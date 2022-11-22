U.S. House Republicans press TikTok on Chinese data sharing

4
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican members of Congress, who will set the agenda for the House next year, pressed short video app TikTok on Tuesday over concerns the company may have misled Congress about how much user data it shares with China, where owner ByteDance is headquartered.

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative James Comer, top Republican on the Oversight Committee, wrote to TikTok to say information provided in a staff briefing appeared to be inaccurate.

"Some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be untrue or misleading, including that TikTok does not track U.S. user locations," the Republican lawmakers said in a letter to TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew and dated Tuesday.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo

Following election wins earlier this month, Republicans will take control of the House in January. The letter could be a sign of tough scrutiny they plan to apply to Chinese companies including TikTok, a target of the Republican administration of former President Donald Trump.

But the Democratic Biden administration has also expressed concern about TikTok. FBI Director Christopher Wray said earlier this month the Chinese government could harness the video-sharing app to influence users or control their devices.

Among other questions, the lawmakers asked TikTok to provide drafts of any agreement being negotiated with the Biden administration to allow TikTok to remain active in the United States.

The U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews U.S. acquisitions by foreign companies for potential national security risks, in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears U.S. user data could be passed on to China's communist government.

CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months aiming to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok's more than 100 million users.

President Joe Biden in June 2021 withdrew a series of Trump executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of TikTok and ordered the Commerce Department to conduct a review of security concerns posed by the apps.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alexandra Alper and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • SEC charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management with not following ESG investments policies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management with failing to follow its policies and procedures involving environmental, socially oriented and other investments, and fined the company $4 million. The charges were specifically over "policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments," the regulatory agency said in a statement. Without admitting or denying the regulator's findings, Goldman Sachs Asset Management agreed to pay the $4 million penalty, the SEC added.

  • Thousands of Millionaires Claimed Unemployment Benefits During the Pandemic: IRS

    Nearly 30 million people collected unemployment benefits in 2020 as businesses shut down across the country due to the pandemic, and about 19,000 of those people reported incomes of $1 million or more for the year, according to new data released by the IRS and analyzed by Politico’s Brian Faler. The total includes more than 4,000 people who earned between $5 million and $10 million, and 229 people who earned more than $10 million. The high earners received benefits worth $13,900 each on average.

  • Biden Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments

    The Biden administration said Tuesday that it is extending the pause on student loan repayments in the face of legal challenges that have frozen implementation of the president’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers. The pause in federal student loan payments was first enacted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has been extended multiple times, with payments most recently sent to resume at the start of 2023. Under the latest extension, payments will be set to

  • Asian Stocks Poised to Follow Wall Street Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were primed to follow Wall Street higher following signs of optimism in corporate earnings and comments from Federal Reserve officials that signaled they’re open to slowing the pace of rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankrup

  • Dow Jones Rallies On This; Donald Trump SPAC Jumps On Vote; This Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone

    The Dow Jones rallied amid interest rates hopes. The Donald Trump SPAC jumped on a shareholder vote. A Warren Buffett stock is in a buy zone.

  • 10% of freight cargo shipped to East Coast will ‘remain there permanently’: Analyst

    Jason Seidl, Cowen Managing Director for Industrials, examines the state of the supply chain as cargo continues to be lost or locked in ports, how West Coast ports are positioned, and the outlook on impacts from railway workers' strike against freight operators.

  • Lula’s Advisers, Congress Seek Middle Ground in Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Advisers to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and members of Brazil’s congress are discussing a more moderate spending plan after last week’s budget proposal sent local markets plunging, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest:

  • Suspect changed name as teen to detach from father with 'criminal history': Colorado Springs shooting live updates

    Some of those shot in the rampage at an LGBTQ nightclub are sharing their stories. Video shows suspect in 2021 incident. Updates.

  • Herschel Walker accuser details 6-year relationship with Senate hopeful, pregnancies, abortion

    At a press conference on Tuesday, a woman accusing Georgia Senate candidate Hershel Walker of pressuring her into receiving an abortion read correspondence she claims to have had with Walker during a 6-year relationship. Walker has publicly denied any relationship with the accuser.

  • Crypto ATM Operator Coin Cloud Discussed Equity From Genesis

    (Bloomberg) -- Coin Cloud, which operates automated teller machines that sell crypto currencies, had been seeking additional capital from Genesis, a digital asset brokerage, but it’s unclear if discussions are continuing as its rescuer itself struggles to raise cash. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX La

  • Crypto Collapse Opens 1,350% Gap Between Stocks, Price Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Predicting the price of a stock a year from now is hard, even for Wall Street’s best analysts. But for investors who bought into the bullish expectations behind cryptocurrency-related stocks at the beginning of this year, those forecasts now look like pipe dreams.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First

  • Quentin Tarantino Explained Why He Doesn't Believe Marvel Actors Are Actually Movie Stars

    "They’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star."View Entire Post ›

  • Patrice Bergeron is 'best captain in sports', says Bruins coach Jim Montgomery

    Jim Montgomery praised the Bruins' "army of leaders" in helping the team navigate the typical ups and downs of a grueling 82-game NHL regular season.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Nordstrom, HP, Guess, Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Bitcoin Bounces, Crypto Broker Attempts To Bypass Bankruptcy

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • 15 Biggest Fintech Companies In The World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest fintech companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the fintech industry, you can go directly to 5 Biggest Fintech Companies In The World. The fintech industry is growing rapidly as more and more companies are using technology to create innovative […]

  • Biden extends student loan payment pause as debt relief plan remains on hold

    President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will extend the payment pause on federal student loans as the plan remains blocked in court.

  • Top House Republican McCarthy threatens impeachment of Homeland Security chief

    The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down, warning that the House may try to impeach him when Republicans take the majority next year. McCarthy, who hopes to be elected as House Speaker when the new Congress is sworn in in January, added that his colleagues will hold congressional hearings at the U.S.-Mexico border after taking control of the chamber, in what he described as an effort to force Democrats to see conditions there first-hand. Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden for record numbers of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border during his presidency, saying Biden’s more lenient policies have encouraged more crossers.

  • Why the effective fed funds rate is already above 6% (and why the terminal rate may be closer than you think)

    An influential Federal Reserve official briefly spooked the stock (SPX) and bond (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) markets on Thursday by warning that the central bank may have to raise interest rates much further than the market has been expecting. First some background, and then I’ll explain what the Fed official got wrong. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a speech Thursday that the federal funds rate (FF00) —now in a range of 3.75% to 4%—would probably have to rise much further to put a damper on inflation.