U.S. House speaker Pelosi's stock trades attract growing following online

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noel Randewich
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Paul Pelosi
    American businessman

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) - A year since a Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy rocked the markets and created the 'meme stock https://www.reuters.com/business/why-did-sec-release-report-gamestop-2021-10-18' phenomenon, leading U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi's investments have become a meme in their own right.

Google searches for 'Pelosi stock trades' hit a record high earlier this month as users on social media platforms including Twitter, Reddit, Youtube and TikTok scrutinize her investments, believing the U.S. Speaker of the House may have an edge on Wall Street.

Discussion of Pelosi's trades is a recurring theme on social media including 'wallstreetbets', the Reddit forum where retail investors banded together a year ago to coordinate frenzied buying https://www.reuters.com/business/flush-reddit-rally-gamestop-plots-store-revival-2021-07-22 of video games retailer GameStop and other companies, which eventually became known as meme stocks.

Trade disclosures filed by Pelosi, a multi-millionaire, are shared widely across social media soon after they appear on the House website. Companies she disclosed trades in last year include Apple, Amazon, Tesla and Microsoft.

Like other Congressional lawmakers, Pelosi is legally required to file disclosures of her stock trades. Her reports have garnered growing attention amid a massive uptick in retail trading - as well as recent calls to ban lawmakers from trading at all, a debate Pelosi has been pulled into in recent weeks.

On Monday, 27 House members signed a letter calling for a floor vote on recent proposals to prohibit Congress members from owning stocks "in light of recent misconduct."

That was the latest push to ban stock trading by lawmakers after Pelosi in December defended their rights to trade. In a reversal, Pelosi last week signaled her willingness to potentially advance legislation that could ban stock trading by lawmakers. Last year, Pelosi filed transaction reports showing her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, made trades valued at as much as $5 million at a time in 'Big Tech' companies now facing an antitrust bill in Congress. Those companies are also among the most widely held across Wall Street, making investing in them relatively common.

A 2012 law makes it illegal for lawmakers to use information from their work in Congress for their personal gain. The law requires them to disclose stock transactions by themselves or family members within 45 days.

Transaction reports are typically filed days after the actual purchases and sales, making it potentially difficult for traders aiming to mimic lawmakers' specific trades.

"It's nonsense, it's very hard to replicate what other people are doing and gain some edge," said Sahak Manuelian, Managing Director of Trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

That has not stopped users on TikTok from focusing on her disclosures, with one video clip https://www.tiktok.com/@realmeetkevin/video/7047663843400600878?lang=en about her husband's recent options purchases in companies including Alphabet, Micron Technology and Roblox earning 45,000 likes.

Companies in Pelosi's

2021 trading disclosures

Apple

Tesla

Amazon

Alphabet

Microsoft

Walt Disney Co

Nvidia

Slack Technologies

Micron Technology

Roblox

Salesforce.com

AllianceBernstein

Holding

Still, a recent analysis by Unusual Whales, a service selling financial data, concluded that Congressional lawmakers last year traded $290 million in stocks, options, cryptocurrency and other assets, and that they outperformed the market, on average.

Pelosi's performance ranked sixth-best in 2021, with Republican Congressman Austin Scott leading the way, according to the analysis.

The Justice Department ended investigations of stock trades by at least three senators ahead of the 2020 market slump, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, without filing charges.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Michelle Price and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market could ‘remain in bearish territory for a while’: Strategist

    Managing Director of The Strategic Fund Marc LoPresti joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss volatile markets, what to look forward to regarding monetary policy at the FOMC meeting, inflation, a disappointing earnings season, and technology sector fund data.

  • Fla. Lawmaker Had Nude Images Stolen and Wants to Protect Others from Exploitation: 'I Can Do Something'

    State Sen. Lauren Book has filed legislation to strengthen Florida's revenge porn law after personal photos were stolen from her and shared over the internet

  • AMC Entertainment Moves To Refinance Debt – Report

    In early January, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron announced a New Year’s Resolution to refinance high interest debt the chain took on to survive the pandemic. Today, the WSJ reports he’s “in advanced talks with multiple parties” to do just that but a dip in the company’s stock (and its bonds) hasn’t helped. “The precipitous […]

  • U.S. companies push Biden, Congress for caution on Russia sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose devastating sanctions on Russia if leader Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, but some big companies and business groups are pushing the White House and lawmakers to be cautious. A trade group representing Chevron, General Electric and other big U.S. corporations that do business in Russia is asking the White House to consider allowing companies to fulfill commitments and to weigh exempting products as it crafts any sanctions. At the same time, big energy companies are pushing Congress to limit their scope and time frame.

  • Why Is We Americans? (Spot 1)

    By turns kinetic and intimate, WHY IS WE AMERICANS? is an in-depth, cinematic exploration of Newark’s legendary Baraka family, the patriarch of which being the one and only Amiri Baraka (formerly known as LeRoi Jones), one of the most prodigious African American poet/playwright/activists of our time. From the Newark Rebellion of 1967 to current day, the city’s narrative has been one of revolution with each generation picking up where the previous had left off. WHY IS WE AMERICANS? weighs in on N

  • Insurance giant Anthem vacates trophy office space, lists 7 floors for sublease

    Since the pandemic started, the usage rate of office space in Atlanta has hovered from 25% to 30%. Many companies have adopted work-from-home or hybrid-work models.

  • Russian naval exercises near Irish coast 'not welcome,' official says

    Ireland's foreign affairs minister on Sunday said planned Russian naval exercises close to his country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) are "not welcome.""In light of the current political and security environment in Europe, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised a number of concerns with the Russian authorities in respect of these exercises," Minister Simon Coveney said in a statement.Russian naval exercises are expected to begin in early...

  • Leptospirosis NYC: What You Should Know About the Bacteria-Driven Disease and How to Protect Your Pup

    One park in New York City has been linked to four dog deaths, but the bacteria causing the disease is common everywhere.

  • Michigan governor asking lawmakers to triple tax credit for low- and moderate-income workers

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has asked state lawmakers to triple the state's tax credit for low- and moderate-income workers, The Associated Press reported. Whitmer's proposal, which will be unveiled in her state of the state address, will restore the state-earned income tax credit to 20 percent of the federal credit. This initiative would give low- to moderate-income workers an extra $350 in their yearly salary, according to the AP. More...

  • Idris Elba Is 'Part of the Conversation' for Next James Bond, Producer Says: 'He's a Magnificent Actor'

    Daniel Craig's final movie as James Bond was last year's No Time to Die

  • ‘Monkey gestures’ made at Black opponent during hockey game, South Carolina player says

    He said it happened at a minor-league game in Florida.

  • Report: James Harden frustrated by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status

    Harden is also reportedly dissatisfied with Steve Nash's coaching, living in Brooklyn.

  • Here Are the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can add a potent combination of growth and income to your investment portfolio. To help you identify such stocks, here are five businesses poised to lead their respective industries -- and generate bountiful returns for their investors -- in the year ahead. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is 118 years old, but it's far from a stodgy automaker.

  • After moderate earthquakes kill two and injure dozens, Haiti seeks to educate public

    Volunteers with Haiti’s disaster response office are continuing to help communities affected by a series of mild earthquakes Monday, while the head of the agency says a massive education campaign is needed.

  • Nancy Pelosi Announces Run For Reelection In 2022

    The Democratic House speaker has been in Congress for over three decades.

  • PlayStation Fans Reeling From Xbox Call Of Duty Deal Swear Something Is Afoot

    Ever since Microsoft announced it was buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest gaming deal ever, Sony fans have been desperate to see the PS5-maker respond in some way, as if the console giant had “big news” stored in a t-shirt cannon ready to be blasted out into the ravenous crowd at the drop of a hat. But the signs have certainly begun to align around some sort of announcement, seemingly around backward compatibility, and PS4 and PS5 owners are ready to believe.

  • U.S. Futures Rise, Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed and Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders awaited a Federal Reserve decision that could buffet markets by shaping expectations for monetary-policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksThis Red-Hot Housing Ma

  • Record New Cases in Germany; Hong Kong’s Isolation: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s zero-tolerance approach could keep the Asian financial hub cut off from most of the world until 2024, according to a draft report by the European Chamber of Commerce in the city.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksThis Red-Hot Housing Marke

  • Aaron Rodgers Rips Joe Biden And 'Fake White House' In Anti-Vax Rant

    The Green Bay Packers quarterback also seemed to question the 2020 election.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders