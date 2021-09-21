U.S. House votes Tuesday on debt limit, testing Republican roadblock

The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday is scheduled to debate and vote on legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and raise the nation's borrowing limit, according to the House Appropriations Committee.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set the stage for a showdown with Republicans on Monday when they said they would combine the spending and debt measures in one bill, despite Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's vow to block an increase in the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline for approving stop-gap funding that would avert partial government shutdowns with the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

Sometime in October, the Treasury Department will exhaust its borrowing authority unless the debt limit is raised from its current $28.4 trillion ceiling.

The bill would suspend the limit on government borrowing through December 2022.

The current debt ceiling already has been breached, with debt at $28.78 trillion. It is temporarily being financed through Treasury Department "extraordinary measures" that are projected to be exhausted in October.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats, Republicans head for showdown on U.S. debt limit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday said they would aim to continue funding the government and increase its borrowing authority in a single bill in coming days, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have vowed not to approve more debt. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill, which must pass by Oct. 1 to avoid the third partial government shutdown in the past decade, would also suspend the nation's borrowing limit until after the 2022 elections that will determine which party controls Congress. Senate Republicans oppose any increase in federal borrowing authority.

  • Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt

    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt-ceiling suspension to a government-funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.

  • Pelosi tries to hold line as Democrats start to crack on debt ceiling standoff

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressured her caucus to keep insisting on a bipartisan vote to increase the debt ceiling as some high-ranking Democrats in the House start to entertain raising the limit without Republican support.

  • What will happen if Congress doesn't raise the federal debt limit?

    The Treasury would have to default on some government bills, possibly including checks to investors and retirees. And it may not be able to pick which ones. The effects of a default would ripple through the U.S. and global economy.

  • Debt Ceiling Leaves Democrats With a Reconciliation Decision

    Sep.20 -- Democrats on Capitol Hill face questions this week on how to proceed on the debt ceiling and infrastructure spending with President Joe Biden’s economic agenda hanging in the balance. Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern reports.

  • Democrats Set Up a Shutdown and Debt Limit Showdown With GOP

    Congress is back, and it’s going to be busy. House lawmakers returned today, meaning that both chambers of Congress are in session for the first time since July. They have a thicket of interconnected issues to deal with in the coming days. Let’s start with the big picture: Right now, Democratic efforts to pass their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package and enact the bulk of President Biden’s economic agenda look like a chaotic mess. But as we head into the final days of September — and th

  • Debt ceiling debate heats up in D.C.

    Jessica Smith joins Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to break down Yellen's latest op-ed that stressed to Congress the importance of raising the debt ceiling as any hesitation could affect the country significantly.

  • Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns

    Uber Technologies Inc could post its first profit on an adjusted basis for the current quarter, reaching the elusive milestone sooner than expected as online food ordering surges and ride bookings recover from pandemic lows. The COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of drivers crushed Uber and smaller rival Lyft Inc last year, as most people worked from home or preferred to invest in a car. Uber's projections come after Lyft last month posted an adjusted quarterly profit three months ahead of target, helped by lower costs and rising demand for rides as offices reopened.

  • U.K. Warns of Challenging Few Days as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveU.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned the next few days will be challenging as the energy crisis deepens, and meat producers struggle with a crun

  • Pelosi calls raising the debt ceiling a bipartisan responsibility

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a "dear colleague" statement Sunday evening, calling on Congress to act in a bipartisan manner to raise the nation's debt ceiling.Why it matters: Congress is fast approaching an October deadline to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown. But the issue has become a thorny partisan stand-off.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Republican lawmakers i

  • Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

    Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House announced Monday they would push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis. Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate with stark opposition from Republicans.

  • The only way to save Biden's policy agenda — and the global economy

    Democratic moderates have made a mess of things. Time for progressives to take drastic action.

  • Salvadoran president declares himself 'dictator' in apparent joke

    El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has on Twitter proclaimed himself "dictator" of the Central American country, in an apparent joke that has done little to dispel concerns about his increasing concentration of power. The 40-year-old Bukele, a seasoned and often provocative user of social media, late on Sunday changed his Twitter profile to read "Dictator of El Salvador", in what appears to be a bid to mock critics who accuse him of having autocratic tendencies. Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director of human rights group Amnesty International and a critic of Bukele, said his use of "mocking language" showed the president's contempt for those who "question or criticize him constructively", and urged him to build bridges rather than courting controversy on Twitter.

  • Oregon School Staffer Shows Up In Blackface To Protest Vaccine Mandate

    The antic by a woman allegedly trying to portray Rosa Parks is just the latest in a string of recent race-related controversies in the Newberg School District.

  • JJ Redick announces retirement from NBA after 15 seasons

    JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday after a memorable 15-year career with the Magic, Bucks, Clippers, Sixers, Pelicans and Mavericks.

  • Trump won these counties big. His supporters question the results there, too.

    Pushes to revisit November's results are underway or being called for in at least nine counties Trump won by more than 24 points.

  • Sarah Dash who sang on 'Lady Marmalade' with Labelle, dies

    Singer Sarah Dash, who co-founded the all-female group Labelle — best known for the raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade" — has died. Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx completed the trio. "Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say,” Labelle wrote.

  • SF woman's 15-year-old dog mauled to death during walk

    "There were puncture wounds in his head. I did the best I could." A San Francisco vet is warning dog owners to be aware of both you and your pet's surroundings after her 15-year-old maltipoo was killed after a vicious unprovoked attack by another dog while taking a walk around the city.

  • Lessons from the Rise in Homeschooling

    This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School systems scrambled in spring 2020 to pivot to remote instruction, and while most schools began the 2020-21 school year with remote instruction, more students returned to in-person classes as the year progressed. Many feel that we’re getting closer to turning the corner […]

  • These Are the 3 Healthiest Types of Rice You Can Eat

    All the healthy benefits of eating these scrumptious little grains.