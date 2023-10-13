U.S. House Republicans continue to search for who will be next speaker

Georgia Republican Rep. Austin Scott (pictured during House budget negotiations in 2011) announced on Friday that he will seek the votes needed to become the next speaker of the U.S. House. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Georgia Rep. Austin Scott announced on Friday that he will seek the votes needed to become the next speaker of the U.S. House, joining California's Jim Jordan in seeking the post.

Scott has been a critic of the eight hard-right Republicans who voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

He made the surprise announcement on Friday and said he will make a presentation in front of his fellow Republicans during a closed-door meeting.

His announcement comes on the heels of Rep. Steve Scalise , R-La., the No. 2-ranking Republican in the House, dropping out of the race Thursday.

"I have filed to be Speaker of the House," Scott said on X, the social media platfrom formerly known as Twitter, Friday afternoon. "We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people."

Georgia Rep. Austin Scott (pictured 2011) has roundly criticized the eight fellow GOP members who ousted Kevin McCarthy from his House speakership earlier. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

Jordan had lost an intra-GOP vote to Scalise to become speaker on Wednesday but Scalise could not get enough Republican votes to win the role on the open House floor. He announced Thursday he was dropping out.

Scott had roundly criticized his eight fellow GOP members who ousted McCarthy from his House speakership, calling them last week "nothing more than grifters who have handed control of the House to the Democratic Party in the name of their own glory and fundraising."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., on Thursday bowed out of the race for the next House speakership when it was apparent that he could not attract the support he would need in a full vote on the House floor. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

But Scott will need at least four of them to vote in his favor if he plans on becoming the next House speaker.

"I don't necessarily want to be the speaker of the House," Scott said. "I want a House that functions correctly, but the House is not functioning correctly right now. I don't know if anyone can get to217 in our conference."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was forced out of his position as House speaker because of a small group of far-right Republicans belonging to the Freedom Caucus. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI