U.S. House Republicans would act against Gaetz if charges filed, lawmaker says

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Committee impeachment markup hearing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives would take action against embattled Republican congressman Matt Gaetz if the Justice Department formally charges him, the party's second-ranking member in the chamber said on Wednesday.

Representative Steve Scalise did not specify precisely how they might act but said the precedent was to remove members who are formally charged from congressional committees.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female, according to a U.S. law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes, has called the accusations false, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"It's hard to speculate on rumors. But if something really formal happened from Justice, we would of course react and take action," Scalise told reporters.

"There have been a few cases where members have had charges filed against them for various things and we've removed them from committees immediately," he added. "That's been the precedent that we’ve always followed."

Gaetz' office was not immediately available for comment.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has resisted pressure from Democrats to remove Gaetz from House committees while the investigation is under way, including the House Judiciary Committee that oversees the Justice Department.

The House Ethics Committee is also investigating Gaetz over allegations including possible sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, according to the panel's Democratic chairman and top Republican. Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger has called on him to resign.

Speaking at a "Save America Summit" at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami last week, Gaetz said "wild conspiracy theories" were being used to smear him. "I'm built for the battle, and I'm not going anywhere," he said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida GOP senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz's future

    Florida's two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz, branding sex trafficking accusations against him serious but calling it premature to say what should happen to their fellow Floridian and GOP lawmaker. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott were the latest cautious comments about Gaetz by Republicans, who have mostly taken neutral stances or said nothing about him.

  • No. 2 House Republican says GOP would act against Gaetz

    The No. 2 House Republican leader said Wednesday that party leaders would “take action" against Rep. Matt Gaetz if the Justice Department formally moves against the Florida lawmaker, who is under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking. The remarks by Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana made him the latest congressional Republicans to opt against springing to the defense of the three-term lawmaker from Florida's panhandle. Federal investigators are probing Gaetz over allegations that include sex with a minor, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

  • Biden sets Sept. 11 deadline for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    President Biden announced Wednesday that American troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, nearly two decades after the U.S. invaded the country in response to Al Qaeda’s terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

  • Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Churchill Downs Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

    The share price of Churchill Downs Incorporated ( NASDAQ:CHDN ) has increased significantly over the past few years...

  • President Biden Speaks at Lying-in-Honor Ceremony for Slain US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans

    President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and other leaders saluted fallen US Capitol Police Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle on April 2, with a lying-in-honor ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda on April 13.Biden spoke directly to members of Evans’s family gathered among fellow officers and lawmakers in the Capitol on Tuesday morning. “Your son, your husband, your brother, your dad was a hero. And he’s part of you. It’s in your blood,” he said.After delivering remarks to Evans’s family, including his mother, wife, and two young children, the president stood before Evans’s flag-draped casket as he made the sign of the cross, then stepped back and placed his hand over his heart.Evans served with the Capitol Police since 2003. Credit: White House via Storyful

  • Cardi B Criticizes 'Blue Check Republicans' for Being Silent About Daunte Wright and Caron Nazario

    Cardi B questioned the silence of "blue check Republicans" over the recent police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and the harassment of an Army officer.

  • Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream

    LONDON (Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will list on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the journey of virtual currencies from niche technology to mainstream asset. The listing is by far the biggest yet of a cryptocurrency company, with the San Francisco-based firm saying last month that private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year, versus $5.8 billion in September. It represents the latest breakthrough for acceptance of cryptocurrencies, an asset class that only a few years ago had been shunned by mainstream finance, according to interviews with investors, analysts and executives.

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Broncos schedule vaccination day for players, coaches, staff, families

    The NFL has instructed teams to arrange vaccination days for their personnel, and the Broncos have set theirs up. Denver has scheduled a vaccination event for April 21 at which the Pfizer vaccine will be available to all players, coaches, staffers and any adult family members who live with them. Second shots will be made [more]

  • Biden offers prayer to family of slain Capitol officer

    William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two young children, died in a hospital after he was struck by the vehicle on April 2.His flag-draped casket sat in the middle of the rotunda surrounded by appropriately spaced rings of attendees, including members of Evans' family."My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and, I said, you smile before you bring a tear to your eyes," Biden said during the ceremony.

  • Republicans say Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal aids terrorists, but US intelligence has zeroed in on homegrown extremism as a 'greater immediate domestic threat'

    Law enforcement has increasingly cited far-right groups - especially white supremacists - as the greatest terror threat to the US.

  • Officer killed in attack lies in honor in Capitol Rotunda

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2 when a car struck him and then rammed into a barricade, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at a tribute to the fallen Capitol police officer attended by members of Congress. Biden reflected on his own grief, saying that having buried two of his own children he understands the pain of losing a loved one and how painful the memories can be.

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers can’t believe ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants missed this Packers clue

    Watch Aaron Rodgers' playful reaction to "Jeopardy!" contestants missing a clue about the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday's episode.

  • Credit Suisse identifies $2.3 billion of exposed assets in Greensill-linked funds

    Credit Suisse has identified $2.3 billion worth of loans exposed to financial and litigation uncertainties in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, it told investors on Tuesday. Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month. Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.

  • Harris says she intends to visit Mexico and Guatemala soon

    The timing and other details of the vice president's trip have not yet been announced.

  • Blake Shelton Is 'Excited' for Ariana Grande to Join The Voice Because It's 'Somebody New for Me to Beat'

    Season 21 of The Voice, which is set to premiere in the fall, will feature returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and newcomer Ariana Grande

  • Jill Biden to undergo 'procedure,' White House says

    The White House says President Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.”

  • Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company conducts another successful test launch of its new Shepard suborbital vehicle. (April 14)

  • Police officer fired for stopping white colleague’s chokehold wins lawsuit

    ‘Neal Mack looked like he was about to die. So had I not stepped in, he possibly could have’

  • Capitol Police Officer Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Death Of Ashli Babbitt

    The 35-year-old pro-Trump protester was shot by an officer while attempting to climb through a broken glass door inside of the Capitol during the insurrection.