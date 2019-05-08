House Speaker Pelosi urges contempt of Congress finding for Barr

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said she believed that Attorney General William Barr should be held in contempt of Congress for not providing it with the full report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Pelosi, in an interview with The Washington Post, also said that "every single day" the Trump administration is obstructing Congress' probes into Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

"Every single day the president is making a case" and "he's becoming self-impeachable," Pelosi said of President Donald Trump's actions when asked about the possibility of him being impeached by the House. But she noted that impeachment also is "divisive" for the country.

