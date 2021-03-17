U.S. House Republicans expected to vote on ending earmarks ban, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol dome is pictured in Washington
David Morgan and Jarrett Renshaw
·1 min read

By David Morgan and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to vote on Wednesday on whether to reverse their self-imposed ban on earmarks - the practice of letting lawmakers add pet projects to spending bills, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

Republicans are in the minority in the House. Their planned vote on earmarks comes ahead of House consideration of various spending legislation and an expected large infrastructure bill. The two sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

Democrats already have reversed their own self-imposed ban on earmarks. Republicans halted the practice when they took the majority in 2011 amid a string of controversies over earmarks.

The reversal, if approved, could put pressure on Senate Republicans to follow suit but also risks drawing criticism from the party's conservative wing. A reversal also may signal Republican willingness to negotiate on the details of a massive infrastructure package and the federal budget.

Earmarks are considered legislative "sweeteners" that Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress, can use to dissuade members from defecting on major bills and attract votes from Republicans who otherwise may oppose the measure.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and David Morgan, Editing by Franklin Paul and Will Dunham)

