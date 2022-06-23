U.S. House speaker's husband charged with driving under influence of alcohol

FILE PHOTO: The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kanishka Singh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Paul Pelosi
    American businessman

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was charged on Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol, weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Napa County, California, the county's district attorney said.

Late in May, Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked into the Napa County Detention Center. He was released from custody upon his promise to appear for an arraignment in Napa County Superior Court on August 3.

The California Highway Patrol said at the time he was driving a 2021 Porsche and attempting to cross State Route-29, when his vehicle was struck by a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep. No one was injured, the highway patrol said.

California law bars drivers from operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 grams per deciliter of blood.

"Today, the Napa County District Attorney's Office issued a criminal complaint, filing charges against Paul Pelosi based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence arrest on May 28," the district attorney's office said in a statement, adding it filed misdemeanor charges.

"The charges filed today include Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury and Driving with .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury," the statement said. His blood sample had a .082% blood alcohol content and the sample was taken a little over two hours after the crash, the district attorney's office said.

The House speaker's husband could not be reached for comment.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island at the time of the incident delivering a commencement address at Brown University and her spokesperson said she "will not be commenting on this private matter."

The couple have been married since 1963.

Video: Paul Pelosi arrest came after crash

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Charged With DUI In California Crash

    The House speaker's husband was arrested last month after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Napa: Wealthy Friends and a Husband's Porsche Crash

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had just urged Brown University graduates to stay resilient and summon their “better angels” on Memorial Day weekend when she was forced to turn her attention to a less uplifting situation: her husband’s arrest in California. The details emerging from the incident were not especially flattering. The night before, May 28, Paul Pelosi, 82, had been in Oakville, among the country’s most exclusive enclaves, leaving a small dinner at the hedgerow-lined estate of Alexander M

  • SF school board rescinds vote to cover up Washington mural

    The San Francisco school board has voted to rescind a previous decision to cover up a George Washington campus mural from the 1930s that critics say is racist and degrading in its depiction of Black and Native American people. The board's 4-3 vote Wednesday followed a court's ruling in a lawsuit that the school board's original decision violated state law, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The mural was painted in 1936 at George Washington High School by Victor Arnautoff, one of the foremost muralists in the San Francisco area during the Depression.

  • Red Sox pitching staff enjoying most dominant stretch since 2001

    The Boston Red Sox currently have the lowest team ERA in a 21-game stretch since 2001.

  • Transcripts from the January 6 select committee's public hearings

    Check back here to read, search, and review the transcripts from the January 6 select committee's public hearings.

  • Is there a difference in program support between Lincoln Riley and Brent Venables?

    There may be a difference in support for Oklahoma athletics but that may have nothing to do with Lincoln Riley.

  • Harvard economists say Biden’s gas tax holiday is a bad idea—but something else could work better

    “Most of the 18.4-cent reduction would be pocketed by industry—with maybe a few cents passed on to consumers,” Harvard economist Jason Furman said on Tuesday.

  • 'It's terrible:' Philadelphia mayor sorry for slain Filipino

    The mayor of Philadelphia expressed shock and sorrow over the killing of a Filipino lawyer who was shot in the city over the weekend and is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the shooter, a senior Philippine diplomat said Wednesday. John Albert Laylo and his mother were heading to the airport to board a flight early Saturday when someone in a nearby car fired several rounds into their Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania, police said. The victim’s mother, Leah Laylo, “told me to convey to the mayor her anguish, her anger and her demand for justice” and Kenney gave his assurance “that everything will be done to bring whoever is responsible for the death of her son to justice,” Cato told The Associated Press.

  • Westminster Dog Show welcomes two new dog breeds to competition

    Two newly American Kennel Club recognized breeds are joining the 2022 competition: The Mudi and Russian Toy.

  • Trevor Noah Likens New Gun Reform Bill to a ‘Hand Job': ‘Something Is Always Better Than Nothing’ (Video)

    "After three decades of nothing happening, this deal is something. Please remember that," Noah said

  • Letter to the editor: We must be smarter about gun checks, school safety

    Writer outlines ideas about firearms applications and school safety measures.

  • Bodies of priests, tour guide killed in Mexico found, suspect named

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The bodies of two Jesuit priests and a tour guide shot dead this week in a gang-ravaged area of northern Mexico were found on Wednesday after a major search, authorities said. The three were killed on Monday after a suspected run-in with a wanted drug trafficker in the border state of Chihuahua, a crime that drew swift condemnation from the Pope. "We've found and recovered ... the bodies of the Jesuit priests Javier Campos, Joaquin Mora and the tour guide Pedro Palma," Chihuahua Governor Maria Eugenia Campos said in a video posted to social media.

  • WHO convenes emergency meeting on monkepox outbreak; Stanford lab begins testing

    The question on hand is whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern and if so, the proposed recommendations to deal with the multi-country outbreak. Elizabeth Cook reports.

  • Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,200 globally - WHO

    There is need for intensified surveillance in the broader community, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, adding that cases in non-endemic countries were still predominantly among men who have sex with men. "Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely underestimated," Tedros said at a meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee. Forty eight countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May.

  • Supreme Court strikes down New York law regulating concealed guns in public

    The case focused on a century-old New York state law that requires gun owners to show "proper cause" -- or a specific special need -- to carry a handgun in public.

  • Gabby Petito's family to face off against Brian Laundrie's parents in court

    The family of Petito will appear in court to defend the civil lawsuit they filed against the parents of Laundrie, the man who investigators say murdered the young woman in 2021.

  • The FDA Just Banned Juul. What It Means for Altria.

    The agency said the vape maker's applications had insufficient toxicology data on its so-called e-liquid pods, which contain the nicotine users consume.

  • Fed's inflation fight is 'unconditional,' Powell says

    The Federal Reserve's commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional," U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday, even as he acknowledged that sharply higher interest rates may push up unemployment. "We really need to restore price stability ... because without that we're not going to be able to have a sustained period of maximum employment where the benefits are spread very widely," Powell told the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. Powell's testimony marked a second straight day of grilling in Congress over the Fed's efforts to control inflation that, by the central bank's preferred measure, is running at more than three times its 2% target.

  • Feds issue draft assessment that could doom Minnesota mine

    The U.S. Forest Service issued a draft environmental assessment Thursday to lay the foundation for a proposed 20-year moratorium on copper-nickel mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Formally, the proposal would “withdraw” from new mineral leasing for 20 years about 352 square miles within the Rainy River watershed in the Superior National Forest around the town of Ely. The plan threatens to doom the proposed Twin Metals mine near Birch Lake, which drains into a river that flows into the Boundary Waters.

  • Was NFL, not the Commanders, the driving force in keeping the results of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation secret?

    The popcorn is popping in advance of Wednesday’s testimony from Commissioner Roger Goodell before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform. At 11:00 a.m. ET, the Committee will be gaveled to order, and Goodell will be called to answer questions. The inquiry focuses both on the misconduct that apparently existed for years within the [more]