U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi

Speaker of the House Pelosi speaks to a reporter as the House takes up debate of the Senate's version of U.S. President Biden's COVID-19 relief plan in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

Closing in on final approval of one of the biggest U.S. anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, Democrats aim to enact the massive legislation by Sunday, when enhanced federal unemployment benefits are set to expire.

The Senate passed its version of the bill after a marathon overnight vote on Saturday. The Senate version eliminated or pared back some provisions included in the House bill, which had increased the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and extended expanded jobless assistance through Aug. 29.

Now that it has passed the Senate, it must be approved again by the House before it can make its way to Biden's desk and be signed into law.

Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol that the timing of a vote on the House floor "depends on when we get the paper from the Senate."

"We'd take it up Wednesday morning at the latest," she said.

Like the Senate, Democrats hold a very narrow majority in the chamber, meaning they cannot withstand many votes against the bill.

The first version of the bill passed in the House without a single Republican vote. Two moderate Democrats joined Republicans in voting against that version. One of them, Representative Kurt Schrader of Oregon, said on Monday he would now vote for the bill with the Senate changes.

"My concerns remain on the size and scope of this bill but believe the Senate changes provide meaningful relief for Oregonians in need," Schrader wrote on Facebook.

"Funding for our local governments, small businesses, schools, families, healthcare providers and an extension on unemployment benefits will be a lifeline for many," he said of the legislation.

Republicans, who broadly supported coronavirus relief early in the pandemic, have criticized the price tag of the Biden relief package.

On Friday, as the Senate vote was still under way, House Democratic lawmaker Bonnie Watson Coleman said she was "disgusted" by some of the changes in the Senate bill and questioned if she could support it. A spokesman for her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Representative Pramila Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters she thought members of the group would back the legislation, which she described as "phenomenal" and in keeping with most of its members' priorities.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki praised the legislation at a news conference, saying that while there were some changes on the margins, it represented the "core" of what Biden originally proposed.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Some House progressives aren't happy with Senate version of COVID relief package. Here's what changed.

    Fewer households will get $1,400 relief checks under the Senate bill, which also reduced supplemental weekly unemployment benefits from $400 to $300.

  • Senate passes the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the Senate passing $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill.

  • $40M gender equality fund by Gates, Scott announce finalists

    A gender equality philanthropic initiative spearheaded by Melinda Gates’ investment company, with support from MacKenzie Scott, has announced 10 project finalists for $40 million in funding slated to be awarded this summer. The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge, which is hosted by Gates’ Pivotal Ventures, said Monday, on International Women’s Day, that the finalists include women-led projects aiming to support victims of domestic violence, increase the influence of Black women in the South using advocacy and double the reporting capacity of The 19th, a news organization reporting on gender, politics and policy. The challenge was launched in June with the goal of expanding women’s power and influence in the United States by 2030.

  • Callaway on 24-run outburst, Nimmo's injury

    Mets manager Mickey Callaway discusses his club's 24-run outburst against the Phillies and provides an injury update on Brandon Nimmo.

  • On International Women's Day, Biden signs orders on gender equity, nominates two women to be four-star commanders

    President Biden marked International Women's Day on Monday by signing orders creating a Gender Policy Council and reviewing Trump-era changes to Title IX.

  • President Biden on verge of signing COVID-19 relief package

    President Joe Biden could soon sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which passed in the Senate over the weekend. Despite some GOP-approved amendments in the bill, no Republican senator voted for it. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" with the latest on the package, an executive order on voting rights and more.

  • Indonesia gets 1.1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses via COVAX

    Indonesia has received about 1.1 million ready-to-use doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca under the global vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, its foreign minister said on Monday. Before Monday's delivery, Indonesia had about 38 million doses of vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech.

  • Supreme Court to hear case about when defendant can sue police for misconduct

    Police entered Larry Thompson's apartment fearing child abuse. It turned out to be only diaper rash.

  • Oil firms break price increase streak

    Oil companies are set to break the continued price surge of its products by the pump as they announced a rollback slated Tuesday. Based on their respective advisories, Caltex, Cleanfuel and Pilipinas Shell are reducing the prices of diesel by P0.35 and gasoline by P0.10 per liter. Aside from that, the Caltex and Shell added that they will cut the price of kerosene by P0.55 per liter. According to labor group Defend Jobs Philippines, prices of gasoline and diesel increased by eight times since January this year, amounting to P6.20 and P6.05 per liter, respectively, while the price of kerosene, seven times, having a total of P5.25 per liter. Further, LPG and Auto LPG went up only twice as of the moment with P3.78 and P2.12 per kilogram, respectively. In a statement, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson Christian Lloyd Magsoy said, “the series of big-time hikes on the costs of oil and petroleum products were additional burden to the already loaded shoulders of Filipino workers in the light of the consistent price surges of basic commodities and services in this time of a pandemic.” “The government must immediately do something to stop these unlimited impositions of oil price hikes in the country! These series of oil price adjustments and the rising cost of living today during a national public health emergency call for urgency for the administration to act on in the soonest possible time!” he added. Last week, fuel companies raised the prices of gasoline by P1 per liter, diesel by P0.85 per liter and kerosene by P0.70 per liter. Photos from Ruben D. Manahan IV Also read: Local Oil Chief says Global Oil Price Collapse Good for Import-Dependent PH Top 24 Fuel Efficient Cars In The Philippines 5 Tips on How To Get Better Fuel Economy while Driving on Highway

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to President Biden's signature. New York Gov. Cuomo refuses to step down. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many

    Several million people stand to save hundreds of dollars in health insurance costs, or more, under the Democratic coronavirus relief legislation on track to pass Congress. Winners include those covered by “Obamacare” or just now signing up, self-employed people who buy their own insurance and don't currently get federal help, laid-off workers struggling to retain employer coverage, and most anyone collecting unemployment. Taken together, the components of the coronavirus bill represent the biggest expansion of federal help for health insurance since the Obama-era Affordable Care Act more than 10 years ago.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could go out this week

    Eligible Americans could have $1400 in their hands as early as this week with President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief bill set to clear the final hurdle.The House is expected to pass the revised stimulus package on Tuesday after the Senate passed its version over the weekend.Nearly 160 million households are expected to get the cash payment, according to White House estimates.Getting payments out to Americans who regularly file tax returns will be the easy part. It will be challenging, however, to get money to other groups who are eligible to receive checks this time around: including the incarcerated, those with non-citizen spouses and relatives of those who died in 2020. In addition, the IRS will have to locate the homeless and others who fell through the cracks during previous stimulus payments.And, of course, this all comes at the busiest time of the year for the IRS with the April 15 tax deadline a little more than a month away.Nevertheless, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said the Treasury Department stands ready to get the money out electronically or through paper checks as soon as Biden signs on the dotted line.

  • Driver slams into post office, killing customer after pedal mix-up, Georgia cops say

    Three others were injured in the crash.

  • Tesla To Unveil Updated Cybertruck In Coming Quarter

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that an updated version of the upcoming Cybertruck will be unveiled in the next quarter. What Happened: The entrepreneur teased the reveal of the electric pickup in a tweet. Update probably in Q2. Cybertruck will be built at Giga Texas, so focus right now is on getting that beast built. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2021 Musk said the present focus has to be on building the Gigafactory in Texas where the vehicle will be built. Why It Matters: In October last year, Musk had said that the Cybertruck was going to be “better than what we showed.” See Also: Tesla Cybertruck And SpaceX Starship To Use A New Alloy, Musk Reveals The highly anticipated vehicle was first unveiled in November 2019 and was put up for sale on the Tesla website for $39,900 without added incentives. See Also: Rivian Starts Taking Pickup Orders, With Pricing That Tops Tesla Cybertruck In May last year, Musk went on a test drive of the Cybertruck with comedian Jay Leno and remarked that the vehicle was “pretty close” to the final version, but the proportions needed to be 5% smaller to fit in a standard garage. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.8% lower at $597.95 on Friday and fell 0.28% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo by BrickinNick on Fickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Says There's A Reason Why Only 2 US Carmakers Have Avoided Bankruptcy Out Of ThousandsTesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Rusty Wallace's Flying NASCAR Cup Car Saved Countless Lives

    Prior to the advent of roof flaps, rollover accidents threatened NASCAR's very existence.

  • When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? House looks to pass COVID plan quickly

    Here’s when you could get your stimulus check under the new bill.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Theodis Quarles, 48, of Memphis

    Theodis Ray Quarles, 48, of Memphis died on Dec. 18 after becoming ill with COVID-19. He’s among the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the disease since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic early last year. His wife, Vickie Quarles, told Yahoo News that “to know him was to love him” and that he was “an outstanding man who would give his shirt off his back for you.”

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle