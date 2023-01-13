Biden set to deliver annual State of Union address on Feb. 7

U.S. President Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at the White House in Washington
91
Richard Cowan
·3 min read

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday accepted an invitation from House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to deliver the annual State of the Union address to the U.S. Congress on Feb. 7.

The Democratic president's second State of the Union address to the nation will be held, as is the custom, in the chamber of the House of Representatives, where Republicans last week took majority control after November's midterm elections.

The annual address will be an opportunity for Biden to lay out his legislative goals midway through his four-year term and possibly even tease out broader themes for an expected 2024 run for re-election. The speech gives him a national audience and thus an opportunity to shore up support among Democrats, some of whom are concerned about his age and other issues.

Biden turned 80 in November and, if re-elected, would be 82 at the start of a second term.

The announcement came one day after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents.

The new political landscape will make it more difficult for Biden to secure bipartisan deals on legislation that he likely will call for in his speech. Still, issues such as combating the opioid epidemic could draw broad support.

Biden also is likely to tout his administration's accomplishments over the last year, including enactment of an infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, with its climate change and prescription drug elements.

Biden, a longtime former senator and former vice president, will face a rambunctious, splintered gathering of Republican lawmakers eager to put their conservative mark on U.S. policy following four consecutive years of Democratic control of the chamber.

With their razor-thin majority and intraparty divisions, Republicans had a historically difficult time electing a speaker last week, and are expected to continue to struggle to unite their far-right and more moderate members on legislation.

Nonetheless, the House under Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership is expected to launch a major budget-cutting initiative with a particular eye toward reining in the cost of the Social Security and Medicare retirement and healthcare programs.

Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, also a Democrat, have pledged to stop such legislation if passed by the House, as well as measures to restrict abortions nationwide.

Other hot-button issues that Congress is likely to fight over in 2023 includes legislation expected to be needed midyear to raise the federal government's borrowing authority, or debt limit. And then there are new gun control steps that Democrats hope would build on a modest bipartisan law enacted last year. Both parties also aim to address immigration following decades of failed attempts.

House conservative Republicans also are showcasing legislation to undo beefed-up funding for the Internal Revenue Service so that it can hire more agents to clamp down on wealthy tax cheats.

Biden is fresh off a trip to the Southwestern border, where the influx of immigrants has Republicans eager to legislate tougher security measures. Some congressional Democrats have expressed a willingness to trade new border controls for granting a pathway to citizenship for certain people brought illegally into the United States when they were minors.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; additional reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • New Rule Could Give House Lawmakers a Tax-Free $34,000 Pay Bump

    WASHINGTON — A little-noticed rule change made quietly by Democrats in the final days of their majority last year could give House members a long-delayed increase in compensation, allowing them to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while they are on official business in Washington. For the past dozen years, House members have declined to take a cost-of-living increase in the annual spending bills, fearful of a political backlash if they were seen to give themselves a raise. B

  • McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

    President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day. It will be Biden's first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can't come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

  • Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

    Robbie Knievel's father, the legendary stuntman Evel Knievel, died in 2007.

  • Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce unanimously selected to 2022 NFL All-Pro team

    Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Nick Bosa each got 49 of 50 votes.

  • More Republicans call for George Santos to resign over lies and fabrications

    House Republicans are calling for Rep. George Santos to resign after New York GOP leaders said he should step aside over lies about his background.

  • McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 7

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7, and the president promptly accepted. “The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is…

  • Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

    In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed.

  • Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South

    Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama, killing at least nine people, and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service, which was working to confirm the twisters, said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia.

  • N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes ban on new gas hookups, to fight climate change

    In the same week that the Biden administration reversed course on whether a ban on the sale of new gas stoves is under consideration, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed banning fossil fuel infrastructure, including lines that power gas stoves and furnaces, in smaller new residential buildings by 2025 and in larger ones by 2028.

  • Could Tom Brady end up in Miami, after all?

    Last year, the Dolphins were ready to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and to welcome quarterback Tom Brady (along with coach Sean Payton). It ultimately fell apart, thanks in large part to the filing of a landmark race discrimination lawsuit by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on the very same day Brady announced his [more]

  • Doctors say men are getting more vasectomies amid abortion restrictions nationwide

    After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that protected abortion rights, medical professionals say they have seen a drastic increase in vasectomies.

  • AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: AP quiz on the year’s 1st tennis Slam

    How well do you know the Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST)? 1st Round: Novak Djokovic is back in Australia to pursue a 10th championship there and 22nd Grand Slam title overall after being deported a year ago because was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Who was the last player to beat Djokovic at Melbourne Park?

  • Special Counsel Named for Biden Documents Probe

    Attorney General&nbsp;Merrick Garland&nbsp;said he has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation of how classified documents wound up in an office used by President Joe Biden and at his home in Delaware. Some were found at the Penn Biden Center and some were found in Biden's private residence. Robert Hur is the new special counsel. Garland spoke in Washington. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Private islands and frequent-flier status in outer space: What the Mega Millions winner can do with $1.35 billion

    Impulse spending won’t be a problem.

  • Senate Democrats urge Biden to investigate border paramilitary groups

    Three Senate Democrats are raising alarms about the growth of U.S.-based paramilitary groups along the border with Mexico, and the lack of federal government oversight to regulate them. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “crack down on…

  • JPMorgan Bought College Financial-Aid Platform for $175 Million—and Now Says Most of Its Users Were Fake

    JPMorgan is suing the leaders of college financial-aid platform Frank, alleging they duped the bank.

  • Djokovic, Nadal can only meet in final at Australian Open

    Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw Thursday, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park. Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, returns to the hard-court tournament after missing it last year when his visa was revoked and he was deported from the country because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the tournament which begins Monday.

  • Warner Brothers and Other Media Stocks Had a Terrible 2022. Why They’re on a Roll Now.

    Media stocks weren’t the stars of the show by any means in 2022, but that is not the case in the new year. Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global stocks have started strong. Warner Bros. (ticker: WBD) has surged 38% through the first eight trading days of the year and is currently the top performing stock in the this year.

  • Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after suspected cardiac arrest

    Lisa Marie Presley, 54, the only daughter of Elvis, was hospitalized after apparent cardiac arrest Thursday.

  • How did Elvis die? A look at the King of Rock 'n' Roll's 1977 death

    Elvis Presley was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital on Union Avenue in Memphis at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 1977. Here's a look at his death.