U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs debt limit action soon

(Reuters) - Congress should move to pass either a permanent or very large extension of the debt limit during remainder of its current session, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, noting that Republicans have said they plan to use the measure as leverage to target popular social benefit programs.

"What the Republicans have said is they're going to use the vote on the debt limit as leverage to cut Medicare and social security," Pelosi said on ABC News' "This Week" program, adding that the best shot to deal with the debt ceiling is "to do it now."

