U.S. House steers bill to avert temporary government shutdown toward passage

FILE PHOTO: A jogger passes the by the U.S Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Cowan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to avoid a looming U.S. government shutdown advanced toward passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, as Congress worked against a Feb. 18 deadline when a temporary funding measure was set to expire.

A stopgap funding bill -- the third since the start of the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1 -- to simply extend current funding through March 11 cleared a procedural hurdle by a vote of 221-211 in the House, setting up a vote on passage later in the day.

The Senate would then have to pass the bill before sending it to President Joe Biden for signing into law before the Feb. 18 deadline.

The legislation is intended to give House and Senate negotiators more time to work out a wide-ranging government funding bill to keep Washington operating through Sept. 30, the end of this fiscal year.

"While negotiations on a full-year funding agreement continue, we will in the meantime avoid a pointless and costly government shutdown" at the end of next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech to the Senate.

Schumer also expressed confidence that a full-year funding bill would be set in place by March 11.

Meanwhile, Senator Richard Shelby, the senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters negotiators were nearing a deal on top-line spending for such a bill. That figure might hover around $1.5 trillion.

Republicans were insisting the money be equally divided between defense and non-defense programs, while Democrats who control Congress fashioned bills providing slightly more money on the non-defense side of the ledger.

Once the framework of a bill is sketched out through an overall spending level, negotiators are expected to dive into resolving disagreements over specific line-items, such as environmental programs and border security, while also settling perennial battles over policies related to divisive issues such as abortion and Internal Revenue Service activities.

"With these basic things, a bipartisan deal should be achievable," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Congress moves to prevent government shutdown before Feb. 18 deadline

    Lawmakers are expected to act as soon as this week to head off a Feb. 18 deadline for a government shutdown, with a top House Democrat saying a short-term funding bill is in the works.

  • Judge breathes new life into GOP lawsuit over General Assembly operations

    The new complaint says General Assembly leaders are depriving Filippi of his constitutional rights to free speech, free assembly and equal protection.

  • Not just humans: Study finds NYC omicron spike hit deer too

    When New York City’s COVID-19 rates spiked last December due to the emerging omicron variant, humans weren't the only mammals affected. The omicron variant was detected in nasal swabs from seven of 68 Staten Island deer tested between Dec. 13 and Jan. 31, according to the study, which was funded by the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It was already known that deer can catch COVID-19, after earlier variants were found in white-tailed deer in New York and several other states.

  • Driver charged after officer is killed moving ladder that fell from truck, TN cops say

    The man’s ladder was not properly secured in the back of his truck, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

  • This Could Be When Shale Driller Discipline Cracks, Citi Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil executives tempted by the prospect of the highest crude prices in seven years are showing all the signs of abandoning pledges to hold the line on drilling budgets, Citigroup Inc. said.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing O

  • Editas quietly fires chief medical officer

    Editas Medicine Inc. has fired its chief medical officer, Lisa Michaels. She is the second chief medical officer to depart Editas in as many years.

  • Fox News Host Rebukes Donald Trump's Election Obsession: 'Nobody Cares About 2020'

    Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade told a caller this week that he feels people are tired of re-litigating the 2020 presidential election — a favorite topic of the former president

  • With Their Agenda Stalled, Democrats Urge Parents To File Taxes

    The monthly child tax credit payments have stopped, but parents can still receive as much as $1,800 per child as a tax refund.

  • Raw: Gov. Hogan announces he will not run for Senate

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he will not run for the U.S. Senate, rebuffing an aggressive recruitment push from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who saw the term-limited governor as the GOP's best chance to win in the deep-blue state. Hogan announced his decision during an unrelated afternoon press conference﻿ in the governor's mansion, explaining that he could not finish his term as governor effectively and run for the Senate at the same time.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • Black lawmakers blast plans for monument to Justice Thomas

    Georgia’s Republican-controlled Senate voted Monday to erect a monument to conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas after heated debate and objections from several Black senators, one of whom called Thomas a “hypocrite and a traitor.” The monument would be financed by private donations and would be erected somewhere at the state Capitol if the measure were to receive final passage. Statues honoring people at the state Capitol are generally put up after their deaths.

  • Ginni and Clarence Thomas draw questions about Supreme Court ethics

    Clarence Thomas, the U.S. Supreme Court's most senior justice, long celebrated by conservatives and reviled by liberals, is facing renewed scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest as he helms the court's newly empowered conservative majority and as public opinion of the court slumps to a historic low. Independent ethics watchdogs have raised new questions about the activism of Clarence Thomas' wife of 34 years, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a longtime political consultant who lobbies for some of the same conservative causes -- around abortion, gun rights and religious freedom -- that are before the high court. A New Yorker magazine report last month documented a web of associations between Ginni Thomas and "conservative pressure groups that have either been involved in cases before the Court or have had members engaged in such cases."

  • Andrew Cuomo feels 'vindicated,' won't rule out another run for office

    Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in a new interview said he feels "vindicated" nearly six months after resigning from office in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, and he is not ruling out another run for office in the future.His comments come after four New York district attorneys have publicly announced that they would not prosecute sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. A fifth district attorney in Manhattan has also...

  • 10 migrants arrive in a Florida Keys neighborhood on a boat that looks like a bed

    Ten Cuban migrants landed in a canal-front neighborhood in the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

  • Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

    There's almost no chance of the blockade happening, but Rep. Wendy Rodgers, part of the "law-and-order" GOP, is basically pining for it

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 7, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump took the infamous hurricane map he doctored with as Sharpie when he left the White House, report says

    Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents and other items wrongfully taken from the White House after his presidency, The New York Times reported.

  • Gawker Announces It Has Obtained Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Social Security Number

    Gawker has published an article entitled "We Have Kyrsten Sinema's Social Security Number" in what seems to be a thinly-veiled threat against the senior senator from Arizona.

  • Former Communications Director Wants Perjury Charges Filed Against Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

    Naomi Seligman, the former communications director to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, has filed a complaint with prosecutors claiming that Garcetti committed perjury when he denied under oath that he did not know about allegations of misconduct by a top aide and adviser. The complaint comes as Garcetti is awaiting a confirmation vote by the […]

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...