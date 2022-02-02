U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to testify at hearing on China Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will testify Thursday before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China -- a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics.

The panel is holding a hearing titled "the Beijing Olympics and the Faces of Repression" in an effort "to give a platform to voices working on behalf of the abused and repressed in China, including civil society, human rights defenders, the people of Hong Kong, Uyghurs, and Tibetans." It will also include Yaxue Cao, the founder and editor of China Change and others.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)