U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrations ahead of Biden's inauguration in U.S.
Jarrett Renshaw
·3 min read

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into "earmarks" - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators' pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said .

The sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year.

A move to participate in earmarks will draw criticism from the Republican Party's conservative wing, which has long criticized the practice as wasteful. It may also signal that Republicans are willing to negotiate on President Joe Biden's next major agenda item: a massive infrastructure package.

Earmarks are considered legislative "sweeteners" that Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, can use to dissuade its members from defecting on major bills and attract votes from Republicans who otherwise would reject the measure.

If Republicans agree to participate in earmarks, they are signaling they could be engaged on an infrastructure bill and may be willing to give support if it means getting funding for popular projects in their districts.

"It would certainly suggest members are preparing for talks around the budget and infrastructure," said a source familiar with the discussions.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office did not return calls and emails on Tuesday seeking comment.

Senator Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republicans in the upper chamber, has not ruled out supporting earmarks. However, he would face opposition from members.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio joined nine other senators in introducing legislation earlier this month that would permanently ban earmarks.

“For decades, Congress abused the trust and faith of the American people by handing out earmarks to well-connected businesses, campaign donors, and others who could afford a high-priced lobbyist,” Rubio said.

Earmarks became a hot campaign issue in the early 2000s after a long string of scandals in which lawmakers from both parties secured earmarks to enrich themselves.

In 2005, Senator Ted Stevens of Alaska inserted an earmark to build a $223 million bridge to connect Ketchikan and Gravina Island - population 50. Nicknamed the "bridge to nowhere," it became a lightning rod for critics.

Republican Representative Duke Cunningham of California resigned and pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks from military contractors for steering business their way, using his positions on military committees to insert earmarks. In 2006, Cunningham was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for accepting $2.4 million in bribes.

When Republicans took control of the House in 2011, they banned the practice. Urged by Democratic President Barack Obama, the Democratic Senate soon followed suit. Earmarks have been gone since.

Democratic lawmakers announced earlier this year that they were bringing back the practice, hoping it could solve a few issues, such as keeping their narrow majorities together on big votes, boosting vulnerable members’ re-election chances in 2022 and perhaps attracting Republican support.

(This story corrects description of bridge in paragraph 12 to connecting with Ketchikan)

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio man bombed ‘romantic rival’ he met through live-action role playing, feds say

    The bomb left on a porch injured a 28-year-old “romantic rival” of the suspect, authorities say.

  • Reinstated third-degree murder charge against Chauvin presents opportunity, risks

    A judge added a third-degree murder charge Thursday against fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in a move seen by some legal analysts as strategic to winning a conviction, but not without potential drawbacks. The development was followed by a day of jury selection that saw several prospective jurors relaying their emotional distress at viewing video of Chauvin pinning George Floyd ...

  • FedEx CEO to testify as U.S. lawmakers make green infrastructure push

    FedEx Corp's chief executive, Frederick Smith, will testify before Congress on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers begin a fast push for a massive hike in infrastructure spending and drive toward electric vehicles, congressional aides said Thursday. The previously unreported testimony will come at a hearing before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee titled "The Business Case for Climate Solutions" and will also include testimony from PG&E Corp Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona, the company confirmed. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the panel, said in an interview that a massive infrastructure bill will create millions of new jobs and reduce carbon emissions and said he expects to have a bill through his committee in May.

  • U.S. lawmakers to introduce antitrust bills to protect news media

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative David Cicilline will introduce legislation on Wednesday aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook. The bill comes not long after Facebook had a pitched battle with Australia over how much publishers should make from their social media pages. During the fight, Facebook blacked out Australian news pages and only restored them once the government granted concessions.

  • 100M more J&J vaccine doses give US 'maximum flexibility'; House passes $1.9T stimulus relief bill: COVID-19 updates

    The Biden administration is arranging to purchase an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • The Echo Show 10 battles the Nest Hub Max for the smart display crown

    Both smart displays have 10-inch screens and loads of features. We pit them head-to-head to find out which is the best for your home.

  • Live updates: President Joe Biden hails 'historic' COVID-19 relief package, will sign it Friday

    Joe Biden announced his COVID-19 stimulus plan before he even entered office. It's up for a final vote Wednesday in the House.

  • Judge allows third-degree murder charge against officer on trial in George Floyd's death

    A Minnesota judge agreed on Thursday to allow prosecutors to reinstate an additional charge of third-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is on trial for last year's deadly arrest of George Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill's decision comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that he must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against 44-year-old Chauvin, whose trial got underway with jury selection this week in Minneapolis.

  • Hilarie Burton Morgan remembers her 'TRL' debut, gives shoutout to Carson

    A flashback video from MTV "absolutely made my day," she posted on Instagram.

  • Celtics increasingly tied to Kings’ Barnes, per SI’s Mannix, Athletic’s Amick

    The rumor mill is starting to kick into high gear for Boston's trade targets.

  • House Democrats are planning their own trip to the border

    Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is planning to bring a congressional delegation of House Democrats to the border during the March/April recess to assess the growing immigration crisis, according to a House aide.Why it matters: Preparations for the trip come a few days after Axios reported Republicans planned two separate trips to the area, as Democrats begin to grapple with a renewed border crisis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe group of House members plans to visit the same tent facility for unaccompanied minors in Carrizo Springs, Texas that White House and Department of Homeland Security officials toured over the weekend. A final itinerary for the Democratic trip hasn’t been established, and it could be postponed, the people said.In a separate, bi-partisan trip, Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar also plan to visit Carrizo Springs and Laredo, Texas, according to Cornyn's office. After touring the facilities, Cornyn and Cuellar will "hold a roundtable discussion in Laredo with local leaders and officials about the impact of the recent increase in migration," followed by a joint press conference. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens are coming, experts say

    As more Americans line up for COVID-19 vaccines, children have been excluded. But that is expected to change by the fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

  • Fauci takes on a new role: Biden’s Covid whisperer

    Few others cast as long a shadow as Fauci — who over the last year has given America a crash course in epidemiology — especially with top health posts vacant.

  • U.S. House passes gun control measures

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts.The first measure passed the House 227-203 with support from 8 Republicans.It would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. The second bill passed 219-210 with two Republicans supporting it. It would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed. Currently, it's three days.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said bipartisan support for the bills would lead the "drumbeat" of change across America. PELOSI: "If you are afraid to vote for gun violence prevention because of your political survival, understand this -- the political survival of none of us is more important than the survival of our children."Republicans opposing the bills argued that the legislation would not make streets safer and would infringe upon the constitutional right to bear arms. President Joe Biden is a supporter of expanded gun control measures. But the legislation will face a tougher battle in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are split 50/50. These bills would likely need 60 votes to pass. Many Democrats want to go even further than Thursday's measures by banning sales of some high-capacity, military-style rifles that can fire ammunition rapidly.

  • Winter storm killed at least 3.8 million fish on Texas coast. Can population return?

    Texas wildlife officials say anglers can play a role in helping the fish population bounce back.

  • Texans scramble to get vaccinated after Republican governor says no more masks

    Greg Abbott says state can ‘open 100%’ without masks – but millions remain unvaccinated and navigating the state’s vaccine bureaucracy is fraught A vaccination clinic in New Braunfels. Governor Abbott’s order to lift mask mandates fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Photograph: Mikala Compton/AP In Houston, a long line of cars wraps around a cluster of white tents in the parking lot of NRG Stadium – a Texas-sized vaccination hub. Texans roll up to the drive-through, hang an arm out of the window to get their shot, and leave as if the vaccination site were one of many fast-food restaurants sprawled across the state. Men and women in army green and face shields direct traffic, scan QR codes and administer shots containing the ticket to a renewed social life and some peace of mind. That reassurance could not come too soon for Texans, since the statewide mask mandate has now officially been lifted, leaving millions of those still unvaccinated more vulnerable to an infectious disease that has killed 527,000 people in the US, including more than 45,000 in Texas. On 2 March, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, announced the statewide mask mandate implemented over the summer would suddenly cease to exist as of Wednesday. At first glance, one might see the announcement as the light at the end of the tunnel. But upon further examination, it seems Texas is jumping the gun. According to the Texas health department, the number of those fully vaccinated in the state currently stands at 2,463,005 – about 16% of Texas’s near 15 million over-18 population. Texas currently ranks 38th in the nation for total administered vaccinations. Announcing the end of the mask mandate, Abbott said last week: “It is now time to open Texas 100%. So today, I am issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders: effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any kind are allowed to open 100%. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.” The announcement fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Some argued Abbott’s order was a distraction from the state’s failure to keep its energy grid powered during a brutal winter storm that left millions without electricity, heat and water for days. The Harris county judge, Lina Hidalgo, said of Abbott’s move: “At best, this is wishful thinking, that Covid is somehow less dangerous than it was yesterday. At worst, it is a cynical attempt to distract Texans from the failures of state oversight of our power grid.” She was referring to the deadly Arctic-temperature storms that hit the state with little warning last month and caused mass power outages and suffering. Hidalgo urged constituents to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing until more people are vaccinated. Soon after his announcement in Lubbock, Abbott spuriously blamed Joe Biden’s administration for allowing the entry of Covid-19 positive “illegal immigrants” into the US. The former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro expressed outrage that the governor was already planning on making undocumented migrants a scapegoat for any surge in Covid cases. He said: “You have a governor who basically is trying to pass off the blame to undocumented immigrants when we see the numbers start to go up here because of his terrible policy decisions … there’s no basis whatsoever to suggest that immigrants are spreading Covid-19 in Texas. There is evidence to suggest that the decision the governor made to kill the mask mandate and also to open up business to 100% will cause a lot more spread of coronavirus in Texas.” Castro is a frequent customer of Halcyon, an eclectic coffee shop and lounge on San Antonio’s pedestrian-only River Walk area. On Twitter, he applauded the establishment’s sign on the door that read: “Despite the recent ordinance, we as a business have decided to still require masks when not seated at the table. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us keep our staff and patrons safe.” When I go shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks. They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other Angelica Guerra Wells Kristopher Strompl, one of Halcyon’s managers, says it is too soon for the mask mandate to be lifted. “The only reason [Covid] case numbers were down was because of the storm,” Strompl said. “We will continue to wear a mask. It’s an extra layer of protection.” Before the lifting of the mask mandate, Strompl said some patrons had been less than respectful of Halcyon’s mask policy. He said he expects more cases like this once the mask order is lifted. “It was the equivalent of a child throwing a temper tantrum,” Strompl said, recounting the time his team had to threaten to call the police before the customer eventually left on their own. In Houston, Picos Mexican restaurant has dealt with even harsher reactions from customers refusing to wear a mask. Some customers even threatened to report staff to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). The restaurant’s co-owner, Arnoldo Richards, told CNN: “This gentleman just said I should not be going against the governor of Texas and we should respect his mandate on lifting the ban. If not, he could send immigration to come and check our green cards. And I thought that was highly racist. I thought it was inappropriate. And had it not been a Mexican restaurant, he might not have said anything or referred to checking our green cards.” Angelica Guerra Wells lives in New Braunfels, a town just outside of San Antonio. She describes her town as “very conservative”. “The norm here already is that when I go grocery shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks,” Guerra Wells said. “They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other. I’m trying to buy bananas and they’re high-fiving and talking over the food. This is ridiculous.” Throughout the pandemic, Guerra Wells went into her office every day. She just recently quit, citing her company’s dangerous Covid policies as part of her decision to look for a new job. “I had to go into the office every single day. Everyone did. How they handled the [pandemic] is kind of the reason I left. They tried to implement stuff about keeping distance, checking temperatures, not allowing people into the office, but none of it was actually enforced,” Guerra Wells said. “It felt like they were putting on a show that they were going to be following these policies.” Governor Greg Abbott last week at an event to announce he is rescinding the mask mandate. Photograph: Justin Rex/AP Guerra Wells and her husband live in a one-bedroom apartment. When he contracted Covid, she said her employers told her she should come in if she felt fine and tested negative, despite the possibility of transmitting the virus to other co-workers. “I had one employee whose wife and daughter caught Covid. He didn’t catch it but soon after, his brother caught [it] and died,” Guerra Wells said. “Today is my new company’s one-year anniversary of working from home. I feel like they’re taking people’s safety into consideration a lot more.” Guerra Wells is now fully vaccinated. Her health conditions pushed her near the top of the list, but she said she still feels guilty that she had vaccine access while others who need it don’t. “I am hopeful that we’ll get back to some sort of normalcy, but I think it needs to happen first with better access to vaccinations. These 90-year-olds can’t get vaccinations because they’re not quick enough on the computer. It’s really hard to get through on the phone lines. I had to wait four hours just to talk to someone and then get hung up on,” she said. She added: “I’m hearing far too often from pharmacy techs that they’re having to throw away vaccines at the end of the day, or scrambling to call their friends to come take one.” In many parts of Texas, vaccination appointments are being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who fall in either category 1a or 1b, as defined by the state health department. But even those in neither category are securing appointments, since there is no process to verify whether someone has an underlying health condition or works in a school or care facility. Eunice Lee is a student pharmacist in San Antonio. She believes the faulty vaccine rollout process in the state, combined with the mask mandate order being lifted, will cause a spike in Covid cases. “When [Abbott] made the announcement that he was getting rid of the mask mandate, only 6-7% of Texans had been vaccinated. It came out of the blue, especially after we had the winter snowstorm. A lot of people were still displaced from that. A lot of people still didn’t have food or water and weren’t even living at home,” Lee said. “As healthcare workers, a lot of people were shocked and angry.” Lee and her family were personally affected by the winter storm, like millions of other Texans. “I had a family member who was supposed to get their vaccine during that week of the storm, and because that pharmacy didn’t have electricity, we had to unfortunately miss that appointment. I can imagine how many more people were in my grandma’s situation who missed their vaccine,” Lee said. “That wiped a week’s worth of people who could’ve been vaccinated. That probably hurt our numbers even more.” Many young people are assisting older relatives with booking their vaccine appointments, because navigating the website of a county or pharmacy chain can be daunting to those elderly and most in need. Digital literacy is often the key to successfully acquiring a vaccine. So when a spot opens up, the fastest person will win – regardless of how great another person’s health risks are. Lee was eventually able to secure a vaccine appointment for her grandmother, but said she had to stay up “night after night” to snag one, despite working in a pharmacy. “Since I can use the computer easily, I would go to all the different companies’ websites and open up all the tabs, like a weird ritual every day. If I wasn’t able to drive across town, she would not have had that appointment. She doesn’t know the roads as well,” Lee said. Lee has been relying on “intel” from her other pharmacist friends to find out when new shipments of vaccines are expected to arrive and when websites would be updated. She shares any information she knows with patients, but says those that are older are often uncomfortable with driving too far and to unfamiliar places to get their vaccines. “It’s disappointing and frustrating personally for me and my family, but also for others around me who are in the same situation,” Lee said. “We have the manpower to vaccinate all of these people, but we need to get [vaccines] into the local and community pharmacies like we do for flu shots. Hopefully, we can get a majority of the population vaccinated, but this rollout process is hindering us at this point. “It makes me feel like the governor isn’t looking out for his constituents. To me, it’s just bizarre. Masks are only going to help if the majority of people are wearing them.”

  • Even though Texas' mask mandate has ended, people can still be arrested if they violate a business' mask policy, according to Houston's police chief

    Texans who violate businesses' mask policies can be arrested for "criminal trespass," Houston's police chief, Art Acevedo, said.

  • Michelle Obama on How Quarantine Changed Her Relationship with Sasha and Malia

    “They didn't come back into the house into the same set of rules, because I didn't want them to miss out on independence.”

  • Study: Pfizer vaccine 97% effective against symptomatic COVID

    Pfizer-BioNtech found that prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 percent.

  • U.S. Supreme Court scraps arguments in Medicaid work case

    At the request of President Joe Biden's administration, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday canceled an upcoming oral argument on a policy introduced under his predecessor Donald Trump backing work requirements for people who receive healthcare under the Medicaid program for the poor. The court granted a request made by Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on Feb. 22, who said the new administration has started the process of reversing the previous policy. The oral argument concerning pilot programs adopted by the states of Arkansas and New Hampshire had been scheduled for March 29.