

  • Beijing shuts 10% of subway stations to stem COVID-19 spread

    China's capital on Wednesday closed 60 subway stations, more than 10% of its vast system, as an additional measure against the spread of the coronavirus. The Beijing subway authority in a brief message said only that the mostly downtown stations were being shut as part of epidemic control measures. Beijing has been on high alert for the spread of COVID-19, with restaurants and bars limited to takeout, gyms closed and classes suspended indefinitely.

  • Judge: Arizona prisoner psychologically fit to be executed

    A judge has ruled that an Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is mentally fit to be put to death next week, keeping on track what would be the first execution in the state in nearly eight years. In a ruling signed shortly before midnight Tuesday and released on Wednesday, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson rejected an argument from defense lawyers that Clarence Dixon’s psychological problems prevent him from rationally understanding why the state wants to end his life. Dixon was convicted of murder in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

  • Google picks former Modi think-tank official as India policy head -source

    Alphabet Inc's Google has hired a new public policy head in India, Archana Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank and the country's antitrust watchdog, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies which are battling tighter data and privacy regulation, as well as competition law scrutiny, under Modi's federal government. Gulati is a long-term Indian government employee, having worked until March 2021 as a joint secretary for digital communications at Modi's federal think tank, Niti Aayog, a body that is critical to government's policy making across sectors.

  • Mark Zuckerberg teases wearable tech with neural interface in Facebook post

    Meta Platforms Inc's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday teased a new smart glasses project with EssilorLuxottica, posting a photo of the eyewear company's chairman sporting a prototype of a neural interface wristband - designed for directing other devices. "Here Leonardo is using a prototype of our neural interface EMG [electromyography] wristband that will eventually let you control your glasses and other devices," Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook, referring to EssilorLuxottica's chairman, Leonardo Del Vecchio.

  • ‘I Made the Best Decision For Me’: Congress Gets Personal About Abortion

    With the possible fall of Roe v. Wade, ELLE gathered Reps. Cori Bush, Pramila Jayapal, Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier, and Sen. Gary Peters to discuss abortion laws.

  • Poll show Kemp has comfortable lead in race for Georgia governor

    InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery said the recent poll conduced after the first debate between Gov. Brian Kemp and former senator David Perdue indicates Georgia voters may favor the incumbent. He said Kemp would win the Republican nomination if the election were decided today.

  • Shontel Brown Defeats Nina Turner in Tense Ohio Rematch

    REUTERSCongresswoman Shontel Brown (D-OH) decisively won the Democratic primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District Tuesday night, once again fending off progressive activist Nina Turner, who mounted a rematch bid against her this year.Turner and Brown last faced off last August in the Democratic special-election primary to replace Marcia Fudge, who left her seat in Congress to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Their race attracted swells of outside spending and drew tense d

  • The Las Vegas Strip's MLB Plan Just Hit a Major Hurdle

    Las Vegas became a true major league city in 2017, when the National Hockey League expansion team Golden Knights, who play at the T-Mobile Arena on The Strip, made the city their home. Sin City became an even bigger major league city in 2020 when the National Football League's Oakland Raiders relocated from the Bay Area to play at Allegiant Stadium not far from The Strip. More recently, Major League Soccer has been talking with billionaire businessman Wes Edens about bringing an expansion soccer team to the city.

  • Trump-backed JD Vance wins Ohio Republican Senate primary

    JD Vance has won the Republican primary for Ohio’s open Senate seat, notching a major victory for former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him.

  • Rochester Teacher Under Fire For Racist Lesson That Required Black Students To Pick Cotton

    A white teacher in Rochester is under investigation after his class of mostly Black students accused him of teaching a slavery lesson where they were required to pick cotton and put handcuffs on.